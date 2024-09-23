Explore 5 Must-See Zones at Sustainability Expo 2024

The Sustainability Expo (SX) 2024 is set to return as ASEAN’s largest sustainability event, taking place from September 27 to October 6, 2024, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand. Now in its fifth consecutive year, SX has grown into a regional platform for sustainability, innovation, and collaboration. Supported by five leading corporations—Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd., PTT Public Co., Ltd., SCG, ThaiBev, and Thai Union Group Public Co., Ltd.—SX 2024 aims to inspire businesses, governments, and individuals to work together toward a sustainable future.

At the heart of SX 2024 is the theme "Sufficiency for Sustainability," drawing from King Rama IX’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and King Rama X’s commitment to continuing his father’s legacy. This philosophy emphasises balance, moderation, and responsible consumption, aligning with the global United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). Through its numerous activities, SX 2024 brings SEP to life, merging it with cutting-edge approaches to sustainable development under the event's overarching theme, "Good Balance, Better World."

SX 2024 follows the Business-to-Consumer-to-Business (B2C2B) model, which places consumers at the centre of driving sustainable change. Businesses, governments, and organisations are encouraged to engage with consumers, who in turn influence business practices. This dynamic relationship underscores SX’s mission to foster meaningful, long-term impact on sustainability. By empowering individual action, SX promotes the idea that consumer choices can prompt corporate transformations, ultimately benefiting both the environment and society.

Spanning 70,000 square metres of exhibition space, SX 2024 will feature over 270 exhibitors from Thailand and abroad, representing industries pioneering sustainable innovations. The event will also host more than 600 expert speakers from around the world, sharing insights on sustainable development, emerging technologies, and creative solutions to mitigate climate change. Visitors can participate in workshops, seminars, and hands-on activities designed to equip them with tools and knowledge to reduce their environmental impact. With its diverse range of offerings, SX 2024 is not just a knowledge hub but a launchpad for collaboration and action.

Tongjai Thanachanan, SX Director, announced that the Sustainability Expo (SX) has entered its fifth year, continuing even during the COVID-19 pandemic with a hybrid format. The event follows a B2C2B (Business-to-Consumer-to-Business) model, which centres on the consumer in driving sustainability efforts, creating a feedback loop between businesses and consumers. The expo serves as a regional platform for sustainability, connecting various sectors and showcasing knowledge, innovations, and technologies that inspire action and change. Over the past four events, SX has attracted more than 800,000 attendees and generated over 60 million baht in revenue for local communities and participating vendors.

For SX 2024, more than 600 global experts and speakers will participate, along with over 270 leading companies and organisations from Thailand and abroad. This year's event will be extended to 10 days and will feature increased international participation, with 13 foreign organisations, including the World Bank, showcasing innovative solutions. The expo will highlight activities that encourage behavioural change to address global warming and introduce the Repartment Store, where visitors can support sustainable products and donate high-quality second-hand items. Tongjai emphasised the importance of collaboration across sectors, noting that this year's seminars and business networks will focus on fostering discussions and learning within the social enterprise community, aiming for a balanced approach to economic, social, and environmental sustainability under the theme "Sufficiency for Sustainability."

Five Highlight Zones at SX 2024

SX 2024 will be divided into ten distinct zones, each offering a unique perspective on sustainability. Of these, five zones stand out for their innovative approaches and activities that engage visitors at all levels:

1) SEP INSPIRATION Zone: The Heart of Sustainability

Located on the G Floor, this zone raises awareness of natural crises using the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) as its guiding principle. Under the theme "The World Has Changed," the zone explores how rising global temperatures are having severe impacts on ecosystems and communities. This zone features three distinct areas:

- Zone A: Mirror Walkway - "Reflection of Impact": A tunnel showcasing the frightening realities of climate change through reflective imagery.

- Zone B: Immersive Theatre - "Point of No Return!": A theatre experience highlighting the irreversible changes caused by human actions.

- Zone C: Hope & Helps - "Adaptation": A space dedicated to exploring how we can adapt to the new realities of a changing world.

2) Better Me Zone: Health and Well-being

The Better Me Zone focuses on sustainable living, starting with individual health and well-being. This area provides guidance on maintaining both physical and mental health as we age. Highlights include:

- Healthy & Happy Living: Expert advice on nutrition and balanced living from organisations like the Food Institute and the Heart Association of Thailand, Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital, and Nestle.

- Dementia and Alzheimer’s Prevention: Innovations like the i-Exc Game Interaction Exercise and Cognition from Chulalongkorn Hospital aim to slow cognitive decline and improve mental health. Visitors can also explore life planning tools from Cheevamitr, including "Live Well-Die Well," designed to support holistic well-being.

3) Better Living Zone: Environmental Innovations

Focused on addressing climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions, the Better Living Zone highlights actions that can be taken to mitigate environmental damage. Featured activities and exhibits include:

- Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd.’s "Water of Life": This exhibit emphasises water conservation from source to sea, highlighting the importance of water quality and replenishment.

- Thai Union Group’s SeaChange® 2030 strategy: Demonstrating how sustainable seafood practices can be implemented across the supply chain, from source to consumer.

- HINO DUTRO Z EV: Showcasing a fully electric truck as part of the transition to more sustainable transportation solutions.

4) Better Community Zone: Building Social Resilience

This zone explores successful social, environmental, and economic projects that have helped create better communities. Visitors can learn from ongoing initiatives and participate in small group discussions, workshops, and interactive exhibits, such as:

- Learning Society: An area dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and youth development through collaborative community initiatives.

- Caring City: Exhibiting designs for inclusive and safe urban spaces that enhance quality of life for all residents.

- Art-Driven City: This space showcases how art and culture can drive economic growth and community development, using art festivals and managed spaces to support creative industries.

5) Better World Zone: Art and Environmental Awareness

This zone celebrates art as a medium for raising environmental awareness. Visitors can explore a variety of artistic expressions, including photography, paintings, and sculptures that focus on sustainability. Highlights include:

- ASEAN SX Photo Contest 2024: Featuring photographers from ten ASEAN countries, this contest explores the theme of biodiversity and environmental conservation.

- TRASH to TREASURE Art & Design Contest: Art pieces created from recycled materials that explore the theme of biodiversity and the importance of sustainable practices.

A Platform for Global Collaboration

SX 2024 isn’t just about observing; it’s a platform for real-world action and collaboration. The event will feature B2B sessions on the second floor of the QSNCC, where leaders from businesses, governments, and NGOs can come together to discuss solutions to global challenges like climate change and social inequality. One of the standout features of SX 2024 is its emphasis on fostering partnerships across sectors, creating an environment where innovation and collaboration can thrive.

In addition to the main exhibition zones, SX 2024 will feature other zones like the SX Food Festival, showcasing sustainable food innovations; the SX Kids Zone, which will engage children in learning about sustainability through interactive activities; and the SX Marketplace, where visitors can purchase eco-friendly products and explore new sustainable innovations.

Join the Movement at SX 2024

The Sustainability Expo 2024 offers a unique opportunity to be part of ASEAN’s largest sustainability event. Whether you’re a business leader, policymaker, environmental advocate, or simply someone passionate about the future of the planet, SX 2024 has something for everyone. By showcasing cutting-edge technologies, promoting collaboration, and inspiring behavioural change, SX 2024 encourages participants to take tangible steps toward a more sustainable future. With its wide array of zones, activities, and speakers, SX 2024 is an event not to be missed.