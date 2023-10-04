Maho Rasop music festival returns for year-end party

Maho Rasop Music Festival 2023, set to take place on Dec 2 and 3 at ESC PARK, Rangsit, has now announced its Phase 2 artist line-up.

photo courtesy of LABYRINTH RECORDS

Maho Rasop, a Thai international music festival, is returning for its fourth edition. With two full days, three captivating stages and a line-up featuring more than 30-plus artists spanning diverse music genres, the festival promises to be an electrifying celebration of music and culture. The festival's journey commenced with the unveiling of Phase 1 artists, including international heavyweights like Interpol, Idles and Alvvays.

Now, with the revelation of Phase 2, the anticipation has reached new heights. Prepare to be enchanted by Atarashii Gakko!, a dynamic Japanese quartet set to dazzle in their sailor costume power.

Thailand's beloved ballad rock band Zweed n' Roll is primed to deliver an unforgettable performance. Rap sensation Thaiboy Digital, known for his appearances at top-tier festivals like Primavera, will bring the house down with his energy.

Numcha, the Bangkok-based pop artist with dreamy melodies and heartfelt lyrics, will captivate hearts. Joining the ensemble will be Michael Kaneko, the Japanese-American singer-songwriter who has graced stages like Fuji Rock and Summer Sonic, and L8ching, the Taiwanese percussionist whose soulful voice will hypnotise you with his groovy tunes.

Not to be missed is Kamaal Williams, the UK musician and producer famed for blending 70s-style jazz fusion, funk, hip-hop and electronic music seamlessly. And for the fans of the Boiler Room, the acclaimed dance broadcaster makes a triumphant return with a two-day extravaganza featuring a stellar line-up of global DJs and local talents.

Maho Rasop 2023 offers convenient shuttle services from the BTS and MRT. Stay tuned for upcoming accommodation recommendations to make your festival experience even more convenient.

photo courtesy of Maho Rasop Festival

Ticket prices:

Phase 1: Single Ticket 4,490 baht

Phase 1: Multiple Tickets 4,190 baht*

Phase 1: Day Ticket 2,790 baht**

Phase 2: Single Ticket 4,990 baht

Phase 2: Multiple Tickets 4,690 baht*

Phase 2: Day Ticket 3,290 baht**

* Multiple Tickets are for purchasing 2 tickets or more.

** Day Ticket is for 1-day entrance.

Attendees have to be 20 or above.

- Tickets available at tix.mahorasop.com/GwT1

- Book your shuttle service for Maho Rasop 2023 here: tix.mahorasop.com/2wUm

- For more information, please visit mahorasop.com