Expos highlight latest in construction

The latest advancements in mining machinery, tools and equipment, building materials and building technology from local and international exhibitors will be presented during the CBA Expo 2024 and Concrete Expo Asia 2024, which will take place at Bitec Hall 100, Bang Na-Trat Road, daily from Thursday until Saturday, 10am to 6pm.

Organised by MB Global Marketings with support from government agencies and private sector associations, the trade shows will provide a comprehensive platform for professionals from various sectors including engineers, construction contractors, real estate developers and those interested to explore a comprehensive range of products and engage directly with industry players.

Set to bring their latest products, cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions for the construction, building, mining and concrete industries will be over 100 leading companies and brands from Thailand, China, Germany, India and Russia.

The latest software will also be exhibited at a dedicated zone. This is a unique opportunity for networking, engaging and negotiating directly with potential buyers and decision makers from across the Southeast Asian region, while visitors will upgrade knowledge, gain in-depth insights and update on the latest industry trends.

There will be knowledge-sharing activities, including informative seminars and panel discussions. Topics include "Safe Operations Of Cranes In Construction", "Maximizing Efficiency And Productivity With Construction Machinery And Technology" and "AI Applications In The Construction And Mining Industries".

Also presented will be business matching activities to explore new business opportunities and partnerships, as well as a "Test Drive" zone to try out machinery in outdoor spaces.