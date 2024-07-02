KIS International School marks 25 years of educational brilliance and future-forward vision

KIS International School is thrilled to celebrate its 25th anniversary, commemorating twenty-five years of outstanding education, community building, and inspiring individuals. Since its inception in 1998, KIS has dedicated itself to creating a supportive environment where students are encouraged to achieve their fullest potential, both in academics and in personal development.

Khun Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, the founder of KIS International School, shared his journey and the pivotal moments that inspired him to establish the school during his speech and toast at the 25th Year Anniversary Celebration.

"Many have wondered why I, an engineer, contractor, and real estate developer, decided to start KIS. Four key events shaped this decision," he said.

"First, my nephew, struggling in the Thai education system with a 0.8 GPA, thrived after transferring to a US Catholic school, eventually earning a master's degree. This highlighted the need for better educational opportunities in Thailand."

"In 1993-1994, while on a trade mission to the US with the Minister of Commerce, I visited Washington International School. Seeing non-native English speakers excel in an IB curriculum made me realize the potential for a similar approach in Thailand."

"The rise of technology in the 1990s underscored the need for an education system that prepares students for the future. I envisioned a school that integrates innovative technologies into its curriculum."

"Finally, the birth of my twins in 1995 reinforced my determination to create a school that offers the best opportunities and resources, ensuring children can achieve their full potential without needing to study abroad."

As we look back on our journey, we celebrate the KIS family — students, parents, alumni, staff, and supporters — whose dedication and passion have been the cornerstone of our success. Throughout the years, KIS has evolved from a small, visionary institution into a vibrant community recognized for its innovative educational approach and steadfast commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Celebrating the Class of 2024

We are thrilled to announce that KIS International School Bangkok’s Class of 2024 achieved a historic milestone, graduating with the highest number of predicted perfect IB scores in KIS history. They received over 700 offers from 23 countries, including prestigious universities like University College London (UCL), McGill University, National University of Singapore, and the University of Manchester. Additionally, our students received multiple scholarship offers exceeding 26 Million US dollars. Popular destinations for our graduates include the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Germany.

KIS International School Reignwood Park Welcome Center

Parich Ruktapongpisal, School Licensee shared his pride: "This remarkable accomplishment reflects the unwavering dedication and resilience of our students, alongside the exceptional support and commitment from our teachers and staff. It is a testament to the high standards of excellence that define KIS International School. Together, we are shaping the future, one student at a time."

Expanding Horizons: Future Plans

In August 2024, KIS will inaugurate its second campus — KIS International School Reignwood Park — on a 150-rai (60-acre) property within the tranquil Reignwood Park community. This state-of-the-art campus will include exceptional facilities, such as a boarding village, to support our growing international student body and foster creativity and innovation.

Khun Pongsak Ruktapongpisal elaborated on the future of KIS: "As we look ahead, we are committed to expanding opportunities for our students. Rapid advancements in technology and social media, along with AI, robotics, and drones, are transforming our world. These changes pose critical questions about the education needed for future generations.

An overview of the Reignwood Park Community

Partnering with Dr. Chanchai Ruayrungruang and Reignwood Group, we are establishing a new school at Reignwood Park. My twins, Parich and Pichaya Ruktapongpisal, will join this endeavor, continuing the legacy of KIS Bangkok. Our vision is to make KIS, both the Bangkok and Reignwood Park campus, the best schools in Thailand and Asia."

Additionally, the KIS International School Bangkok Campus Facilities Master Plan outlines significant investments in infrastructure and technology, enhancing existing facilities and creating new spaces for collaborative learning and community engagement. This plan will commence in 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Pioneering Golf Excellence

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, KIS held a golf day at the Robinswood Golf Club within the Reignwood Park grounds. This event highlighted the future plans for KIS International School, which will feature a golf academy in partnership with Claude Harmon's CH3 Academy.

Launching in August 2024, the Claude Harmon III Performance Golf Academy will debut in Asia through an exclusive partnership with KIS International School Reignwood Park and Robinswood Golf Club. Pioneered by the esteemed Harmon family, the academy will offer top-tier coaching and state-of-the-art facilities for young golfers. Programs will include a full-time Junior Golf Elite Program, a Junior Golf Development Program, after-school ECAs, Saturday classes, and holiday camps open to all.

Claude Harmon III coaching a KIS student at the Robinswood Golf Club Driving Range.

Claude Harmon expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to bring the CH3 Academy to Asia for the first time, partnering with KIS International School to provide young golfers with world-class training facilities and instruction. Our goal is to inspire and develop the next generation of golf champions in an environment that fosters growth and excellence."

This collaboration underscores KIS's commitment to offering exceptional opportunities and facilities that inspire excellence in all areas of student life.

Leadership and Vision

Dr. Carolyn Mason Parker, in her inaugural year as Head of School at KIS International School Bangkok, has played a pivotal role in navigating this milestone year. Reflecting on KIS International School's 25-year journey and looking towards the future, Dr. Carolyn shared her vision:

"As we celebrate 25 years of KIS, we honor our past and look forward to an even brighter future. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and community remains steadfast. Together, we will continue to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and change-makers."

Dr. Carolyn Mason Parker, Head of School at KIS International School Bangkok

Barry Sutherland, the founding Head of School at KIS International School Reignwood Park, shares his enthusiasm:

"KIS Reignwood Park is built on the foundation of academic excellence and tradition established by KIS Bangkok over the past 25 years. Our new campus is poised to deliver inspiring and innovative learning experiences that will prepare our students to thrive in an ever-changing world."

KIS International School Reignwood Park Founding Head of School, Barry Sutherland (Centered), Primary School Principal, Anita McCallum (Left), and Secondary School Principal, Tracy France (Right)

We invite all members of the KIS community and the public to join us in celebrating this remarkable milestone. Together, we will continue to build on our legacy of excellence and shape the future of education.

Applying to KIS International School

