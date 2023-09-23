The LONGINES MINI DOLCEVITA has arrived. With its discreet profile, classic styling, and aesthetic variations that are at once timely and timeless, it is a masterpiece that exquisitely expresses, in equal part, Longines’ quiet luxury and contemporary elegance. The MINI DOLCEVITA models are bound to resonate with dynamic women drawn to breathtaking watches that perfectly complement any styling choice.

The Mini DolceVita boldly announces its arrival. This contemporary jewel watch for dynamic women expresses timeless style with every detail. Featuring a case with a reduced profile, pure softened lines, and a newly-designed stainless steel bracelet, this modern classic is as trendy as it is elegant. The Mini DolceVita has an impressive lineage: it was inspired by a Longines legend created in 1927 and, of course, the original DolceVita collection from 1997. That collection triggered the now-familiar slogan, “Elegance is an attitude” and the Mini DolceVita updates the story for a new generation.

Each reference in the Mini DolceVita collection features a rectangular 21.50mm x 29.00mm stainless steel case and is powered by a highly-accurate L178 quartz movement. They are water resistant to 3 bar (30 metres).

The highlight of the new Mini DolceVita collection dazzles with a case framed by 38 IF-VVS Top Wesselton diamonds. And a new Cosmo circular dial inside the rectangular case calls attention to its uncompromising elegance. The Cosmo dial, on view through a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, is characterised by subtle contrasts, featuring a silver sunray background, a white matt hour track, silver sunray inner circle, and a white matt round small seconds subdial. Its painted Roman numerals and blued steel hands are highly legible against the lighter shades of the dial.

This Mini DolceVita is presented on a newly-designed stainless steel bracelet which, thanks to its 198 links, enhances the jewelled spirit of the watch and offers extraordinary comfort to the wearer. Boldly contemporary, it is an ideal complement to the eye-catching watch.

Meet the collection:

a mini watch, a large variety

The Mini DolceVita watches have been created in an impressive range of colour options and configurations. Six of the new references feature diamonds bordering the case. In addition to the classic model introduced above, there is a similarly-appointed watch with a Roman rectangular silver-coloured dial distinguished by flinqué decoration, whose subtle geometric patterns are embossed on the dial with a guilloche effect, and painted Roman numerals and blued steel hands. The small seconds hand at the 6 o’clock position is presented in a square subdial.

Four references featuring diamonds were created in one of four striking fashion-forward colours – ivory white, mint green, blossom pink, and serene blue. The straps attractively match the colour of the outer square of the Roman rectangular dial, and an effective contrast is created by an inner square with a guilloche effect. The gilt Roman numerals and gilt hands create a 3D impression, completing a unique aesthetic picture. With their matching leather straps, each is a radiant expression of the Mini DolceVita’s celebration of elegance.

The new Mini DolceVita family also includes five references with striking but understated cases without diamonds. Once again, the variety is impressive. The Roman-dialled models are joined by watches with Cosmo dials with a silver sandblasted finish. Each model is offered on the newly-designed stainless steel bracelet or on a stylish black leather strap; the Roman-dialled watch is also available with a red leather strap.

Each Mini DolceVita model is a powerful expression of elegance and the Italian sweet life long associated with the collection. Not only are these stunning jewel watches built on a rich heritage, they are also uncompromisingly contemporary models for dynamic, spirited women.

The DolceVita collection: a timeline

1910s,

In the 1910s, Longines started to create and market watches with rectangular shapes.

1920-1930

Longines’ rectangular watches experienced a real boom in the 1920s and 1930s

1927

In 1927, Longines created the watch which, 70 years later, would inspire the DolceVita collection.

1997

In 1997, the Longines DolceVita collection was launched.

1999

1999 saw the introduction of the slogan “Elegance is an attitude”, for which the Longines DolceVita was one of the brand’s flagship models.

2015

In 2015, a refreshed DolceVita line enjoyed considerable success and introduced the popular watch to new enthusiasts around the world.

2023

In 2023, the Mini DolceVita gives the collection a new look with its resolutely elegant and modern pieces. With their discreet 21.50mm x 29.00mm cases, each one proclaims that elegance really is in the smallest detail.

Elegance is an attitude: more than a slogan

Longines lives and breathes its famous slogan “Elegance is an attitude”. Elegance, of course, is an instinctive, elusive concept. It sometimes defies definition but we know it when we see it. We see it in our distinguished Ambassadors of Elegance like Jennifer Lawrence, Regé-Jean Page, Kate Winslet, Suzy, or Zhao Ling. And we see it in every Longines watch, where each small detail enhances the harmony of the whole piece. This is particularly the case with the Mini DolceVita, whose elegance is apparent in its soft, pure lines and its precise proportions.

“Elegance is an attitude. Of course it is!”

Jennifer Lawrence, Longines Ambassador of Elegance

“Elegance is unique because it allows us to break from traditional aesthetic codes while revealing multiple facets of our personality. It is an opportunity to continually reinvent ourselves, based on our desires and moods, whether serious or playful, but always in keeping with our own tastes and values.”

Matthias Breschan, Longines CEO

