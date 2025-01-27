Celebrate Japanese cinema at CentralWorld

Mongkol Cinema, a prominent distributor of acclaimed Japanese films in Thailand, is proud to announce "Mongkol Cinema Film Festival 2025". The event, which runs from Feb 7 to Feb 9 at SF World Cinema, CentralWorld, will give audiences the chance to relive five remarkable Japanese films on the big screen. This exclusive festival offers a cinematic journey through timeless stories and heartfelt moments that have touched audiences worldwide.

Each screening will feature one of Mongkol Cinema's most beloved titles, carefully curated to deliver an unforgettable experience. The festival includes five standout films that blend emotional depth, gripping storytelling and cultural resonance. Here's the line-up:

SHIN GODZILLA

Feb 7, 2025 | 7pm

The legendary monster Godzilla roars back to life in a gripping tale of chaos and resilience. Amid a national crisis, Japan faces the seemingly insurmountable task of confronting the creature that threatens its very survival. A masterful reinvention of a classic icon, Shin Godzilla is a must-see for fans of epic action and political drama.

THE LAST 10 YEARS

Feb 8, 2025 | 2pm

A poignant love story between Matsuri (Nana Komatsu), who has just ten years to live, and Kazuto (Kentaro Sakaguchi), a man searching for his purpose. As their lives intertwine, they discover the power of living in the moment and cherishing love, even in the face of uncertainty.

TOMORROW I WILL DATE WITH YESTERDAY'S YOU

Feb 8, 2025 | 4.45pm

This enchanting romance follows Takatoshi (Sota Fukushi) and Emi (Nana Komatsu) as they navigate a love story defying time itself. With one living forward and the other moving backward, their connection becomes an emotional exploration of destiny and sacrifice.

LET ME EAT YOUR PANCREAS

Feb 9, 2025 | 2pm

A bittersweet tale of friendship and love between Sakura, a vivacious high school girl hiding her terminal illness, and a quiet, reserved boy. Through their journey, the two forge a bond that leaves a lasting impact, culminating in a revelation years later that will touch your soul.

APRIL, COME SHE WILL SING A-LONG

Feb 9, 2025 | 4.45pm

A reflective tale of lost love and self-discovery. Fujishiro, a psychiatrist, receives a letter from his past, reigniting feelings of longing and nostalgia. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Uyuni, this poetic film explores the emotional complexities of relationships and memory.