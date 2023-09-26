Have a very Lush Halloween

Quite some time before the Halloween season, Lush has launched a spooky collection to celebrate its art of bathing.

Its iconic bath bombs are hand-made with ethically sourced essential oils that give a distinct aromatherapy element.

Invigorating citrus notes of Sicilian lemon and green mandarin oils meet rosemary and sage oils in the Bat Art bath bomb, which darkens the water with a glittering effect.

Other bestsellers that have made a comeback in the 2023 Halloween collection include minty glow-in-the-dark demon soap and the fluorescent alien bubble bar.

Named after a music genre, the Screamo bath bomb fizzes into cobalt blue waters, fragranced with a cherry-almond scent.

The emblematic pumpkin provides various ingredients for playful festive products. Pumpkin puree is in the softening centre of a crumbly bubble bar. The puree, along with pumpkin seeds and organic seed butter are mixed for a fresh face mask.

Lush also celebrates Halloween with the "Lord Of Misrule" collection and a new animation of the scientist and a mishap in the lab. The collection includes a new bath bomb, bubble bar and soap, shower gel, a massage bar, a candle and fragrance.

The solid massage oil is a blend of regenerative Sumatran patchouli oil, black pepper and vanilla absolute. The formula also contains Fair Trade organic cocoa butter and organic shea butter -- naturally rich in vitamin E.

The use of organic denatured alcohol as the fragrance's carrier supports regenerative sugarcane farming practices in Brazil to protect a wildlife corridor for 335 species.

Founded in 1995, the British company is on a mission to save the planet and its ultimate goal is to leave the world lusher.

Four bath-time goodies are wrapped up in the "They Only Come Out At Night" gift set in a bat-winged bag made from 100% organic cotton by artisans of Re-Wrap, a social enterprise in India focused on environmental and social change.

Recycled materials are also used for the paper, ribbons and sliding boxes of other Halloween gift sets.

An alternative to single-use gift wrap, the Halloween Knot Wraps are made from either 100% recycled plastic bottles, organic cotton or vintage scarves.

'Lord Of Misrule' Halloween collection.

'Minty Demon In The Dark' soap.

Pumpkin Crumble Bubble Bar.