Mark Lunar New Year with these films

Lunar New Year is coming early this year as Jan 29 marks the start of the Year of the Snake according to the Chinese calendar. Besides being the time to reunite with family and loved ones, it's also a good time to watch films and anime to ring in the new year.

Wish Dragon

Available on Netflix

This visually vivid 2021 film follows determined teen, Din, who longs to reconnect with his childhood best friend when he meets a wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities. This is a heart-warming film carrying an encouraging message perfect for adults and children alike.

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Available on Netflix

Young deliveryman, Li Yunxiang, despite coming from a slum area, lives a satisfying life but when the arrogant wealthy son of Boss beats him down, his anger turns into a blast of Truth Fire.

The film won Best Animated Feature Film at the 2021 Shanghai International Film Festival, Best Animated Feature at the 2021 Beijing Student Film Festival and Best Young Actor Voice Over Role at the 2022 Young Entertainer Awards.

The Monkey King

Available on Netflix

Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, and translated into an action-packed comedy, a Monkey and his magical fighting Stick battle demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all -- Monkey's ego.

The film won Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing (non-theatrical animation) at the Motion Picture Sound Editors awards in the United States. It is directed by Anthony Stacchi and voiced by Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport.

I Am What I Am (Xiong Shi Shaonian)

Available on YouTube

This stunning short film tells the story of a young Cantonese village boy who must overcome self-doubt, ridicule and classism to realise his dream of competing in the Guangzhou Lion Dancing championship.

The film won nine awards at various festivals and awards along with 11 other nominations.