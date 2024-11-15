Guru's Weekly Buzz: Nov 15-21

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Banana leaf banquet / Tapori x Aromkwan / Nov 22-23

Tapori Bangkok teams up with Asian smokehouse Aromkwan for a two-night collab on Nov 22-23. "Brown Boys Cooking: A Banana Leaf Banquet”, kicks off the BBC (Brown Boys Cooking) series, offering an unforgettable fusion of flavours, culture and artistry. Chef Vishanu “Bank” Prempuk, the creative force behind Aromkwan, known for its bold, heritage-driven dishes, and Rohit Sharma, chef-patron of Tapori Bangkok, a restaurant celebrated for bringing attention to overlooked, traditional Indian cuisine, will share their love for traditional flavours, elevated with innovative techniques and storytelling. Diners will be treated to a feast, served sharing-style on banana leaves with each dish crafted with the spice-forward flavours of regional Indian cuisine and the fiery flair of Malay-Indian dishes. There will be two seatings on each day, one from 5.30-7.30pm and one from 8-10pm. Visit the restaurant's website.

Gastronomic masterpieces / The Peninsula Bangkok / Nov 21

The Peninsula Bangkok will hold “Gastronomic Masterpieces”, a fine dining event that will showcase the talents of the hotel’s three new executive chefs, on Nov 21. The event will introduce executive chef Hans Zahner, executive pastry chef Jimmy Boulay, and executive Chinese chef Dicky To. The dinner will be a seven-course menu that highlights luxurious ingredients such as Prunier caviar and the finest selections from Jagota. The meal will be paired with world-class wines in Jesters, offering a view of the Chao Phraya River from a private balcony. The evening will be complemented by resident jazz singer Sina Calí. Visit the hotel’s website.

Guided journey / Sri Sala / Nov 23

Calling all art enthusiasts for a curated experience of the “Bangkok Art Biennale 2024: Nurture Gaia”. Curators will serve as guides, leading participants through museums and providing insight into art selections and the biennale. At a few select locations, artists will introduce their installations. The guided journey ends with a discussion over dinner at Siri Sala Private Villa. Visit the villa’s website.

Wine dinner / Scarlett / Nov 21

Scarlett at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G is hosting “Savouring Terroir, From Bubbles To Bordeaux”, a wine dinner celebrating the finest wines from France paired with a six-course menu on Nov 21. Visit the hotel’s website.

British pantomime / Bangkok Community Theatre / Nov 22-24

Aladdin, A Magical Family Panto is being brought to the stage by the Bangkok Community Theatre from Nov 22-24 at St. Andrews Sukhumvit 107. Nov 22 will see a performance at 7.30pm, Nov 23 will see performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Nov 24 will see a performance at 2.30pm. Tickets are available at Ticketmelon.

Return of the chef / Igniv Bangkok x Nusara x Baan Tepa / Nov 23-24

Igniv’s founding chef Andreas Caminada will be in Bangkok on Nov 23-24 at Igniv Bangkok at The St. Regis Bangkok. Chef Caminada will be hosting dinner collaborations with chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn from Nusara on Nov 23 and chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam from Baan Tepa on Nov 24. Chef Caminada will also create a special homecoming lunch menu with Igniv’s Bangkok’s head chef Arne Riehn on both days. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Singapore meets Thailand / Kek Seafood Singapore x Jam Jam Eatery & Bar / Nov 21-23

Get ready for an explosion of flavours as Jam Jam Eatery & Bar at Asai Bangkok Chinatown will collab with Kek Seafood, the acclaimed Singaporean zi char establishment. From Nov 21-23, there will be specially curated menus featuring Kek Seafood’s dishes like the Signature chilli crab, a quintessential Singaporean dish, paired with freshly-made mantou. Chef Wayne Liew, the third-generation head chef of the Kek family, will lead the collaboration, and will offer two set menus for dinner. Visit the hotel’s website.

Mexico Meets Peru / Vertigo Too / Nov 22-23

A gastronomic showcase of Latin American flair at Vertigo Too Hidden Sky Bar & Restaurant at the Banyan Tree Bangkok will see Peruvian chef Franco Aldana joins forces with resident Mexican chef Fernando Corona. The dinners on Nov 22-23 will see the rich flavours of Peru and Mexico. Savour the essence of Mexico with Tamal abierto de cochinita pibil or tender marinated pork slow-cooked to perfection, topped with a delicate baby corn foam. Delight in the rich flavours of Peru with the Quinotto and tuna tataki, a fusion of quinoa risotto, garden vegetables and premium sashimi-grade tuna, seared to perfection. The “4 Hands Dinner — Mexico Meets Peru” will be a five-course sharing set menu. Visit the hotel’s website.

