New releases for your streaming pleasure: Oct 23-29

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Before

Premieres on Oct 25

After tragically losing his wife, a child psychiatrist encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to the man’s past.

NETFLIX

Hellbound: Season 2

Premieres on Oct 25

As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned.

Simone Biles Rising: Part 2

Premieres on Oct 25

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Don't Move

Premieres on Oct 25

A grieving woman in an isolated forest encounters a serial killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins.

PRIME VIDEO

Like A Dragon: Yakuza

Premieres on Oct 25

Released in 2005 by Sega, the Yakuza game series was positioned as an entertaining game for adults, which found massive fanfare amongst its target audience. The series depicts the lives of fierce yet passionate gangsters and people living in a huge entertainment district, Kamurocho, a fictional district modelled after the violent Shinjuku ward’s Kabukicho, that acts as the backdrop of the gameplay.