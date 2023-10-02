Spotted in LA: Triumph's latest 250cc

Triumph unveiled its new 250cc motocross bike during SuperMotocross World Championship Final in Los Angeles recently.

The date for the full reveal of the new bike will be announced by Nov 28, according to a press release from Triumph, which is a British brand first established in 1902 and has assembly facilities in Great Britain as well as Thailand, Brazil and India.

In 2021, Triumph announced its forthcoming entry into the Motocross and Enduro worlds as well as a new factory racing effort, with a commitment to top-tier championship racing in both the Motocross and Enduro series.

In 2022, the company revealed its partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, who will field two of Triumph's all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025. Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen 'Scuba' Westfall are to field its all-new Triumph 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.

For the 2025 season, Triumph will also additionally field its new 450cc bike in the SuperMotocross World Championship.