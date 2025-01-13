Double K-pop delight in February

Fans of Korean entertainment will have a tough time deciding which event to attend as Ong Seong-wu and Super Junior's Yesung will both meet Thai fans on the same day -- Feb 8. Tickets to their events will be sold this month.

Ong Seong-wu Fan Meeting In Bangkok

Organised by Sole U Entertain, the show will take place at Idea Live, Bravo BKK, on Feb 8.

Ong rose to fame in 2017 when he joined the popular K-pop boy band Wanna One. The group was formed by 11 winners of the singing competition Produce 101 Season 2. After their contract ended, Ong pursued a solo career and released songs like Heart Sign, We Belong and Gravity, which showcase his singing ability.

As an actor, Ong stands out as a natural. He has captivated viewers with his roles in the romantic TV series Eighteen, More Than Friends and Netflix drama Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Tickets cost 2,500, 3,900, 4,500 and 6,900 baht. (The price does not include service charges and plastic ticket fees). Tickets can be purchased at theconcert.com.

For more information, visit facebook.com/soleuent.

Yesung. photo courtesy of IME Thailand

2025 Yesung Concert [It's Complicated] In Bangkok

Yesung, the main vocalist of K-pop sensation Super Junior released his solo mini album It's Complicated in November 2024. As the album was well-received by fans, E.L.F, Yesung decided to meet them in person. "2025 Yesung Concert [It's Complicated] In Bangkok", organised by iME Thailand, will take place at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Center of Performing Arts, 7th Floor at Siam Square One, on Feb 8.

Yesung is recognised for his husky, powerful and soulful voice. His latest album demonstrates his remarkable singing abilities in expressing various emotions. Although the five tracks -- It's Complicated, There She Goes Again, Easy, Beautiful Paradox and Curtain -- revolve around love, he brings different flavours to each song.

Tickets cost 3,800, 5,800 and 6,500 baht and can be purchased at imethai.com.

For more information, visit facebook.com/imethailand.