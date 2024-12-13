Guru's Weekly Buzz: Dec 13-19

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Bar takeover / Zuma / Dec 18

The Zuma Bangkok bar team will host the “Friends Of The House” bar takeover featuring Riccardo Lugano, assistant bar manager of Manhattan Bar at Conrad Singapore Orchard, Simone Rossi, founder of Ratafia Rossi, and Santo Metodo from Zuma Bangkok, on Dec 18. Lugano will showcase the Nightcap, a cocktail blend of Ratafia Rossi, sweet vermouth cocoa husk infused, hazelnut liquor and coconut water, and The Manhattan, combining rye whisky, Ratafia Rossi, sweet vermouth and bitters. Rossi will present Shiso-ricano, a bright and refreshing concoction of Ratafia Rossi, bitter aperitivo and shiso soda. The Fluffy-baldi is made with Ratafia Rossi, bitter aperitivo and orange and clementine juice. Santo will also present the Shiso blossom fizz featuring Ratafia Rossi, sake, yuzu, shiso, Sakura, milk wash and soda. The Ratafia sour is made with Ratafia Rossi, mezcal, lemon, sugar and egg white. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Fun hunters / Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel / Until Dec 31

Discover a celebration of imagination, colour and creativity with "Fun Hunters Of Bangkok”, as Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel transforms into a dynamic art space. The event features street art by Hai Hai Toon, Bonus TMC, and Toon Kaewkerd alongside local creators. The concept of “Fun Hunters" embodies Moxy’s mission to create spaces where guests can celebrate originality, playfulness and open-mindedness. Until December 31, the free-to-attend event will have live art installations, immersive workshops and exclusive merchandise. Visit the hotel’s website.

Winter wonderland / Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok / Until Dec 31

The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River invites guests to step into a dazzling winter dreamscape as Suite 1026 transforms into an enchanting Winter Wonderland. The immersive experience conjures the essence of snowy celebrations from faraway lands bringing frosted pine trees, twinkling lights and a warm, cozy glow to a city more often basked in tropical sun. Executive chef Andrea Accordi, executive pastry chef Andrea Bonaffini and beverage manager Philip Bischoff have put together menus that embrace tradition and creativity. From Tortellini with winter truffle, to pastries and desserts blend and bespoke cocktails that encapsulate the festive spirit. Whether capturing the perfect photo, enjoying an intimate festive afternoon tea or raising a toast at a holiday cocktail party, each moment in Suite 1026 is a cherished winter escape. Visit the hotel’s website.

Christmas market / The Parlor & Double Standard / Dec 20-22

The Parlor and Double Standard at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon will transform into a Christmas market, perfect for snagging those last-minute gifts with a few workshops. The market will feature a curated selection of local brands and vendors, supporting Bangkok’s creative community.

A night of sin / Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel / Dec 13

Get ready for an exciting night with Hollywood star and DJ, Lewis Tan. Known for his roles in Deadpool 2 and Mortal Kombat, Tan will bring his deep house beats to the 27th floor at Sin, Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, on Dec 13. A night of great music, cool vibes and unforgettable fun is to be had. Visit the hotel's website.

Bar takeover / Aqua x The Han-Jia / Dec 13

As part of a series of world-class bar collaborations, bar manager Ryan Germino of Anantara Siam’s Aqua joins forces with Nono from The Han-jia in Tainan, Taiwan on Dec 13. Germino has curated a cocktail menu featuring refined drinks paired with bites from the hotel’s seven restaurants. The Han-Jia, known for its luxurious industrial-chic ambiance blending velvet banquettes and crystal chandeliers, is celebrated for its global whisky collection and the whimsical Long Island Iced Water, served with a cola gummy. The collab will feature an inspired line-up of signature cocktails, including The Truman Show 1998, Café • Waiting • Love 2014 and =Friday the 13th 1980. Moving into 2025, Aqua will host bar collaborations with the Odd Couple, Speak Low and Epic from Shanghai on Jan 8, Le Chamber on Jan 16 and Carbonic and Soko Bar on Jan 22. Visit the hotel's website.

