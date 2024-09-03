Muji meets local crafts

Muji is a Japanese brand renowned for minimalist design and highly functional and quality materials. Due to this, Muji has been successful worldwide.

Recently, the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) collaborated with Muji Retail Thailand to promote and support the craft community. This programme between the CEA and Muji Retail Thailand aimed to enhance the capabilities of local creative entrepreneurs in ceramics. It began with CEA identifying and supporting eight up-and-coming local ceramic brands in Chiang Mai to take part in a workshop and community market at Muji's flagship store at Central Chiang Mai Airport, from March to May 2024.

From the eight brands, Muji Retail Thailand selected two outstanding ceramic brands -- InClay Studio and Charm-Learn Studio -- to work with Muji's design team to create products in line with the brand concept. Their products will be displayed in November at a Muji store.

Akihiro Kamogari, managing director of Muji Retail Thailand, explained why Muji chose to collaborate with InClay Studio and Charm-Learn Studio.

Akihiro Kamogari, managing director of Muji Retail Thailand, left, and Chakrit Pichyangkul, executive director of the CEA. Creative Economy Agency (CEA)

"InClay Studio's work embodies the simplicity and modesty found in Japanese crafts but with unique shapes and characteristics that appeal to contemporary aesthetics. Meanwhile, Charm Learn Studio excels at transforming familiar objects into ceramic pieces, creating a connection with people's memories. As a representative of Muji, I am pleased to work with these two brands and believe we will continue to collaborate with other local brands in Chiang Mai and other regions," Kamogari said.

Ariya Panthumkomol, marketing manager of Muji Retail Thailand, explained that the collaboration with Chiang Mai studios is a pilot project. Muji has to see sales and feedback from customers before signing an MoU with InClay Studio and Charm-Learn Studio as part of the Found Muji product lines.

Found Muji is a collaborative project where Muji works with local craft producers.

"Found Muji has already worked with the Faculty of Architecture, Chiang Mai University, to launch bamboo furniture and wooden tableware which sells at Muji's flagship store at Central Chiang Mai Airport. Despite the slow production of craft merchandise, the products received fantastic feedback."

Ariya explained that Found Muji creates items for everyday life.

"In Japan, Found Muji merchandise is produced by local communities. These products are considered the best in a province, much like OTOP in Thailand. These community brands must develop their products under Muji's philosophy of simple and functional design. Muji's design emphasises a minimalist approach which eliminates unnecessary elements while maintaining practical function.

"Additionally, these products must be produced by local people and utilise local materials."

Both representatives from InClay Studio and Charm-Learn Studio said they were thrilled to collaborate with Muji.

Kanyawee Boonpanya, co-founder of InClay Studio, said InClay's ceramics will be available for the first time in a department store.

"I am proud that InClay Studio was selected to participate in the project since it will elevate our products to another level. This is the first time products of InClay Studio will be available in a department store. Previously, our products were available in shops in hotels and resorts but not in a large department store," said Kanyawee.

Kanyawee Boonpanya, a co-founder of InClay Studio. Creative Economy Agency (CEA)

Natthapol Wannaporn, a co-founder of Charm-Learn Studio. Creative Economy Agency (CEA)

Natthapol Wannaporn, a co-founder of Charm-Learn Studio, said that he was thankful for Muji's recognition of Charm-Learn's products.

"We are passionate about what we do and give our all to create our products. I personally look up to Muji. When I attended their exhibitions, they helped me deepen my understanding of design. Now, with this collaboration, I can discuss directly with their team which helps me understand their concepts better and apply those ideas more effectively," said Natthapol.

InClay Studio was founded in 2010 by Jirawong Wongtrangan after he graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts in Printmaking and Ceramic Design at Chiang Mai University. Jirawong won the Chiang Mai Creative Design Award in 2013 and 2015. His ceramic art has been showcased at many exhibitions, including Chiang Mai Design Week in 2016 and the Chiang Mai International Ceramic Arts and Culture Symposium in 2019. Unfortunately, when a Life reporter visited InClay Studio, Jirawong was away on an artist residency abroad so we only met the co-founder Kanyawee.

Charm-Learn Studio's ceramics. Creative Economy Agency (CEA)

Kanyawee explained that at the beginning, Jirawong handled every step of the ceramic-making process himself from creating and firing to selling. After setting up a small shop at the studio, more customers came. InClay Studio gained more recognition when upscale fine dining restaurants in Bangkok and Phuket commissioned them to create custom tableware.

"These fine dining restaurants prefer light and handmade tableware. InClay studio customises ceramic tableware and glazes them to match with the concept of each restaurant. When people from Muji visited the studio, they asked if our pottery clay and glaze are natural since they prefer natural materials to chemical ones, and most of our materials are natural."

Muji selected four types of tableware from InClay Studio, which were large open bowls in matte white, small plates in matte white and blue, plates with rims, and mugs.

Natthapol, a co-founder of Charm-Learn Studio, earned his bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Decorative Arts, Silpakorn University and a master's in Arts and Design from Chiang Mai University. After completing his studies at Silpakorn, Natthapol spent three years working as an assistant director at an advertising company in Bangkok before returning to Chiang Mai. He decided to set up a studio due to his passion for pottery which he had first discovered in his university days.

Designs by Charm-Learn Studio are inspired by everyday life. One of their most celebrated creations is the pinto, which is a redesigned traditional pinto. The first series of Charm-Learn's ceramic pintos appeared in white and black. Due to its creative and innovative design, the pinto has earned prestigious design awards, including Demark 2017, Good Design Award 2017 and PM Award 2017.

An InClay product. Creative Economy Agency (CEA)

"A pinto is a traditional food container consisting of three separate containers stacked on top of each other that Thais used in the past. However, it is not suitable for microwave use. Hence, we replaced the plastic and aluminium parts with ceramic and incorporated a leather strap to hold the separate containers. This modern approach adds a contemporary touch to the classic pinto," explained Natthapol.

Three ceramic products by Charm-Learn Studio which were selected by Muji were white plates inspired by Styrofoam boxes, black and white glasses reminiscent of the traditional glass used for o-liang (Thai style ice coffee), and a white ceramic glass resembling a paper cup.

"The concept of all these designs is to change the original material to sustainable materials like ceramics. For the Styrofoam box, the white plates will take the shape of a Styrofoam box when two plates are put together. All of our designs have a story behind them," said Natthapol.

While InClay Studio hopes that there will be more Thai brands that collaborate with Muji, Charm-Learn Studio does not have high expectations.

"Working with ceramics teaches me to not have high expectations, but I like to see the final product which may surprise myself and others. We have to wait and see the sales first. Then, we can continue working with Muji to develop more products," said Natthapol.

"I hope that we can produce products for Muji. We can customise products as Muji requests. In the future, I hope more local brands participate in this kind of collaboration," Kanyawee said.