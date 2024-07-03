Growing soft power

In an unprecedented cultural exchange at the prestigious 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation unveiled the exhibition "The Spirits Of Maritime Crossing". Curated by Prof Dr Apinan Poshyananda, this groundbreaking Collateral Event brought together artists from Southeast Asia to explore themes of displacement, diaspora and colonialism through the profound symbolism of the ocean.

In April, HE Paolo Dionisi, Italian ambassador to Thailand, visited the opening ceremony of "The Spirits Of Maritime Crossing" at the Palazzo Smith Mangilli Valmarana -- a venue closed to the public for over a decade.

The ambassador spoke with the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation about his insights on the evolving cultural exchange between Thailand and Italy and the profound resonance of "The Spirits Of Maritime Crossing" in the global art landscape.

Can you elaborate on the significance of the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation being selected as one of the Collateral Events at the 60th International Art Exhibition– La Biennale di Venezia?

The Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation's exhibition in Venice was truly one of the most exciting events. I had the great pleasure of attending it in person, and hearing overwhelmingly positive feedback about the exhibition which confirms its success. Being part of the Collateral Events at the Biennale is a testament to the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation's importance and exclusivity in the contemporary art world. It's a remarkable achievement, and I think you did an excellent job.

How do you perceive the cultural exchange between Italy and Thailand evolving through events like 'The Spirits Of Maritime Crossing'?

Cultural exchange is vital for human connection and understanding. It allows us to communicate and appreciate each other on a deeper level. Thailand and Italy share many similarities, and through cultural events, our countries become even closer. This exchange enriches both nations and fosters a greater mutual appreciation.

What impact do you believe exhibitions like 'The Spirits Of Maritime Crossing' have on fostering understanding and appreciation between Southeast Asia and Italy?

The title 'The Spirits Of Maritime Crossing' captures the essence of the exhibition, and I commend the curator, Prof Dr Apinan Poshyananda, for this choice. The exhibition effectively showcased the deep cultural connections between ancient Thai and Italian civilisations. A particular piece that stood out to me featured two sculptures -- one ancient Roman and one ancient Siamese -- facing each other, highlighting their similarities. This exhibition truly embodied the spirit and soul of maritime cultural exchanges.

[The sculpture mentioned is Déjà Vu by Thai artist Natee Utarit].

La Biennale di Venezia has a rich history dating back to the late 19th century. How do you see its role evolving in the contemporary global art scene?

The Venice Biennale, established many years ago, remains one of the most significant cultural events worldwide. Investing in culture is crucial as it promotes international understanding and brings people closer. The Bangkok Art Biennale, supported by Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi [founder of the Bangkok Art Biennale and CEO of Thai Beverage] and led by Dr Apinan, exemplifies the importance of cultural investment. I am proud to be a friend of this outstanding organisation.

Can you share any personal insights or experiences from attending the opening ceremony of 'The Spirits Of Maritime Crossing' exhibition in Venice?

Attending the opening ceremony was a touching experience. Being with the artists allowed me to truly understand the meaning and soul behind their artwork. Their passion, determination and love for their country were palpable. The exhibition featured 15 exceptional artists from different Asian countries, marking the first group exhibition of its kind. This collective display was a brilliant idea, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all involved.

How do you think this exhibition illustrates soft power?

Culture stands out as the most influential way to express soft power. Your remarkable work in Venice and longstanding contributions in Bangkok demonstrate exactly how this can be effectively achieved. Through these cultural initiatives, you utilise the strongest form of soft power. Keep doing what you do, and I'm sure that government support will naturally follow.