Italian symphony / Royal Orchid Sheration / Dec 21

"Cena e Concerto: An Italian Symphony" by the River Of Kings will be hosted at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Ballroom on Dec 21. The black-tie gala dinner brings together eight Italian chefs to present their culinary craftsmanship through four-courses, with each course showcasing the signature dishes of two master chefs. The evening will be complemented by a jazz performance by the Mauro Monti Quintet. The chefs will be Matteo Fontana from The St. Regis Bangkok, Giacomo Vinci from Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Frederik Farina from Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Marco Cammarata from Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, Gianni Favro from Gianni Ristorante’s Athenee Tower Bangkok, Roberto Parentela from Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Andreas Bonifacio from Trattoria da Andreas Hua Hin and Mirko Cappa from Angsana Laguna Phuket. The dinner will make a contribution to Scholars Of Sustenance Thailand (SOS), a food rescue foundation dedicated to reducing food insecurity, minimising food waste and ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for communities in need across the country. Visit the hotel's website.

Fire cooking / Pavilion Restaurant / Dec 20–21

Dusit Thani Bangkok will welcome chef Tatsuya Shinkai, sous chef of the one Michelin-starred Ekstedt in Sweden, for a two-night culinary showcase. Renowned for its extraordinary approach to cooking, Ekstedt eschews electricity, relying solely on the elemental power of fire. Every dish is masterfully crafted using birchwood, smoke, soot, ash and natural heat, alongside seasonal ingredients preserved through traditional Scandinavian techniques. Chef Tatsuya Shinkai, sharing a passion for fire-based cooking with Ekstedt’s founder, celebrity chef Niklas Ekstedt, has been instrumental in creating innovative dishes that epitomise fusion cuisine. For two nights, on Dec 20-21, chef Shinkai will transform Pavilion Restaurant into a stage for his fiery creations, presenting a specially curated multi-course dinner. Following the Japanese concept of omakase and the Western Chef’s Table tradition, each menu will reflect the finest, freshest ingredients available on the day. This bespoke approach promises to surprise and delight diners with every course. Visit the hotel's website.

Off the record / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok / Dec 21

The first performance under the "Kimpton Off The Record" concert series to be hosted outside of North America will take place on Dec 21 and feature Thailand’s indie-pop singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit. Fans can expect to delve deeper into the world of his new alter-ego, Paul Vibhavadi with his new single, The Other Side and sing along to hits like Lover Boy, Wings and Hello, Anxiety. The event will serve as a prelude to 2024 festive celebrations and a portion of the proceeds will benefit World Animal Protection (Thailand) Foundation, whose goal is to move the world to protect animals for a world where animals live free from cruelty and suffering. Visit the hotel’s website.

Pool party / W Bangkok / Dec 21, Jan 11, Feb 1 and March 1

Dive into the ultimate pool party with "Sunset Splash Pool Party", returning for an unforgettable series of events on Dec 21 and continuing on Jan 11, Feb 1 and March 1. Groove to electrifying beats from DJs, setting the tone for an evening of high-energy fun. Sip on crafted cocktails and refreshing drinks, designed to keep the party vibes flowing. Dive into the vibrant atmosphere as you dance and cool off in the pool, illuminated by dazzling lights that transform the space into a playground. Visit the hotel's website.

Double staples / Thailand Rice Fest 2024 & Thailand Coffee Fest ‘Year End’ 2024 / Until Dec 15

Two festivals dedicated to two staples in Thai people's diet are taking place at Hall 5 and 6 on the lower ground level of Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until Dec 15. Thailand Rice Fest 2024 highlights the potential and diversity of Thai rice through various aspects from consumption to innovation. The highlights include rice sampling, rice products, an award ceremony for Thailand Farmer Of The Year and rice seminars. Meanwhile, Thailand Coffee Fest ‘Year End’ 2024 aims to connect coffee communities across Thailand and showcase coffee products.

