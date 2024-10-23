K-pop girl group 2NE1 set to perform anniversary show in Bangkok this January

K-pop girl group 2NE1 are known for their confidence and independent image. Their stage presence is a combination of powerful live vocals, individual charisma and engagement with the audience. When they disbanded in 2017, their fan club Blackjacks was devastated.

But now music label YG Entertainment has announced the quartet will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a reunion and concert titled "2NE1 Asia Tour [Welcome Back]", and fans are eagerly anticipating their return.

2NE1 will meet Thai Blackjacks at the "2024-2025 2NE1 Asia Tour [Welcome Back] In Bangkok" concert on Jan 25 at Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6. Tickets cost 2,800, 3,800, 4,800, 6,300 and 7,800 baht and will be available starting this Friday from 10am onwards at Thai Ticket Major outlets and thaiticketmajor.com.

The "Welcome Back" show made its debut in Seoul and ran for three consecutive nights from Oct 4-6 at the Olympic Hall, with a capacity of over 2,400 seats.

The members of 2NE1, CL, Bom, Dara and Minzy, filled the shows with memorable moments, especially when they performed iconic hits such as I Am The Best, Come Back Home, Fire and Lonely. After the concerts in Seoul, the quartet will meet fans in Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Bangkok, Kobe and Tokyo.

Thai Blackjacks believe they can fill an arena and want the organiser to change the venue.