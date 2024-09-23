Explore Nan province with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a three-day study trip to explore the precious natural and cultural heritage of Nan province from Oct 18-20.

Situated amidst mountain ranges from north to south with its eastern side bordering Laos, Nan is well known for numerous national parks and natural beauty as well as its diverse geography and ethnic groups.

The Mien, Hmong, Lua, Thai Lue, Mabri, Htin and Khamu people are scattered around the province, and their traditions, practices and lifestyles differ significantly from those in other northern provinces.

This trip will focus on the ancient ways of life of the Nan people, dating back 800 years when mountain salt played a crucial role in the province's development. The first stop will be at Bo Kluea rock salt well, north of Nan city, before the trip proceeds to explore the traditional lifestyle of the Hmong and Lua communities in Maneephruek Village in Thung Chang district.

This area was originally inhabited by Hmong refugees from China more than a century ago and other tribes have since joined them. The communities sustain themselves by farming crops, growing vegetables and raising livestock for food.

Participants will hear firsthand accounts from community members involved in the establishment of a cooperative coffee roasting plant and have the opportunity to taste their internationally acclaimed coffee.

The itinerary also includes a visit to various arts and cultural attractions in the plains area as well as Buddhist temples belonging to the Thai Lua and Lanna.

The fee is 27,500 baht (26,000 baht for members) including air ticket. Reservations should be made by Friday.