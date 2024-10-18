Be someone special

The third year of Panerai's partnership with the US Navy SEALs salutes its land operations.

Released this autumn, the Submersible Navy SEALs collection comprises four models, whose bi-material strap is made from rubber and textile featuring a camo pattern, inspired by AOR1 military desert camouflage.

The desert inspires the sand-coloured Super-LumiNova indices and hands, which contrast with the black to anthracite dial.

The Navy SEALs signature appears at 6 o'clock on the dial while its emblematic Trident is engraved on the caseback.

Warriors of the US Navy's special operations force are trained for sea, air and land environments. The small seconds counter at 9 o'clock resembles a target, which symbolises the accuracy and mission-focused nature inherent to their operations.

The 2024 collection embodies the ideals of challenge, bravery, team spirit and adrenaline shared by Panerai and the Navy SEALs.

Submersible Navy SEALs Titanio (PAM 01669) with the unidirectional rotating bezel in Carbotech.

Historically, Panerai was founded in Florence in 1860. From the early 20th century, the company supplied the Italian Navy with precision instruments for many decades.

Military timepieces included the GPF-2/56 with a crown protecting device and a graduated rotating bezel to calculate diving time. Launched in 1956, this imposing model with a diameter of 60mm was supplied to the Egyptian Navy, with the consent of the Italian Navy.

The legendary diver's watch, nicknamed the Egiziano, inspires the modern Submersible watches developed at the Panerai Manufacture in Neuchâtel, Switzerland

Different high-tech materials have been incorporated into the new Submersible Navy SEALs models for performance in the toughest conditions.

Panerai uses Grade 5 titanium for two oversized watches with a diameter of 47mm because of its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio, being 40% lighter and 60% harder than stainless steel.

The caseback features an engraving of the Navy SEALs Trident.

A limited edition of 80 pieces, the Submersible Chrono Navy SEALs Titanio (PAM 01521) is housed in a 47mm case constructed from titanium DLC (Diamond Like Carbon coating). The unidirectional rotating bezel is in the same material with a black matte ceramic disc.

The screwed titanium DLC caseback enhances water resistance to 50 bar, making this rugged timepiece suitable for even the most demanding underwater missions.

The chronograph, with a vertical clutch and column wheel, indicates the hour in a counter at 3 o'clock, complemented by central minute and seconds hands and a Time To Target counter on the dial.

The chronograph hands are activated with a press on a push-piece at 10 o'clock while the countdown can be set via the button at 4 o'clock.

The flyback chronograph and time-tracking functions are driven by calibre P.9100/R.

Submersible QuarantaQuattro GMT Navy SEALs Carbotech (PAM 01513).

Water resistant to 30 bar, the Submersible Navy SEALs Titanio (PAM 01669) is powered by calibre P.9010, which allows independent adjustment of the hour hand without affecting the minute hand, providing convenience for travellers moving across time zones.

A 47mm case in brushed titanium pairs with a bezel in Carbotech in this second model with a date display at 3 o'clock.

With the same face, the Submersible QuarantaQuattro GMT Navy SEALs Carbotech (PAM 01513) differs with a 44mm case in Carbotech and a screwed case back in titanium DLC.

Carbotech is Panerai's lightest material with a composite structure made of long carbon fibres. It is not only 64% lighter than titanium and 80% lighter than steel but also surpasses them in strength and durability.

The robust material offers superior mechanical properties and performance in terms of strength-to-weight ratio, enabling comfortable ergonomics while being resistant to tough wearing conditions.

Its uneven, matte black surface, which varies according to the cutting of the material, lends each watch a slightly different appearance.

Submersible QuarantaQuattro Navy SEALs (PAM 01518) in stainless steel.

Designed with deep immersion in mind, the professional diver's watch is water resistant up to 50 bar. Equipped with calibre P.900/GMT, it displays a second time zone with the GMT hand glowing in green Super-LumiNova in the dark.

Lastly, Panerai presents the Submersible QuarantaQuattro Navy SEALs (PAM 01518) in a 44mm case and bezel crafted from brushed stainless steel.

Water resistant to 30 bar, this no-date model is operated by calibre P.900, which like the automatic movements in the three other watches provide a power reserve of 72 hours.

All of the new Submersible Navy SEALs timepieces come with a second black accordion strap, designed for diving and a more understated yet sporty look.