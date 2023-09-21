Book festival is back with a new theme

The Bangkok Book Festival is back with many activities which will take place at the library of Goethe Institute, from Sept 30 to Oct 31.

(Photo courtesy of Bangkok Book Festival)

This is the fourth edition of the festival of literature and reading held under the theme "Alphabet & Translation" to highlight the importance of translation and praise individuals who create translated books.

To mark International Translation Day which falls on Sept 30, the festival will present a series of talks to illustrate an overview of the production process that each translated book undergoes, outlining the process and the craftsmanship involved.

Running from 11am to 7.30pm on Sept 30, the talks are designed for people involved in handling copyrights, editors, translators, text editors, cover designers, booksellers and interested readers. They are also invited to browse through the carefully selected translated books and souvenirs available at the book stalls in front of the library.

The same day will also feature free screenings of films adapted from three renowned works of literature. They include Goethe! Young Goethe In Love (2010) at 1pm; Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman (2022) at 3pm; and Measuring The World (2012) at 5pm.

Another highlight will be "Disclosure Of Meaning", an exhibition that will illustrate translation through concrete objects. It is divided into three parts. The first part will display old translated monographs by a legendary translator Amaravati.

The second part will exhibit covers of contemporary translated books from 16 long-standing and prominent publishers in Thailand, while the last part will showcase the latest works published this year by Goethe's partners.

Memorabilia from the festival such as T-shirts, stickers and notepads are available for sale from now until Oct 31 at shop.libraryhousebangkok.com.

Goethe Institute is on Sathon Road and opens Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday from 8am to 5pm.