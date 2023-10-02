Test your physical prowess in this road race

Sports enthusiasts are invited to conquer challenges and achieve their utmost potential during "Asics Meta: Time: Trials Malaysia Edition" which will take place at Persiaran Flora, Cyberjaya of Malaysia, on Nov 19 at 5.30am.

Last year, the "Asics Southeast Asian Edition Of Meta: Time: Trials" held in Bangkok, saw Malaysian Muhammad Ikbolasen, a 20-year-old runner from Pahang, emerge as a standout star on his maiden overseas trip.

His exceptional performance highlighted not only his victory in the Men Elite's 10km category with a personal best of 31.31 minutes but also the essence of the event.

Set to redefine personal limits and celebrate the spirit of achievement, this extraordinary road race in its second year running promises an unforgettable experience that embodies determination, accomplishment, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.

It's an invitation to participants of all levels, from seasoned runners to fitness enthusiasts, to join this unique time trial. It's not just about testing physical prowess; it's also about celebrating the mental fortitude required to conquer challenges.

The race has two categories -- 10km open for men and women (1.15-hour speed and 2-hour cruise). The top three winners will each receive a cash prize and Asics products. The fourth and fifth winner will receive Asics products and Oakley sunglasses.

Every participant who signs up for the event will receive an exclusive t-shirt and a coveted finisher medal, serving as a tangible symbol of their achievement and commitment.

Registrations should be made by Oct 15. The fee is MYR 88 (679 baht).