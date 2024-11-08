Time and travels

The acquisition of La Fabrique du Temps in 2011 took Louis Vuitton's watchmaking to the next level. Subsequently, development of showstoppers included the colourful Escale Worldtime, launched at Baselworld 2014.

Instead of a sophisticated complication, Louis Vuitton marks Escale's 10th anniversary with a collection of time-only, three-hand watches that celebrate the art of travel and trunkmaking heritage down to the last detail.

The four new Escale models are housed in a rose gold or platinum case with a diameter of 39mm.

Seamlessly set against the satin-brushed case middle, an octagonal crown is fluted on alternating sides and topped with a dome, echoing the shape of a trunk rivet and emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton Monogram.

The polished and satin-finished lugs resemble the angled form and riveted exterior of brass brackets and corners that reinforce the maison's travel trunks.

These brass elements are echoed on the dial with angled and riveted markers in polished gold at each quarter, holding together the outer minuterie and central dial.

The minuterie is punctuated with gold studs, recalling nails of the lozine that run along the exterior of a Louis Vuitton trunk. Final touches of a brushed finish and subtle concave camber lend the minuterie texture and readability against the silvery satin-finished tilted flange.

The two versions in rose gold differ with a silvery or blue stamped dial, whose texture is a direct reference to the finely grained surface of the Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas.

A striking platinum Escale boasts a dial in Gibeon meteorite, carefully selected to highlight contrasting textures and natural mineral tones of this otherworldly material, sourced from Namibia.

Baguette-cut diamonds sparkle on the case and bezel of the other platinum variation with a black onyx face.

Under the logo at 12 o'clock, "Paris'' pays tribute to how La Ville Lumière has been home to Louis Vuitton's workshops since 1854. Inspired by finely tapered needles, the reworked hands reflect the savoir-faire in creating couture and leather goods.

The tip of the PVD coated titanium seconds hand is shaped to follow the curve of the dial, minimising the possibility of parallax error for precision in reading the time.

Technically, crafting the seconds hand in titanium rather than gold is one of the energy-efficient solutions to ensure the self-winding movement's power reserve of 50 hours. Moreover, calibre LFT023, revealed by the sapphire crystal caseback, is certified by the Geneva Observatory as a high-precision Swiss chronometer.

Self-winding calibre LFT023 provides a power reserve of 50 hours.

At the base of the dial, the phrase "FAB. EN SUISSE" is an allusion to the fine watchmaking at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton in Meyrin, Geneva.

Like how a Louis Vuitton trunk is identified by an engraved serial number plate, each timepiece comes with a serial number engraved on a slim cartouche on the periphery of the caseback.

The rose gold Escale with a silvery dial further expresses the heritage with its calf-leather strap accentuated by fine yellow stitching, reminiscent of classic Louis Vuitton leather goods.

Beating heart of the Tambour

In 2002, Louis Vuitton debuted in the watchmaking industry with the inaugural Tambour beating in a drum-shaped case. Its reinvention signifies a new era of the maison's horology led by watch director Jean Arnault.

The new and slimmer Tambour firstly boasts an integrated bracelet that melds seamlessly into a case with a diameter of 40mm and a lug-free construction. The rounded profile of the bracelet links maintains continuous contact with the wrist while the caseback ascends in an arc for a comfortable fit.

Touching the timepiece gives a feel of the meticulous craftsmanship. For instance, the drum-shaped polished crown is fluted with distinct yet soft grooves for sensual winding.

A Tambour hallmark, the 12 letters of Louis Vuitton on the sandblasted bezel are now raised and polished, with each minutely sculpted letter in line with an hour marker on the dial.

The design plays with crisp and sharply delineated elements on the dial, in contrast to the taut curves of the case and bracelet.

Tucked below the snailed small-seconds counter, FAB. EN SUISSE refers to La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, which executed the elevated craftsmanship for the latest Tambour.

The outer and inner rings for the minuterie and hours with micro-sandblasted surfaces lead to the central brushed section of the dial with another new statement of identity, LOUIS VUITTON PARIS.

Despite being just over a millimetre thick, the dial with the split-level chapter ring divided by a polished step, conveys depth and three-dimensionality. The difference in the height of the recessed 5-minute and applique hour markers allows for instant reading as light interacts variably between them.

The gold indexes are diamond polished to amplify their interaction with the light. In dim conditions, the legibility is enhanced by numerals and hands filled with Super-LumiNova. Notably, the gold hands have evolved from broad batons into a tapered and facetted openworked design.

The new collection comprises stainless steel, yellow gold and rose gold models with the dial in a different colour. In addition, stainless steel pairs with rose gold for an appealing two-tone version.

The upgrade also introduces the first proprietary automatic three-hand movement designed by Louis Vuitton in conjunction with Le Cercle des Horlogers.

The calibre LFT023 is adorned with the maison's visual codes, such as the barrel cover with openwork reminiscent of a Monogram Flower and the micro-rotor decorated with a stylised LV in a repeating motif.

A circular-grained mainplate is a nod to traditional movement decoration while colourless transparent jewels replace conventional magenta rubies for contemporary aesthetic.

Demonstrating Louis Vuitton's commitment to horological excellence, the calibre LFT023 with a power reserve of 50 hours is chronometer certified by the Geneva Chronometric Observatory under the auspices of the TIMELAB Foundation.