Your horoscope for Aug 30 - Sep 5

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You may be asked to perform tasks outside your usual purview and you can't say no. You may get to work alongside colleagues whom you've never worked with before. Any anxiety you may have will melt away as they turn out to be friendly. Most of what we worry about never happens.

(₿) Your income is way above the average. The large paycheque makes you forget how demanding your work sometimes can be. If you're the breadwinner, stay thrifty as you may have to pay for something you don't see coming and it can't wait.

(♥) Try to be more patient when you communicate with your partner as you two disagree more often. Your relationship may be more fragile than usual. You hear what they say but ask yourself if you really listen to them.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone RN, you focus on becoming a better version of yourself, as well as your family and friends. You're single, but by no means, sad. If you're knowingly seeing someone already taken, brace yourself for a rude wake-up call.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You can manage your budget, resources and expectations well. You can meet all deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks. If offered a new job, make sure you ask about every single detail before you accept or reject it. Or else, you may regret your decision.

(₿) A small windfall or prize may fall into your lap. A shopping spree with friends is on the cards. Your friends may act as if they're SAs and egg you on to buy stuff. An investment that sounds too lucrative is usually a scam.

(♥) Your relationship feels like a rollercoaster. Past mistakes may get dredged up during arguments. You may start to feel like it's karma that brought you two together, not destiny.

(⚤) Brace yourself for a romantic rejection. You may be hurt but the negative feelings won't stay with you for long. You may be inspired to pay more attention to the well-being of your body and mind.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Brace yourself for great challenges and difficult people. A colleague may show their toxic side and blame others (you included) for their mistakes. It's the one you least expect. You'll learn and grow from this unpleasant situation. Artists, someone may try to steal your masterpiece or copy it.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra income may come to you unexpectedly. You may decide to sell a few collectables for nice profits or at their original prices. You become more prudent as you map your plan towards financial freedom. You may even turn down a trip with friends to achieve a financial goal.

(♥) A heart-to-heart is on the cards. Couples acknowledge their shortcomings and accept each other, flaws and all. They finally feel like they can truly be themselves around each other.

(⚤) A well-intentioned friend plays Cupid and hooks you up with someone who seems eager to get to know you because your friend already talked you up to them. The first date with someone you met online is on the cards.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You may almost miss a deadline because of minor technical problems or a procrastinating colleague. Those who work for the govt may be made privy to confidential info. Entrepreneurs, someone may try to steal your trade secret or give it to your competitor.

(₿) You may gain a new income source of financial support. Good news from an older gent is on the cards. If you have debts, you'll be able to pay off at least one of them.

(♥) A common dream you two share may come true and it's not a baby. If they're working through a difficult phase in their relationship, they'll come out on the other side happier.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to win this love race. You may notice a friend to act awkwardly around you. They may harbour a crush on you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your supervisor may entrust you with an important task or give you the power to make bigger decisions without consulting them first. Envious colleagues may start to gossip about you but you know not to let them live in your head rent-free. You may be offered a new job in the healthcare industry.

(₿) You may pay a pretty penny to improve your home's landscape or put measures against floods in place. Keep your wants on hold for now. If you need financial advice, someone in your friend circle can help.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They respect each other's privacy. They may return to a place where sweet memories between them were made.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into your boyfriend/girlfriend or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone right, your next admirer is much closer than you think.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Your boss may offer you an opportunity to show off your skills to the fullest. Don't dull your shine because you don't want anyone to like you less. You become more creative and proactive next week. Unexpected challenges may be your opportunities to demonstrate your leadership skills.

(₿) Despite your higher-than-average income, you should stay thrifty as your smartphone or laptop may need repairs. The cost may be so expensive that it makes more sense to get a new one. Investors should beware of fake news.

(♥) Couples practice active listening with each other. Their communication improves significantly. They decide to live healthier and cooking healthy recipes together may become their new favourite activity.

