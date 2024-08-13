Celebrate Hello Kitty's golden jubilee at CentralWorld

Hello Kitty turns 50 this year and she's now in town with a throng of her beloved friends to delight Thai fans with two spectacular exhibitions, which are running for three months, at CentralWorld Pulse, 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, until Nov 10.

This is the first time in Thailand and the world to celebrate the 50th birthday of the white cat with a red bow, who has brought smile to everyone in the family for half a century, in a joyful environment during "Hello Kitty Exhibition: Celebration Of Friendship".

Featuring mapping projection and a kaleidoscope of colours, the immersive exhibition is like a heartwarming journey that takes the audiences to an imaginative world filled with friendship, love and endless surprises.

Prepare to witness Hello Kitty, the all-time favourite cartoon character from Japan, donned in a sweet traditional Thai costume; learn about her impressive stories; and have fun with numerous interactive activities.

At "Sanrio Characters: Funtastic Exhibition", meanwhile, her adorable companions from Sanrio are waiting to melt our hearts with their cuteness.

(P (P hotos courtesy of Central Pattana)

This is a fantastic party where Kuromi and My Melody are joined by the six loveable characters from Hapidanbui -- Tuxedosam, Hangyodon, Pochacco, Keroppi, Bad Badtz-Maru and Pekkle. They will get audiences to dive into interactive displays, dance to the hottest tunes and enjoy hands-on fun.

Another highlight is the "Funtastic Exhibition Cafe" which is serving special drinks and baked goods exclusively created for this occasion by Casa Lapin, a speciality coffee house. This is a chance to collect cup sleeves with exclusive designs.

Also available for sales only at the exhibitions are copyright products and souvenirs specially designed to mark Hello Kitty's 50th birthday anniversary.

The fee to each exhibition is 590 baht per round of one hour. There are nine rounds daily starting at 11.30am. The last round is 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from icvticket.com.