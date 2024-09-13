Your horoscope for Sept 13-19

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

March 21 – April 19

(⏰) Challenging assignments result in longer hours. However, you can manage higher pressure well and know your priorities. If you negotiate for a higher pay, you may not get exactly what you ask but the counteroffer will be quite fair. Do research on a job offer before you reject or accept it.

(₿) If you're struggling with a financial problem, you'll find a way to tackle it. Investors should rely on their intuition and facts when they make decisions. You may stop yourself from buying something you thought you really wanted.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding can happen between couples. You two get to share harmonious and peaceful moments. Spouses may take on more responsibilities but they fear nothing as they have each other's backs.

(⚤) You meet several admirers IRL and online. However, you don't see yourself with any of them. You may not completely get over your ex and subconsciously seek another version of them.

♉ Taurus

April 20 – May 20

(⏰) Be ready to face challenges that come with managing budget and people. A colleague may show their ugly side and try to blame others for their mistakes. A task that you think is easy may not be so. Only, by going through difficult situations, you'll grow and learn something new about yourself.

(₿) Set aside money in case you need to repair your phone or laptop. You or a dependent may become ill and you have to take care of the bills. Forget about your wants and cover your needs first.

(♥) Spouses may argue over spending habits, house chores and parenting styles. They will eventually arrive at a compromise. Sweet moments await new lovers while long-time lovers may fall in love with each other again.

(⚤) Someone in your circle of friends may fancy you and they can't hide it. However, this makes you feel rather uncomfortable as you see them strictly as a friend. If you fall for someone quick and hard, don't ignore the red flags.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – June 20

(⏰) You may be asked to revise a task several times or take on tasks belonging to a colleague who's on leave. Brace yourself for challenges and longer hours. Think twice before you say something to your supervisor. Even though they may be friendly, choose your words wisely.

(₿) Someone who hired you for a freelance job comes back with another offer. If you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you'll be able to close a deal soon. You're doing well financially and this gives you peace of mind.

(♥) You two become busier and don't get to spend much time together. However, you know how to show love and care for each other without being in the same room.

(⚤) You're inspired to become a better version of yourself. Finding someone to fulfil you emotionally isn't a priority for now. However, you may still meet someone who comes from a similar background.

♋ Cancer

June 21 – July 22

(⏰) You may miss a deadline because your supervisor changes their mind. Your colleague may communicate something to you, resulting in a mistake that you both have to fix later. It'll be harder to convince people to buy your products or ideas. Hang in there.

(₿) An expected payment will arrive. Stay thrifty and keep your wants on hold. Your car or home may be damaged by floods. If something sounds too good to be true, it's a scam.

(♥) Be more patient when communicating with your partner. You may think you two are close so you can be blunt with them but you can always choose to deliver your messages in a nicer way.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone from a different background is on the cards. If you're seeing someone with the knowledge that they're already taken, be ready for a rude wake-up call.

♌ Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) An opportunity to expand your network and add new contacts on your phone awaits. You finish your daily tasks well before the punch-out time but a colleague may ask you to help them with their overwhelming workload. Farm good karma.

(₿) Your boss may unexpectedly agree to your request for a pay raise. An older relative or rich friend may treat you to a fancy meal. You're getting better at saving money. You don't let instant gratification ruin your budget.

(♥) Minor miscommunication and misunderstanding may occur between couples. They try to give and take more fairly in their relationship. Someone may flirt with you even though they know that you're already taken.

(⚤) You may fall for someone from your professional or friend circle. This person has a reputation of being a flirt but you can't deny that you're interested. You can get to know them before making a judgement.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You may be asked to tackle tasks that aren't in your usual purview. Embrace this as an opportunity to learn new skills and insights into other facets of your industry. Check what you type twice before sending it out. You shouldn't complain about your office on social media, too.

(₿) Investors collect higher-than-expected returns. If you're trying to sell something on behalf of someone, you'll be able to close the deal very soon. You may reach your savings goal for this month much sooner.

(♥) Couples take on more responsibilities but try to make the most of every minute they spend together. A low-key activity may reignite a romantic spark.

(⚤) You may fancy someone who comes from a different socioeconomic background. You find them rather mysterious. Your situationship with someone may evolve into a relationship.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) An opportunity to climb up the career ladder awaits. Your hard work and dedication are finally recognised by a supervisor. A few of your colleagues may like you less because you outshine them but others are happy for your success. Remember you're there to work, not to make friends.

