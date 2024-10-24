Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City named the World’s Best Bar

The annual list of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain. In its 16th edition, the awards united the global bar community in recognition of the bartenders, bar owners and brands at the forefront of the international cocktail scene.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 features venues from 28 cities, with Mexico City’sHandshake Speakeasy being crowned The Best Bar in North America and The World’s Best Bar. This is the first time a bar from Mexico has claimed the No.1 spot in the list. Tucked away in the Colonia Juárez neighbourhood of Mexico City, Handshake Speakeasy is one of the capital’s best-kept open secrets.

Hidden behind a secret door, the bar’s interiors evoke the bygone age of the Hollywood speakeasy. Bar director Eric van Beek effortlessly melds tradition and innovation, elevating the classics through cutting-edge techniques developed in the on-site lab, revolutionising familiar recipes with unexpected flavours and a complex palate. Homemade tinctures and infusions add signature Art Deco flare alongside the use of considered rare and aged spirits.

Bangkok and Tokyo claim two bars a piece, with Bangkok’s BKK Social Club rising to No.12 alongside new entry Bar Us at No.41 while Tokyo’s Bar Benfiddich (No.25) is joined by newcomer Virtú (No.42).

Singapore’s bars take the lead in Asia with four bars on the list, Jigger & Pony at No.5 and Atlas at No.43 joined by new entries Nutmeg & Clove (No.28) and Analogue Initiative (No.47). In Hong Kong, new entry Bar Leone has stormed into the list at No.2, taking the title of "The Best Bar in Asia", as well as Disaronno Highest New Entry with neighbour Coa at No.18. In Seoul, Zest is at No.9 and wins this year’s Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award.

London retains its crown as the cocktail capital of Europe with four bars out of 19 for the continent, including No.4 Tayēr + Elementary with co-founder Monica Berg also being named the Roku Industry Icon. At No.13 is Connaught Bar joined by Satan’s Whiskers at No.29 and Scarfes Bar at No.37. Elsewhere in the UK, Panda & Sons in Edinburgh rises nine places to No.30 as founder Iain McPherson is awarded the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

The Best Bar in Europe title once again goes to Barcelona’s Sips at No.3, with Paradiso (Barcelona) at No.10 and host city Madrid’s Salmon Guru at No.23. In Italy, Rome’s Drink Kong (No.33) and Florence’s Locale Firenze (No.36) are joined by new entry Moebius Milano (No.38) and 1930 (No.50), both in Milan.

Rising an astonishing 19 places and winner of this year’s Nikka Highest Climber Award is Paris’ The Cambridge Public House at No.19, joined by two new entries for the city: Bar Nouveau at No.39 and Danico at No.49. Line and Baba au Rum in Athens, Greece have both improved on their positions in 2023, at No.6 and No.17, respectively, while Oslo’s Himkok is at No.11 and wins this year’s Bareksten Best Bar Design Award. In Stockholm, Sweden, Röda Huset is No.45.

With four bars, New York City continues its dominance in North America, with Double Chicken Please (No.14) and Overstory (No.15) joined by new entries Martiny’s (No.24) and Superbueno (No.27), this year’s recipient of the London Essence Best New Opening Award. New Orleans’ Jewel of the South is No.34.

The No.1 is joined by new entry Tlecān at No.20 and Licorería Limantour at No.32, as well as Guadalajara’s El Gallo Altanero, a new entry at No.48. Tres Monos in Buenos Aires becomes the new The Best Bar in South America at No.7, joined by fellow Porteños CoChinChina (No.22) and Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award winner Florería Atlántico (No.46). Colombia’s Alquímico in Cartagena continues its rise to the top at No.8, with new entry for Bogotá, La Sala de Laura joining at No.44. Last year’s Campari One To Watch Award winner, Lima’s Lady Bee, joins the list at an impressive No.16 while Sao Paolo’s Tan Tan is another new entry at No.31.For the first time in five years, there is a new The Best Bar in Australasia, with Melbourne’sCaretaker’s Cottage rising two places to No.21 and taking home the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award. It is joined by Sydney’s Maybe Sammy at No.26 and new entry Byrdi, also in Melbourne, at No.35. Dubai’s Mimi Kakushi holds its position at No.40 and is named The Best Bar in the Middle East & Africa.

Visit worlds50bestbars.com for the complete list and awards.