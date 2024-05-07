Red Sky unveils seasonal spring menu
Red Sky unveils seasonal spring menu

PUBLISHED : 7 May 2024 at 04:00

Red Sky unveils seasonal spring menu
Paccheri pasta with Maine lobster.

Red Sky Restaurant recently unveiled its latest limited-time seasonal menu by chef Luca Rosso, which is a vibrant ode to spring's finest offerings showcasing the delicate flavours of artichoke and summer truffles.

The seasonal menu includes dishes like raw artichoke salad, a refreshing interplay of textures featuring king crab, orange and organic lettuce. Artichoke takes centre stage again in the Roman-style giudia artichoke, bathed in a rich tomme de Savoie fondue.

For a more substantial course, the pan seared Atlantic turbot is paired with celeriac purée, artichoke and prized summer truffle. Even grilled artichokes get a luxurious treatment with a side of garden pea velouté and slow-cooked crispy pancetta.

Finally, the paccheri pasta with Maine lobster is complemented by crispy artichoke bits. "This menu is a celebration of spring's bounty," said chef Luca Rosso.

Red Sky Restaurant also offers panoramic views of Bangkok, making it an ideal destination for dinner, special occasions or a night out with loved ones.

The limited-time spring menu is available at Red Sky Restaurant from 5pm to 1am until May 31.

Call 02-100-6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.

Raw artichoke salad.

Grilled artichokes.