(₿) If you have debts, you may pay off one or two. An unexpected gift from a friend is on the cards. Scammers pretending to work for the govt may call you or send you messages via Line. Don't make an investment based on Fomo or you'll regret it.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication and understand each other more. Unmarried couples may discuss moving in together or getting married. Spouses may want to give their firstborns a sibling.

(⚤) If you've recently had a failed relationship, you'll get over the sadness and believe in love again. Dating app users may meet their matches in the flesh a few hours after exchanging online pleasantries. Well, we aren't getting any younger.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You may be asked to revise a task that you thought was up to par. It may take you several attempts to get it up to the expected standard but you can do it. A bad colleague may conceal crucial info to make your job harder than it has to be.

(₿) Your online community and friends bring you freelance opportunities. Beware of fake traders and online shopping scams. You have no luck when it comes to any form of gambling. List your necessary bills and pay them before you spend on your wants.

(♥) Mismatched expectations and different money mindsets may cause a strain in your relationship. You may tell your partner a white lie to keep the peace. A stranger may flirt with you, not knowing that you're already taken.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type. However, you shouldn't come on to them strongly or your flirtation may feel like harassment. An ex, who's in a new relationship, may try to reconnect. We smell drama.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A higher-up may make a big decision that results in you getting more power and bigger pay. However, this comes with many more responsibilities. You may feel overwhelmed at first but eventually, you'll be able to handle the new role. Envious colleagues may gossip about you but eff them. Oops.

(₿) You can manage your income and expenses with no problems. Someone in your family or friend circle may ask you for financial help. Avoid high-risk investments. If you have debts, you may be able to negotiate for more lenient repayment terms.

(♥) Spouses argue about house chores and spending habits but they will arrive at a happy medium. Couples may start a new project together or take on more responsibilities together. They've got each other's backs so they can handle anything.

(⚤) You meet several admirers and one doesn't conform to the gender binary. They may make you wonder if you could be with someone who's not so straight. Listen to your heart and you may discover a new side to yourself.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your supervisor may offer you an opportunity to show off your skills. You stay focused on work for longer and handle conflicts or drama better. Entrepreneurs gain new connections along with opportunities. They may decide to enter a new market.

(₿) Supplementary income is on the cards but you'll have to work for it. Your friends and online community may bring freelance opportunities. A financial negotiation ends in a way that benefits all parties. If you have debts, you may pay off the smallest.

(♥) A healthy debate between couples is on the cards. They understand each other more afterwards. They may enjoy a low-key activity that is unexpectedly quite romantic this weekend. If your baby is due, they will arrive on this Earth safely.

(⚤) You have several admirers whom you met online and IRL. If you're chatting with someone, they seem to want to lock you down and have a serious relationship. However, you still want to enjoy the single life.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Career advancement and professional growth are on the cards. A promotion may be offered as a reward for your hard work and outstanding professionalism. A pay negotiation is likely to go your way. You enjoy productive communication and collaborating with your colleagues.

(₿) Investors may collect higher-than-expected returns from risky assets. You're likely to overspend on entertainment and leisure activities. You should try harder to stick to your budget. Beware of fake traders and online shopping scams.

(♥) Minor conflicts between couples are to be expected. You two try to understand each other more and see things from each other's POV. Couples may discover a new hobby that they both enjoy. Parents plan to give their firstborns a sibling.

(⚤) If you've been getting to know someone, they may start to distance themself and eventually ghost you. Dating app users should beware of romance swindlers and catfish. Don't click on suspicious links.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – March 20

(⏰) You may be asked to perform tasks outside your job description. Think of it as an opportunity to learn new things. You're getting better and quicker at reading situations and people. Not only do you accomplish all that you set out to do but also contribute significantly towards group tasks.

(₿) You can easily pay your bills and have money left to reward yourself with small luxuries. If you have debts, you make a dent in the principal. You may find what you lost.

(♥) Couples get to spend quality time and sexy time together. They listen to each other more and share laughter. If you two are facing an issue, you'll overcome it and become happier.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to win the love race. Your friend may harbour a crush on you and they're not doing a good job of hiding it.