(⚤) You may be more popular than you think as you meet potential admirers in real life and online. Someone from your friend circle may confess their attraction. Take your time to get to know them and don't ignore red flags.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Career advancement and personal growth are on the cards. Your hard work and consistency finally pay off and colleagues respect you more. You maintain clear and positive communication with people who work under and above you. Entrepreneurs may start a new project.

(₿) You spend below your means and are likely to achieve your savings goal for August. If you have debts, you may get to repay on more lenient terms. You start to collect returns from your new investment.

(♥) Couples bicker and banter in moderation. They will understand each other more and become more sensitive to each other's sensitivities. Parents will receive good news regarding their child(ren). Cross-cultural couples try to decide which country should they settle in.

(⚤) Your friend may introduce you to someone they think you would be interested in and they're right. Your ex or someone who ghosted you may try to reconnect.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Unexpected challenges may land on your desk an hour before punch-out time. You stay calm and collected in the face of a heavier workload and added pressure. If you plan to negotiate for higher pay, you may not get exactly what you want but you'll be pleased with what they offer.

(₿) Lifestyle inflation and Yolo shopping slow down your progress towards financial freedom. Don't have expensive hobbies. Beware of scams and tourist trips while travelling abroad.

(♥) Spouses may argue over spending habits and different lifestyles. However, they will arrive at a happy medium. Don't be too experimental in the bedroom, or else, you may risk minor injuries.

(⚤) If you've been chatting with someone, what they told doesn't add up. You may discover that they're talking to several people at the same time or lying to you about many things. Cut your loss now.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) What seems difficult may actually turn out to be easy. You get along with everyone at work and may have to mediate between those who don't get along. You meet all deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks. A career opportunity that many desire may be yours.

(₿) You're well aware of your income and expenses. You think twice before you spend your money. If you're embroiled in a conflict over assets, you'll get what's yours.

(♥) Couples may have to discuss the possibility of LDR because of an upcoming life event. They get to spend quality time together and the communication between them improves.

(⚤) You put most of your effort and time into your career and self-empowerment. You also try to spend more time with friends and family. You're looking to be in a relationship.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may have to perform tasks that aren't in your usual purview or work alongside colleagues you rarely talk to. You may feel anxious and overwhelmed at first but you'll eventually calm down. An office senior may offer advice.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Your daily expenses increase because of the high living standard that you want to maintain. You may buy something without much thought or have a small online shopping spree to lift your mood.

(♥) Minor conflicts and disagreements are on the cards. Couples try to see things from each other's perspectives. They may set a common goal and feel inspired to work towards it together.

(⚤) You go out and meet new people but none strike you as boyfriend/girlfriend material. You don't want to lower your expectations and are willing to wait for the right person. If you've been chatting with someone, you feel like they’ve lost interest.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You know how to manage your budget and priorities well. You're an efficient worker and no one can accuse you of being lazy. You're getting better at negotiating with your colleagues and gaining their help and trust. Business owners, you may gain a new group of customers.

(₿) An opportunity comes to you, thanks to someone in your professional circle. If you're waiting for compensation or reimbursement, it'll soon arrive. A financial negotiation ends in a win-win situation.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. You may tell your partner a white lie to keep peace in your relationship. Trying couples become expecting couples. Your ex may try to contact you to see if you still have feelings for them.

(⚤) You may feel a spark of romance and instant connection with someone who's physically your type. If you already have an FWB, you may gain another.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You may miss a deadline because of unclear instructions from your higher-up or their last-minute change of mind. Brace yourself for a meeting that could have been an email. No, there's no way you can get out of it. If you're about to start a business, a business partner may withdraw.

(₿) Ask your friends or online community for freelance opportunities if you need extra cash. Whether you're trying to sell your asset or someone else's, you'll be able to close the deal soon.

(♥) Your relationship feels like a rollercoaster. You two love hard and fight hard. In the heat of the moment, you may say something so awful to your partner and are gonna live to regret it.

(⚤) You meet several admirers in real life and online but none make your heart flutter. Ask yourself if you really have moved on from your ex. Are you looking for someone who's similar to your ex?