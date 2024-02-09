Your horoscope for Feb 9-15

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you super busy. You sleep less because of your hectic schedule but you'll be able to power through next week. Your office may be moved to a new location.

(₿) Any financial struggles you may have will soon go away. Investors manage their portfolios well and collect small returns. You manage to stay financially disciplined next week.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend downtime together because their schedules at home and at work are jam-packed. A misunderstanding is on the cards.

(⚤) You're so laser-focused on work, money or study that you don't have time to search for love now. You barely have enough time and energy to maintain your current schedule.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You know how to handle gossip, conflicts and politics at work. You catch up with the latest tech and tools that can increase your efficiency. The unemployed may be offered a contract job.

(₿) A negotiation may get deferred as more documents are needed. You may decide to buy something without much thought and fall a bit behind with your savings goal as a result. Be rich, don't look rich.

(♥) Your relationship isn't as sweet as it first was and St Valentine's Day may come and go without any romance. You two are like each other's besties at the moment.

(⚤) You may meet someone you really like but s/he has several admirers and it won't be easy for you to get her/his attention. Someone already taken may slide into your DMs.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you very busy. However, you remain active and are eager to tackle many tasks that are lined up. You may notice a slight in communication and rectify it before it becomes a serious conflict.

(₿) You work very hard and almost deplete your energy. Investors collect higher-than-expected returns. An opportunity to secure a new income source is on the cards.

(♥) Couples sit down to address any lingering issues in their relationship. They will understand each other more and become close again. A romantic St Valentine's Day date is on the cards.

(⚤) Well-intentioned friend or cousin may introduce someone to you, thinking you two are a perfect match for each other. S/he is too similar to you.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your skills is on the cards. You deliver what you promised and more, impressing everyone around you. Content creators, you may go viral for a good reason. A collaboration opportunity with a brand awaits artists and creatives.

(₿) Your income comes from several sources. A negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You're getting better at keeping your spending under control.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same way whether they're at home or in public. You two may not be an ideal couple but many admire your relationship.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone interesting through work. An office romance is on the cards but it may be frowned upon due to a possible conflict of interest.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Everyone cooperates and gets along. Your colleague and boss are willing to help when you need it. You're able to sell your products and services without sweating much.

(₿) Your income may be higher than expected. You may receive a small gift or reward. You may decide to raise your savings goal.

(♥) Couples spend more quality time and sexy time with each other. You two may show off your love this Valentine's Day with many couple selfies from your special date night.

(⚤) Your crush may agree to go on the first date with you. If you're not seeing anyone, it doesn't hurt to try dating apps.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You may be asked to revise a task several times. Try not to take it personally. No feedback or indifference to your performance is a form of snub. You may have to tackle a heavier workload but you'll be rewarded handsomely if you pull it off.

(₿) If you're a collector of brand-name items, you may be able to resell a few of them to buyers with big wallets for nice profits. Beware of charity or fundraising scams.

(♥) You may have to mediate between your partner and your family member as they don't get along with each other. With your help, they can be cordial with one another but don't expect them to be buddies even though you want them to.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type and quickly realise that s/he has several admirers. If you're getting to know someone, you may discover that s/he has been talking to several people.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Be ready for an unexpected betrayal or bad news. This may derail you. A project that you've been working on may get cancelled or shelved indefinitely. When you communicate online, make sure you send your messages to the right person.

(₿) Stay thrifty as you may have to have your work equipment repaired and it can't wait. Someone who owes you money becomes a ninja and avoids you like the plague. Don't bring a lot of stuff with you on a night out.

(♥) Romantic moments may get fewer but your bond is unbreakable. If you're stuck on a problem, your partner may have the answer.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone who's your type but s/he seems to have already friend-zoned you. Also, you can't buy love with gifts and nice meals.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) An unexpected restructure and sudden change of plans may make you feel uncertain about your career prospects. However, focus on your duties, perform them well and let the chips fall where they may.

(₿) A payment you're expecting may get postponed. You may lose one of your income sources but it's a supplementary one. You manage to stay financially disciplined next week.

(♥) You two may need to seriously discuss the possibility of maintaining a LDR. Couples may celebrate the Lunar New Year and St Valentine's Day on the same night.

(⚤) Those who have been trying to get over their most recent break-ups will soon believe in love again. You may decide to undergo a makeover before starting your search for your Valentine.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may be asked to revise an assignment several times or finish a task sooner than first agreed. A colleague may tell you half of the truth or deliberately withhold crucial info, making your job harder than it has to be.

(₿) Lunar New Year and St Valentine's Day promotions deplete your wallet but you regret nothing. You celebrate both occasions too hard and fall behind your savings goal.

(♥) Couples understand each other on a deeper level. Your upcoming date night may be a bit unexpected but will go down as memorable in the history of your relationship. Trying couples become expecting couples.

(⚤) If you're in a situationship with someone, it may evolve into a relationship and you two go public about it on social media. Love at first sight/swipe awaits those single.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You learn to work smart, using the right tools and technology to increase your efficiency. You have no problems meeting deadlines whether they're solo or group tasks. You earn trust and recognition from colleagues and supervisors by delivering what you promised.

(₿) You may gain a side hustle with help of your friends or online community. If you're a breadwinner, your dependents depend on you more so stay thrifty.

(♥) Your relationship may feel like a rollercoaster filled with exciting and scary moments. Cupid doesn't bring you two together. Karma does. If your wedding is coming up, you question whether your partner really wants to marry you.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you meet several admirers online and IRL. However, none makes your heart skip a beat.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) If you're stuck in a difficult situation, you may experience a eureka moment. You become more creative and productive next week, resulting in higher productivity. You identify energy vampires in your office and try to limit your interaction with them.

(₿) An overdue payment will finally arrive. You spend within budget and keep up with your savings goal. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend much time together as their schedules become busier. Unsolicited comments from a mutual friend may cause a fight.

(⚤) If you've been chatting with someone online, you may get to meet them for the first time soon. S/he seems eager to get to know you and will want to meet again at your earliest convenience.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive next week. You may reach a new personal benchmark. A conflict may become an opportunity to build team spirit. A small celebration with your team is on the cards.

(₿) You may gain a source of passive income. You can easily pay for your necessities and reward yourself with a few nice things. If you're embroiled in a conflict, you'll get what's rightfully yours.

(♥) Couples try to see things from each other's perspective, instead of trying to be the one with the better opinion. Your upcoming St Valentine's Day date may turn out to be a unique memory.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn a friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side.