Capture moments / Red Cross Fair 2024 / Until Dec 22

Put your photography skills to the test for a chance to win prizes worth B95,000. Thai Beverage, Royal Photographic Society of Thailand and Photographic Arts Foundation invite aspiring photographers to capture the merriment that is taking place at Red Cross Fair 2024 at Lumphini Park, which runs until Dec 22. You can submit your entry at rpst.or.th/home/gallerydetails.php?id=110 by Dec 19 and the winners will be announced on Dec 21. The stipulation is that the winners must collect their prizes in person at Thai Beverage's booth at the fair by Dec 22.

Design to win / Design to Travel Contest / Until Jan 12

Digital travel platform Agoda has launched the "Design to Travel" contest to invite creative travellers to submit designs for travel gear. The assignment is to develop unique designs for items such as T-shirts, mugs, and suitcase covers, reflecting the excitement of travel while incorporating Agoda's branding. The designs can illustrate the thrill of a weekend getaway, the freedom of road trips, the anticipation of a dream vacation, or anything else related to travel. Winning designs will be transformed into exclusive Agoda merchandise. The grand prize is B100,000 in Agoda cash, which can be spent on travel experiences through the Agoda platform. The runner-up will receive B70,000 and the third-place winner will get B35,000 in Agoda Cash. Submit your entry by Jan 12. Visit the website.

STUFF

Studio collection / Alexander Lamont

Alexander Lamont has released its Studio Collection for the holidays. All the pieces blend art and function through the tactile beauty of natural materials. The Tectona Grandis sculptures come in two sizes in natural teak and deep teal patina. Husk vases are original iridescent sculptures cast from lost-wax bronze, inspired by the intricate pattern found on the skin of a canteloupe. Each vase is individual and each has its own name. Boshu is the Japanese term for an offering and the hand-turned wooden globe-bowl has been covered with numerous layers of black and red lacquer. The collection is available at the Alexander Lamont Gallery and online.

Holiday gifts / Apple

Upgrade the entire family this holiday season to the latest across Mac, iPad and iPhone iMac. The new iMac comes in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple and blue, alongside silver. The iPad (10th generation) is available in four vibrant colours with all-day battery life and a 10.9in. Liquid Retina display and with the Apple Pencil, families can draw, paint and write. The Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including activity-tracking and high and low heart rate notifications, as well as emergency SOS and a crash detection feature. The AirPods Pro 2 feature exceptional audio quality and personalised spatial audio to deliver the best media experience with extended battery life. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max’s cameras have the 48MP fusion camera, which helps video record in Dolby Vision. Find more holiday specials on the website.

Flagship store / Hay Bangkok

The Danish furniture and home decor brand, Norse Republics has opened Hay Bangkok, the first flagship store in Southeast Asia, in the historic Charoen Krung district. The venue fuses Scandinavian design with the cultural heritage of the old town and blends contemporary design with traditional charm. Showcasing a new collection, the store even offers the exclusive Hay Bangkok tote bag in brick red, adorned with gold screen printing — available only in Thailand. The Hay Pop-up Terrace offers the Outdoor Collection on display with a Pop-Up Café by 12 Matcha. Take advantage of the three-tier discount promotion until Dec 31.

Gift guide / Lenovo

It’s the best time to show your appreciation with a gift that combines practicality and innovation. Lenovo brings smarter technology for all, featuring a range of high-performance laptops, tablets and gaming devices. Each device is designed to transform the way you create, ideate and connect, with a seamless blend of performance and user-friendly features that enhance everyday life, whether for work or play. For Lenovo's 2024 Gift Guide, visit the website.

Festive packs / Boots Thailand

Boots Thailand has rolled out various skincare and beauty product sets as festive gifts to give to yourself or loved ones. There are exclusive sets from No7, Soap & Glory, Ted Baker London and A Little Something. Turn the clock back on your face with No7 Future Renew Collection or No7 Retinol Sleep Collection. Pamper your body with cute and sweet-smelling products from Soap & Glory Pink Like A Star. Or get Ted Baker London Toiletries Bag for your globe-trotting friends. When you buy participating gift sets, you'll get a Soap & Glory Perfect Zen Set for free.