Italian Gourmet Week / Rossini's / Nov 16-22

Rossini’s at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is celebrating white truffles and premium beverages at dinners from Nov 16-22. "Italian Gourmet Week" will see chef Giacomo Vinci present a four-course set menu that showcases premium provincial produce and sublime seasonal recipes from Tuscany, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily. Highlights include Vitello tonnato, an exquisite appetiser from Piedmont that features thinly-sliced cured veal loin with tuna, Piedmont hazelnuts, fresh capers and winter black truffle and Tagliatelle al cinghiale, a classic Tuscan pasta dish of local wild boar, braised in Chianti and served with handmade tagliatelle and Parmesan. On Nov 22, discover the earthy allure of Alba white truffles and fine premium beverages at the "White Truffle & Bubbly Dinner", a five-course dinner. Visit the hotel’s website.

Truffle dinner / Enoteca Bangkok / Nov 20

On Nov 20, Enoteca Bangkok will host a curated course menu and à la carte options at a promotional price, all showcasing the finest truffles in collaboration with Geofoods, Italy’s renowned truffle connoisseurs. Vania Ulivieri, owner of Geofoods, will share her passion and expertise, along with a delightful parting gift: a curated bag of premium truffle products for every guest. The one-night-only event is a tribute to the artistry of fine dining, where the allure of truffles takes centrestage. Visit the restaurant's website.

Xmas at Central / Central Embassy / Until Jan 5, 2025

As per a yearly tradition, Central Embassy gets on a festive mode to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Until Jan 5, 2025, as usual, there will be festive decorations for plenty of photo-ops for shoppers to indulge in. The Xmas at Central Embassy this year is, however, leans towards the cute and minimalist vibe, thanks to Italian artist Lucas Zanotto who's known for his signature style of putting together simple shapes to create amusing and colourful pieces. Find Zanotto's 14-meter-high inflatable Christmas tree and his army of inflatable snowmen which take over Central Embassy's key spots from the snowman fountains at the Ploenchit Road's entrance, the sparkling "Warm Wishes Tunnel" which connects Central Embassy to Central Chidlom to a huge cube-shaped snowman at Open House on level 6. Besides these to-sees, a line-up of activities is planned throughout the festive period. A Xmas caroling will take place in front of Central Embassy on Dec 24 from 5-6pm. Workshops such as snowman ceramic painting and candle painting are available at Open House. Make your gifts extra special with free gift-wrapping service featuring exclusive patterned wrapping paper, along with a variety of tag cards and stickers designed by Lucas Zanotto, available only at Central Embassy. On level 5, capture your special moments at the photobooth by SNAP Service, featuring a uniquely designed frame exclusively for this event, at a price of one red note. Especially for Central The One credit cardholders, receive one free photo upon the presentation of their credit card (limited to one photo per cardholder, with a total of 300 free photos available throughout the campaign). Or receive a cash coupon for use at the Melting Village Market (limited to 1 coupon per cardholder, 100 coupons available per week, totalling 800 coupons for the entire event).

Eat and art / GrabThumbsUp x Newyear presents Quality Food, Quality Time in the Park / Until Nov 17

Food delivery platform GrabFood invites foodies and art lovers to experience "#GrabThumbsUp x Newyear presents Quality Food, Quality Time In the Park". This event brings together pop-art artist Newyear (Paphakorn Srikunrayakorn) with five popular eateries namely Souri, PhedPhed, Roots, Ohkajhu and Shake Shack. CentralWorld's Eden Zone is transformed into an artistic park with Newyear's art installations while visitors can enjoy fun activities and exclusive mouthwatering offerings from the five eateries. Capture memories at the food-themed photo booth, where you can dress up as your favourite dishes, and take part in activities for a chance to win exclusive merch. Visit GrabFoodTH on Facebook.

Charity with LG / And You Will No Longer Be Cold / Until Nov 30

To mark LG Eco Day 2024, the electronics maker has collaborated with Stupidnoobmacc, the Thai artist behind the Babyboy character, and The Mirror Foundation to set up donation boxes for pre-loved winter clothing. The donated clothes will be processed using LG washers and dryers at LG Laundry Crew shops to ensure that warm, clean and safe winter clothing reaches those affected by cold weather in Thailand's northern regions. Besides donating winter clothing, write heartfelt messages to recipients, delivering both physical and emotional warmth. LG donation boxes are at One Bangkok (One Bangkok Tower 4, G Floor, Parade and The Storeys), The Parq (G Floor), LG Laundry Crew (Ramkhamhaeng 8 and Pathum Thani Khlong 3), LG Subscribe (The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi and Seacon Square Srinagarindra) and The Mirror Foundation.

