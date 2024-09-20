Your horoscope for Sept 20-26

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) An unexpected event may reignite your enthusiasm for work or cause you to discover your true calling. Whatever happens, it will be for the better. If a job interview is coming up, you'll do well and go through the next round. Enterpreneurs expand their businesses and build strong alliances.

(₿) Higher-than-expected returns await investors. Whether you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you should be able to close a deal real soon. If you have debts, you may pay off the biggest one. Congrats!

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same way whether at home, online or in public. You two may attend a fancy-schmancy event and it reignites a romantic spark.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you're getting to know someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) If you're stuck or preoccupied on something, a eureka moment will liberate you. You become more creative, productive and proactive next week. You accomplish more in less time while opportunities to advance your career at the same and new company present themselves.

(₿) An unexpected gain or gift is on the cards. You can easily pay your bills and may splurge a little on dining out. Be careful not to overspend on entertainment and leisure activities.

(♥) Couples hash out lingering issues in their relationship. They are each other's sources of comfort and inspiration. While enjoying a low-key activity, things may unexpectedly become so romantic.

(⚤) Someone of the same age or generation finds you attractive. S/he is likely to be someone from the same industry or hobby group.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You may be asked to perform tasks outside your purview. You are getting better at reading the room and spot possible conflicts before anyone else. You meet all deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks.

(₿) Investors manage their portfolios well and collect handsome returns. Unexpected windfall may fall into your lap. You manage your income and expenses well.

(♥) Faithful couples bicker and banter in moderation. If you're two-timing, you may get caught red-handed. If you're slow to choose which one you want to be with, you may end up with none.

(⚤) There's no need to rush into a relationship with someone. If they respect you, they will wait and won't pressure you. Beware of romance swindlers.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You become more creative, intuitive and productive next week. You're getting better at solving unexpected issues and thinking on your feet. You manage to stay above the fray, not letting office drama distract you from what you're supposed to be doing.

(₿) You can secure a new income source. A financial negotiation ends in a win-win situation. You may find a creative and fun way to save more money. What you lost will be discovered.

(♥) Couples learn to accept each other flaws and all. They grow closer emotionally. They prefer spending time at home together instead of luxurious date nights.

(⚤) You may fall head over heels for someone in your circle of friends. You haven't feel romance this intense in years.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You know how to work smart and no one can accuse you of slacking off. You communicate well with anyone in your workplace. You may notice an unintended slight and rectify it immediately. Important paperwork arrives on time.

(₿) You may gain a side hustle but shouldn't tell anyone at work about it. If you're waiting for compensation or reimbursement, it'll arrive as expected. Beware of fake traders and online shopping scams.

(♥) Couples argue over spending habits and different lifestyles. You may tell a white lie to avoid a possible argument. If you're seeing someone on the side, they want you to publicly acknowledge them as your official love.

(⚤) Someone in your circle of friends may confess their attraction. You meet several potential admirers IRL and online. Watch out for their red flags.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You may have to mediate between colleagues who don't get along. You catch up with the lastest tools and tech in your industry. You meet all deadlines and deliver what you promised. If you're an entrepreneur, you may launch a new service.

(₿) While your income is above the average, you should stay frugal as you may never know when you or your dependent becomes ill. While travelling abroad, be more mindful of your belongings.

(♥) Minor conflicts and friction between you two are on the cards. A lavish date night can ignite your passion for each other.

(⚤) Should you decide to get to know a colleague, you should keep quiet about it to avoid being gossiped about. Your ex who's already in a new relationship may slide into your DMs.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You know not to get involved in office drama and conflicts. An opportunity for you to show off your communication and peace-making skills is on the cards. You gain a deeper understanding of your industry's ecosystem.

(₿) The rainy season may damage your car, garden or home so set money aside for that just in case. It's better to stay frugal for now. However, if you're short on cash, your parents are willing to give you a handout.

(♥) You understand your partner on a deeper level as you gain new perspectives on love and relationships. You two can drop all pretenses and just be yourself when you're around each other.

(⚤) A foreigner may come on to you quite clumsily. If you've been getting to know someone online (video chat included), you may get to meet them in the flesh very soon.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Your communication and creative skills are your forte. You achieve more in less time and share success with your team. A job offer is on the cards for the jobless and those looking for bigger pay. Entrepreneurs may launch a new and exciting project.

(₿) Someone in your family or a close friend may ask if you can lend them money. If you come into a fortune, it's better to keep quiet about it, unless, you want to see who're your well-weathered friends. Beware of charity scams.

(♥) Couples enjoy healthier communication. They understand each other on a deeper level. If you're stuck on something, your partner may have wise words that can inspire a solution.

(⚤) You may meet someone interesting and attractive through your circle of friends. You two are likely to hit it off due to similar interests, values and lifestyles. If you're casually dating someone, they want to be in a serious relationship.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You finally receive rewards and recognition for your hard work. Colleagues respect you more for being reliable and consistent with your performance. Your content, campaign or real-time marketing may go viral for good reasons.

(₿) You can easily cover your essential bills. You spend more money on going out with family and friends. Be careful not to overspend on entertainment and leisure activities. You may realise that you're a bit behind with your savings goal.

(♥) Someone in your family and a close friend may cause tension in your relationship. Your partner really hates it when you're being sarcastic while arguing. You may win an argument but feel like a loser for making your partner feel bad.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type. However, don't be too eager to approach or get touchy-feely with them. Someone who's already taken may flirt with you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may be asked to revise a task that you think is good enough several times. A petty colleague may conceal crucial info to make your job more difficult than it has to be. You manage your energy and emotions well and experience no burnout. A new job offer may not be worth the higher pay as it comes with deep-rooted issues that you simply can't fix.

(₿) Whether you're selling your assets or someone else's, you should be able to close the deal soon. You can easily cover your bills and can afford to reward yourself and your loved ones with a few nice things. An unexpected gift or treat from a friend is on the cards.

(♥) Cross-cultural couples plan where and when should they settle and start a family. Couples are more aware of each other's pet peeves and try to avoid them so they won't irritate one another. Heartwarming moments await them this weekend.

(⚤) A romantic spark between you and a colleague or someone in your professional network is on the cards. If all goes well, you two may see each other but keep quiet about it for now to avoid being gossiped about.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle eat up most of your waking hours. While your workload is daunting, you take solace in getting paid quite well. You won't miss any deadlines. You may want to check your finished tasks after a cooldown to make sure that they're flawless.

(₿) You may secure more lenient repayment terms on the biggest debt. If you're actively looking for what you recently lost, it'll be discovered soon. Good news awaits.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen between couples but their relationship remains strong. Parents are particularly proud of their children because of their accomplishments. If your baby is due soon, avoid trying new and exotic dishes.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers whom you meet in the flesh and online but none really impress you. You don't want to lower your standards and expectations. To you, once-in-a-lifetime love is worth waiting for.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You become highly motivated, focused and proactive next week. You get along well with your colleagues and superiors. Anyone would love to work with you as you're known to be reliable and professional. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines.

(₿) An opportunity for extra income may unexpectedly present itself. You can easily pay your bills and spend more time and money with friends and family. An impulse purchase may cause you to be behind your savings goal.

(♥) Couples try to see things from each other's perspective and be more respectful when they disagree. They treat each other with the same dignity whether at home, online or in public. They may find a secret place to spend time together.

(⚤) You may successfully ask someone out on a date. A close friend or older relative may hook you up with someone they find interesting, but probably not to you.