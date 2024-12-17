Make more at the Money Expo 2024

A full range of financial products and services will be presented during Money Expo 2024: Bangkok Year-End which will kick off this Thursday and run daily from 10am to 8pm until Sunday, at Hall 5 of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ratchadaphisek Road.

Held under the theme "Digital Finance For All" by Money & Banking Magazine, the expo will bring together over 80 banks, non-banks, insurance companies, securities firms and asset management companies from public and private sectors to offer exclusive year-end promotions, low-interest loans and high-interest deposits.

They will be bringing in experts to give advice to those wishing to invest in tax-deductible mutual funds and insurance plans. There will also be free seminars for investors and entrepreneurs conducted by leading financial experts and influencers in marketing and real estate.

Highlight topics include "Profitable Gold Savings for Beginners" by Mae Thong Suk, "Real Estate Wealth 2025" by Kim Property, "Portfolio Repair On Stage: Fix & Profit" by Treasure-ist, "Mega-Trend Profit Portfolios 2025" by Finnomena, "Live Commerce Techniques for Online Sellers" by Kaem Boom, and "VI-Style Stock Investing" by Kawee Chookitkasem.

The sessions will also be live broadcast via the Facebook pages Money Expo and Money & Banking Channel.

Another highlight is the "Money Expo Wishing Tree" activity which will give everyone a chance to win art toy blind boxes, an iPhone 16 and other prizes for every transaction worth 10,000 baht made at the event.