Beautiful monsters / Joyman Gallery / Nov 22 to Jan 12, 2025

The solo exhibition by Thai artist Mr Krang and George, whose real name is Natthapat Dissorn, will combine monsters, body horror, nightmares and dark fantasy into one. He grew up in Surat Thani, surrounded by mountains, dense forests and diverse wildlife. His older relatives told him tales of mystery and local folklore. As an adult, he remains an imaginative listener, especially interested in ghost stories and the supernatural, which inspired him to create his own unique interpretations. In "A Long Folklore", the artist creates a narrative led by Mr Krang and his loyal Thai dog, George. Krang is depicted as a slender man with a mysterious character, dressed in Thai loincloth, constantly facing difficult obstacles due to karmic retribution from previous lives. His loyal companion, George, assists him through various situations, though George himself is actually a former deity who was reincarnated as a human but, due to a mistake, ended up as a dog. The exhibition includes oil paintings, watercolour paintings, and drawings portraying life across realms, acting as a mirror to human society. Natthapat's style is often compared to Kentaro Miura, the late Japanese manga artist behind the dark fantasy series Berserk, but that's not such a bad thing. Joyman Gallery is on Maha Chai Road.

STUFF

Mini Me collection / Fendi

Infused with an après-ski feeling, each piece of the Fendi Kids Autumn/Winter Mini Me Collection radiates warmth with colour, heavy wool knitwear sporting a teddy bear and squirrel motifs amidst acorns and mushrooms in a Norwegian-style pattern piqué stitching. Colour block puffer jackets offer variations in length crafted from FF-patterned nylon or corduroy, ensuring options for every style preference. Multicolour embroidered logos adorn staple sweatshirts sets and T-shirts, as well as a fleece dress and blue or pink wool knits. With Christmas in mind, red and grey flannel dresses exude romance through puff sleeves and A-line shapes while balloon skirts complete the story in classic navy. Animated squirrel prints serve as mascots adorning t-shirts and sweatshirts to complete the everyday kids offer.

New lamps / Alexander Lamont

Alexander Lamont's artful Chime Pendant Lamps are adorned in shagreen and gold. Suspended like a set of bells at the top of a bell tower, the set of three pendant lamps is finished in beautifully textured shagreen; pure gold leaf glows from within. The Chime lamps, in three different shapes and two natural finishes, can be hung individually or in large groups. Shagreen in pale natural speckle or in dark natural chocolate is placed geometrically on slightly tapered shades that are lined with gold. The shade is affixed with a bronze holder that echoes the form of the lamp. Each element is precisely crafted by hand to make a beautifully seamless whole. The Chime Pendant Lamps can be customised as to chain length to create a statement lighting group for contemporary interiors.

Bag collection / Loro Piana

Mario Maurer, Ananda Everingham and Ryu Vachirawich present Loro Piana's Bale Hobo bag collection. Their coordinated outfits perfectly capture the essence of Autumn/Winter collection. The Bale Bag features a distinctive design that elegantly blends the curves of a crescent moon with the robust silhouette of a barrel, offering enhanced proportions inspired by the original Bale model. The Bale Hobo is a versatile bag crafted from incredibly soft and supple leather. Drawing inspiration from the Maison's rich textile heritage, it captures the essence of cashmere bales in both its silhouette and tactile quality. Available in Natural Canvas and grained leather in Azuki Beans, Warm Mastic or Salty Capers.

Lewis / Bottega Veneta

The Lewis family is distinguished by its beveled heel and elongated square toe tip. Inspired by an aesthetic originating in Texas, US, Lewis shoes have a wide décolleté and a spacious shaft; a comfortable line to slip on or zip up for everyday use. The refined shape and elevated materials are signature to the house, using craft to realise a fresh, stylish shoe to be worn with ease. Lewis is available in a slightly grained Banzai calfskin and a Crocodile or Lizard-effect calfskin that has been embossed to replicate the texture of exotic skin. Presented in a pump, ankle boot and a knee-high boot.

TRAVEL

Festive Maldives / So/Maldives

To bid farewell to 2024 in style, So/ Maldives is hosting "Festive Glam", featuring events and performances beginning on Dec 20 with a tree-lighting ceremony. On Dec 24, a Christmas Eve celebration will be held at Citronelle Beach. The beach will be transformed into a runway, for an evening of festivities, fashion and fun. For a stylish twist on tradition, Santa Claus will make his grand arrival but in a So/ Maldives fashion. The NYE celebration at Lazuli Beach Club begins with a sunset reception. Enjoy the last feast of 2024 at the beach, featuring gourmet delights. A line-up of live performances including a saxophonist, violinist, DJ, magician, fire dancer and live band, build up to a fireworks display and countdown. Dance the night away and start 2025 with glamour. The celebration continues into 2025 with a lavish New Year’s Day brunch. Moreover, join a stylish and sophisticated Orthodox Dinner on Jan 6 and 7 or an Orthodox dinner curated in collaboration with a Michelin-starred restaurant. Visit the hotel's website.