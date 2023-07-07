Your horoscope for July 7-13

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You can accomplish all that you set out to do. You may finish several tasks well ahead of their deadlines. A challenge could be a good opportunity or a new source of income. A recruiter may try hard to convince you to accept a job they offered you.

(₿) Someone close to you may ask for a loan. Someone who promised to pay you next week keeps their word. Attending parties may lead to a money-making opportunity.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other really well. They know they don't think the same about everything and agree to disagree instead of trying to be the one with the right opinion.

(⚤) You may have already been friend-zoned. Someone may flirt with your crush in front of you. You may meet someone whose physical appearance turns you on.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Be extra careful when you communicate online and make sure your message goes to your intended recipient or else you'll have big drama to deal with. You may have to act as a mentor to someone who's recently joined your team.

(₿) Beware of charity scams and Ponzi schemes. If an investment sounds too good to be true, that's because it's a fraud. Online shoppers, beware of counterfeits.

(♥) A bad incident exposes your partner's selfish side and you don't like that one bit. Perhaps, s/he is finally showing his/her true colours.

(⚤) You exchange flirty messages with a couple of potential lovers but none make your heart flutter. If you're trying to turn an old friend into a new boyfriend/girlfriend, you'll get a no.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You may have to revise an assignment several times but don't take it to heart. The worse thing is that someone who knows more than you do but chooses not to give you any criticism. You may experience onset signs of office syndrome.

(₿) You may have to work extra hard but the rising digits in the bank make it worth your while. Whether you're expecting a reimbursement or a refund, it'll soon arrive.

(♥) Spouses argue over how to manage their shared wealth and their monthly household expenses. Couples get to spend peaceful moments, doing nothing together.

(⚤) A close friend or relative may set you up on a blind date. If you're getting to know someone, they may suddenly ghost you. Wonder why? In SATC Miranda Hobbes' words, "S/he's just not that into you".

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Forget about maintaining a healthy work-life balance next week as loyal customers bring you new ones. It's wise to make hay while the sun shines. You manage your priorities and work relationships well. You'll do well at the next presentation or pitching.

(₿) You spend most of your waking hours working next week and don't get to shop much. You can pay for your necessities and put away more money into your savings account than usual.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend much downtime together due to more responsibilities related to work and their respective families. They may argue over petty stuff.

(⚤) You may be laser-focused on money making and self-improvement and let finding love be of a ower priority in your life. If you're chatting with someone, you may discover that you're not their first choice.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) A higher-up may ask you to take on an important task. Accept it because you'll get to learn about many new things and trends within your industry. Someone whom you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right but you already know how to deal with the mess they cause.

(₿) Investors reap small returns from their low-risk portfolios. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one of them. When a stranger calls to ask if you're interested in baccarat, disconnect.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better. If they haven't been close lately, they will soon become lovey-dovey. If you're seeing someone on the side, you may decide to break up with them.

(⚤) If you want to turn a friend into a lover, you may succeed. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet a hottie while vacationing. S/he is likely to come from a different culture, too.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You may have to be the de facto pacifier of the office whether you like it or not. If you need to make a big decision, do your research but also take into consideration your gut feeling. First-time managers, you'll finally distinguish between micromanagement and delegation.

(₿) A small windfall may fall into your lap. If you're raising a fund, you'll exceed the goal. You live within your means and are on track with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples are each other's source of support and wisdom. They get to spend quality time and sexy time together. If you're in an LDR, your plan to visit your partner will go smoothly.

(⚤) If you want to turn your friend with benefits into your boy/girlfriend, you may realise that you two can't, and shouldn't, be more than that.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Some tasks take you less time to finish them. You and your colleagues are so in sync and one of them may go out of their way to help you out. An opportunity for you to gain more power (over someone) and money is on the cards. Muah ha ha ha.

(₿) Your share of inheritance or a windfall is on the cards. If you have debts, your ability to repay them increases and you can feel like you can breathe easier. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter for fun and don't take each other too seriously. Their sexy time is about quality and not quantity. Couples who are on the outs may break up for real.

(⚤) If you're chatting with someone, s/he makes it clear that s/he has fallen head over heels for you. S/he also seems eager to claim you and introduce you to his/her friends.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) A sudden change in your team results in longer working hours. You may finish a few tasks later than you expected. Urgent tasks may interrupt another task that you want to get done first. Whatever you try to sell, you'll be able to do so in less time.

(₿) A scammer who claims to work for the government may give you a call. Record it for fun. Investors, don't let Fomo or hype influence your decision-making.

(♥) Romantic and peaceful moments await couples this weekend. Don't get too adventurous in the bedroom or else you may risk an injury. We're all adults here.

(⚤) If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex is very likely to say no. If you keep pestering them, your ex will axe any ties they have with you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) If you have a business trip coming up, bring with you only things that are essential. You're getting better at dealing with office drama and gossip. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. Business owners may expand their empires.

(₿) If you're trying to find someone to buy or rent your property, you'll meet them soon. You work hard and get paid accordingly.

(♥) Couples address any lingering tension in their relationship. Spouses try to divide house chores and parenting duties between them more fairly.

(⚤) Those who don't have much dating experience may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you're somewhat experienced, you may meet someone and feel like you know them all your life.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You get to meet new people because of work and they seem pleasant. You don't let office politics and drama distract you from your goal and may even achieve a new benchmark. A higher-up may bestow you with more power to make decisions on your own.

(₿) Someone close to you may ask for a loan. You're likely to exceed your income goal. You may secure a side hustle that generates a considerable amount of extra cash.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect whether in private or in public. They may try to spice things up in the bedroom or go on a romantic getaway.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to emerge victorious. Your competition is a sore loser and may try to do something to get a rise out of you.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You will make the right decision. You get along well with colleagues and deliver solo and group tasks in a timely manner. You may discover a strength within you that you aren't aware of. The unemployed may be offered a contract job.

(₿) You may secure a source of passive income. If you're expecting a payment from someone, it'll arrive as expected. If you're into muteloo, beware of scammers who will exploit your belief in superstition.

(♥) Couples discuss their plan to get wedded or start a business together. They may visit a new place this weekend and have silly and romantic moments there.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone right now, a stranger or two may slide into your DMs. Your close friend or sibling may hook you up with someone who comes from a similar background.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpected bad news or a difficult situation. You may have to revise an assignment several times. A prototype may fail but you'll learn something from it and quickly move on from it.

(₿) Don't click on suspicious links sent to your phone. Read any contracts thoroughly before putting your names on them. If you're a business owner, an employee may be stealing from you.

(♥) Unmarried couples who don't live together try to decide whether to cohabitate first or get married right away. Go with what you both are comfortable with, not what others think you two should do.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, your competition sounds more eligible than you but you still want to give it your best.