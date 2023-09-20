Unwind at Koh Si Chang this weekend

If you're searching for somewhere to unwind this weekend, Chon Buri is an excellent option. From now through Saturday, Phra Chudadhuj Palace has been turned into an entertainment venue for the 170th anniversary of Koh Si Chang and a celebration of King Chulalongkorn's birthday.

(Photos: Pichaya Svasti)

While famous luk thung singers like Tai Orathai and Phai Phongsathorn will perform tonight and on Sept 23, visitors can present a tray of pink lotus to worship King Rama V and dress in period costumes to check out various photo backdrops around the compound. A hundred vendors are also offering a wide selection of local street dishes, sweets, souvenirs and handicrafts.

During the day, visitors may travel back in time to the 19th century by visiting numerous sights, which are a part of the Unseen New Chapters campaign to promote tourism. Here, King Rama V spent his own personal funds to construct multiple royal residences against picturesque settings of the Gulf of Thailand.

Once a summer retreat, the Phra Chudadhuj Palace was built in 1892. Rama V named it after HRH Prince Chudadhuj Dharadilok, who was born on the island that year. With architectural details complementing the surrounding environment, it is home to four royal mansions and 14 royal residences, each of which was named after different kinds of gemstone and encircled by shady gardens.

A short distance from the palace, the Asadang Bridge was constructed to celebrate the health recovery of his son, HRH Prince Asdang Dejavudh, following a long stay on Koh Si Chang. Tham Phang beach is one of popular spots for visitors to enjoy leisurely activities and water sports, while admiring striking views of the Gulf of Thailand.

After a short drive from the beach, visitors can reach the Issariyapon Passage, locally known as Chong Khao Khat, where a royal pavilion was built for Rama V and now served as a great vantage point to appreciate panoramic views of the island and sunset.

The Koh Si Chang tambon municipality provides a free boat service between Koh Loi Si Racha and Koh Si Chang at 6pm and from Koh Si Chang to Koh Loi Si Racha at 10pm and 1am.