SHH Commemorative Timepieces

Based in Naarden, The Netherlands, Christiaan van der Klaauw (CVDK) specialises in hand-made astronomical watches. GPHG 2021 winner, its pink gold CVDK Planetarium Eise Eising has been reinterpreted in a stainless steel black DLC case.

Available in eight pieces, the SHH edition boasts a micro oil hand-painted dial portraying the wooden ceiling at the Royal Eise Eisinga Planetarium in Franeker. Between 1774 and 1781, wool comber Eise Eisinga constructed a moving model of the solar system, which was suspended from the ceiling of his living room.

The oldest working planetarium inspires the world's smallest mechanical heliocentric planetarium centred by a golden Sun while displaying in real time the solar orbits of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn on the lower half of the dial.

CVDK Planetarium Eise Eisinga Black DLC SHH Edition.

CVSTOS Metropolitan PS Skeleton Sapphire SHH Edition

Cvstos was founded in 2005 by Sassoun Sirmakes and Antonio Terranova. The purist and innovative Metropolitan collection is its contemporary expression of horological traditions.

Worn with a white rubber or black alligator strap, the 12-piece SHH edition stands out with sapphire, whose hardness challenged the production of the tonneau-shaped case. The design combines sleek lines and geometrical harmony, with a small seconds indicator and a date window at 6 o'clock.

Developed and manufactured in-house, the self-winding movement is skeletonised with a series of bridges overlapping the pierced main plate, creating a beautifully balanced architectural ensemble.

A QR code engraved directly on the rotor tracks the timepiece's authenticity and servicing records.

LANG & HEYNE Georg SHH Edition.

The rose gold watch is the second collaboration between SHH and the German brand founded in 2001 by Marco Lang and Mirko Heyne.

This model is named after Georg The Bearded, the Duke of Saxony, a grandee portrayed on the Procession Of Princes, a mural in the historic centre of Dresden.

The givree sandblasted main plate is coloured in burgundy using a galvanic process. The ceramic dials fit precisely into the base plate's corresponding recess. Sitting on two different levels, the main ceramic disc appears to be embracing the second one, further adding layers to the watch's face with engraved Roman numerals.

"One of 12" is hand-engraved on the movement with finely finished golden wheels, levers and springs, revealed by the see-through caseback.