Your horoscope for July 5-11

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Regardless of where you work from, you know how to work smart and get things done faster. Someone in your professional circle tells you about a good job opening that hasn't been openly advertised yet. A business negotiation is likely to go well.

(₿) You may close a deal soon if you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's. Wishes come true for those seeking scholarships or research grants. Your friend may treat you to a meal. You have no luck when it comes to games of chance.

(♥) Your relationship feels like a rollercoaster. You two love hard and fight hard. You or your partner show a selfish and toxic side. Your ex may slide into your DMs because they don't want you to be with someone new.

(⚤) Dating app users should beware of romance scammers. Don't give out personal information online. A rude wake-up call awaits if you knowingly see someone already taken.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Some tasks may be more difficult than expected. A colleague or two doesn't pull their weight. Brace yourself for an unproductive meeting that you can't say no to. Job seekers may receive an offer but they'll have to relocate for it.

(₿) Collectors may decide to sell a few things from their collection for nice profits. If you're a breadwinner, you may have to pay for something you don't see coming. Be mindful of your belongings while travelling abroad. Better safe than sorry.

(♥) Couples have to make a big decision together. Something that can dictate the future of your relationship may happen. You don't get along with someone from your partner's family and this tension is likely to be prolonged.

(⚤) You like someone but they don't seem to be reciprocating your feelings. Someone else likes you but you don't seem to be reciprocating their feelings.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You keep abreast of the latest tools and technology relevant to your work and deliver outstanding work. You may be asked to mentor an office junior and also learn something. Those between jobs may get to work for a govt agency or in the service industry.

(₿) You may win a big prize but you'll have to pay for its maintenance later. Don't sign on to be a guarantor for someone no matter how close they are. Beware of investment opportunities that sound too good to be true.

(♥) An in-law may cause tension in your relationship. You don't have to win every argument even though you're right. Keeping the peace may be more important.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's psychically your type is on the cards but you'll soon realise that they have several admirers. Dating app users should beware of catfishing and swindlers.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours but you're just grateful to be doing well in terms of career and money. You know to make maximum use of the resources you're given. You meet all deadlines without much sweat. A good opportunity comes your way but you'll have to fight for it.

(₿) You don't have time to enjoy the fruits of your success at the moment. If you're trying to launch a new project, a generous investor may give you seed money. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding can happen even though you two usually get along. The strong foundation of your relationship can withstand a setback or two. You two are there for each other through thick and thin.

(⚤) Someone in your friend circle may express their romantic interest and you also meet someone interesting online. You don't know who to choose and want to get to know them both.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Use facts and gut feelings when you make decisions and you won't regret anything. You have a full plate but know what needs to get done first. Unexpected conflicts and challenges may be opportunities to demonstrate your leadership. Your higher-up takes notice of your potential.

(₿) You live below your means and set aside money for investment. A small gift or prize may be yours. A conflict over asset ownership is likely to be resolved amicably. What is yours will be yours. Beware of scammers pretending to be govt officers.

(♥) Prosperity awaits couples who run a business together. They set new financial goals and run their relationship like a well-oiled business. Someone unaware that you're already taken may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) Someone older in your professional circle shows romantic interest. If you've been chatting with someone online, you may get to meet them for an IRL date.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

(⏰) You become more assertive and set clear boundaries. You achieve more with the same amount of time and energy spent. An opportunity your colleagues desire may be handed to you. Don't get big-headed. Certainly don't abuse the power that you're given.

(₿) Your income is way above the average. Your portfolio generates higher-than-expected returns. Don't feel guilty about rewarding yourself with something off your wish list as long as you don't have to put it on your credit card. You're on track with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples can talk with each other about everything on their minds. They take turns venting and listening. They treat each other the same whether at home or out in public. A dream they share may soon come true. No, it's not a baby.

(⚤) You may fancy someone and soon realise that you two come from very different backgrounds. However, you two quickly click and enjoy your differences. Opposites attract.