EAT

Concept store / The Corner Shop

Sarnies & Friends, a concept store and all-day eatery, has opened in Talad Noi’s The Corner House Bangkok. Housed within the historic Chai Phatthanasilp Building, known as The Corner House, Sarnies & Friends will present a food concept reflecting Talad Noi's cultural history. Signature dishes will draw from rich flavours and communal traditions across Chinese, Thai, Portuguese and will focus on shareable plates. Diners can expect dishes like Bolo breakfast sandwiches, Mala egg Benedict, XO smashed burger, Salted egg crab fettucine and an extensive selection of pastries. Signature Drinks such as the Egg Custard Coffee and a refreshing line-up of popular fizzes inspired by The Corner House’s 100-year-old history from its roots as a soda factory will also be on the menu. Sarnies & Friends will curate a line-up of brand collaborations, the first being with Propaganda, celebrating Mr. P. Visit the eatery’s website.

Festive specials / Bitterman / Dec 24-25

Bitterman has launched the “Homemade For The Holidays” menu from chef Napon Pattarapong, inspired by all favourite "going home for the holidays" films. Classic dishes reimagined with local touches will transport you to an evening with hot chocolate, reciting lines to “Love Actually” and a little bit of eggnog drama. The Christmas Set For 4 is a sharing menu with welcome drinks, thank you gift and festive table decorations. Book by Dec 15 for an early bird promo. All menu will be available as a la carte but with limited servings. Highlights include: Spiced osso buco with sunchoke purée, burnt chilli sofrito and cilantro flower, and Charred rainbow trout with lemon thyme, beurre noisette, arrabbiata and candied tomatoes. Jazz quartet The Loner Manouche on Dec 24 and soulful classics with Beb. on Dec 25 will be the entertainment. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Ring in 2025 / Above Eleven

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 at Above Eleven’s “New Year’s Eve White Party”. Set against the Bangkok skyline, the party will feature a set dinner and live entertainment. Visit the restaurant's website.

Festive season / Mia Restaurant / Dec 17-30

Mia will be serving the "Festive Taste Of Mia” from Dec 17-30, featuring a festive twist on the seasonal tasting menu. On Dec 24-25, the restaurant will serve a Chritsmas menu and on Dec 31 a menu to say farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Sunday crab / InterContinental Bangkok

Espresso at the InterContinental Bangkok is hosting Sunday Brunch with a focus on crab. Offering local and imported crab, with more than six kinds to relish, dishes include prized varieties include Golden King Crab, Chilean King Crab, Snow Crab and Swimmer Blue Crab. In the Thai corner, find crab meat in a rich curry in Khao soi gai with crab or perfectly mixed with an assortment of herbs in the Crab salad with rice. Visit the hotel’s website.

Festive menu / Pizza Maru / Until Jan 31

Pizza Maru, Korea's No.1 pizza brand, immerses in the festive spirit with a special Christmas-themed menu infused with Korean fusion flavours. Begin with the Christmas tree pizza, made with green tea dough blended with 12 grains for a golden, crispy crust, topped with bulgogi, potato flakes and sweet potato. Try the Snowman Chicago Pizza, a pepperoni delight featuring an adorable cream cheese snowman. For fried chicken lovers, the Snowy chicken is served with truffle sauce and freshly grated Grana Padano cheese, prepared tableside by the chef. Pasta enthusiasts will love the Merry green pasta, featuring a creamy spinach sauce and bacon. For a rice dish with a festive twist, the Snowman rice combines spinach sauce and bulgogi.

STAY

Festive offer / The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon / Dec 21-25 and Dec 27-31

To make the season even special, guests can enjoy the “Christmas Bundle Offer” from Dec 21-25, including Christmas Day lunch at The Standard Grill. The “NYE Bundle Offer” from Deec 27-31 includes dinner at The Standard Grill and an access to the NYE countdown party at Sky Beach. Both offers include complimentary breakfast and can be booked using the code Festive24. The Christmas bundle offer is bookable until Dec 24, while the NYE bundle offer is bookable until Dec 22. Visit the hotel’s website.