♎ Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Someone higher in office ranking may entrust you with an important task. You may be given more power to make decisions. A few colleagues may like you less as you shine brighter but it's more about their own insecurity. You're there to work and make something of yourself. Colleagues come and go.

(₿) You can easily cover all of your bills. You may secure a new source of passive income. A lottery win is on the cards but you should keep quiet about it. Beware of online shopping scams.

(♥) Spouses disagree on how to manage their shared wealth. They may need an impartial eye to help them reach a compromise. They may embark on a new financial goal together.

(⚤) You realise you're hotter than you give yourself credit for. Several admirers are on the cards. You may go on a date or two to find whom you prefer. Those who ghosted you may try to reconnect after seeing your glow-up.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Be ready to perform tasks that aren't in your job description if asked. You may discover your hidden talents as a result. You may have to act as a mediator to resolve office drama. A colleague may turn out to be a snake, figuratively of course.

(₿) You buy something you desire for a long time off your wish list. Money-making opportunities come to you to quickly replenish the amount you spend. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. An agreement will be reached. A contract will be signed.

(♥) Couples treat each other the same whether at home or out in public. They may engage in more PDA and draw from the judgmental eyes of prudes. Athletic activity can bring you two closer and foster a sense of teamwork.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side while your friend is willing to help you out. A holiday romance is on the cards, especially for those who travel abroad.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpected challenges and assignments. You remain highly focused, proactive and productive next week. You know how to handle office politics and conflicts. An opportunity to be a leader and earn kudos from colleagues is on the cards.

(₿) You may receive insider info or a gift that touches your heart. The payment that you're expecting will arrive as expected. Someone in your family or friend circle may ask if you can lend them some money.

(♥) A healthy argument may happen but you two won't hold grudges against each other afterwards. Cross-cultural couples may face a legal issue. If you two are travelling abroad, avoid eating anything too exotic.

(⚤) Someone you're familiar with may get flirtatious. The bad news is that they're already taken. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, a slip of the tongue may blow your chance of winning back your ex.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Combine data and gut feeling when you make decisions and you won't regret anything. You're better at reading situations and people, but not in RuPaul's Drag Race sense. You meet all deadlines whether they're for group or solo tasks. Your content or campaign may go viral.

(₿) The bigger your income, the bigger your expenses. Don't let lifestyle inflation delay you from reaching financial freedom. It doesn't make sense for you to work harder only to squander your money on things that only depreciate and don't make you richer in the long run.

(♥) Couples continue to be each other's sources of support, inspiration and safe space. Trying new things together can reinvigorate your relationship. A dream you two share may come true.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone interesting while out with a friend. Ask your friend to be your wing person and get their number if you don't want to risk rejection.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) What is difficult for others will be easy peasy for you. You may be assigned a successor to someone who's on their way out. Despite the higher expectations that others and you put on yourself, you remain enthusiastic about your job and derive joy from learning new things every day.

(₿) Those who hired you for freelance jobs will come back with new offers. You can cover all your bills and keep up with your repayment obligations. You pay your credit card bill in full. You may start saving money to enrol in a course. Don't stop learning.

(♥) A heated argument takes place. It's a healthy one since you two understand each other more deeply. Couples may embark on a new project together. They aren't afraid of more responsibilities so long as they support each other.

(⚤) A close family friend may play Cupid and introduce you to someone. However, you two don't click. You may even find them rather self-centred and annoying.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Be ready to deal with fussy customers or troublesome colleagues. They may make things harder than they have to be for no good reason. Your supervisor becomes your source of inspiration and advice. You may be offered a new job but you'll have to relocate for it.

(₿) You may receive insider info or a heartfelt gift from a close friend. If you plan to buy your first car or a new car, you may receive a very tempting offer. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) You have to be more patient when you communicate with your partner as you two are likely to disagree with each other more. A tough situation requires you two to put your heads together to resolve it. Two heads are better than one.

(⚤) A new admirer makes themself known. However, you're not sure how you feel about them. You can be cordial but be careful as your good manners and common courtesy may give them false hope.