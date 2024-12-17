Load up on gifts at Central's Xmas village

Those looking for gifts during this festive season should stop by the "Merry Giftmas Village 2025" which is running at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, until Jan 5.

Set in an atmosphere of a classic Christmas village, the festival features a wonderful variety of gifts to suit every lifestyle and preference.

Foodies will love the delicious premium gift sets from famous shops, including flower tea sets from Char, festive hampers packed with gourmet delights from Mocha & Muffins, a special chocolate collection from Duc De Praslin Belgium, and sweets gift sets from the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Fashionistas have a choice of vintage accessories from Summer love and co, soft scarves with special prints from Onlyyuu.Scarf, and customised embroidered bags from Embroiderer Bangkok; while Lassie Decor brings adorable design ceramics for interior decor enthusiasts.

There are also miniature auspicious plants from Happy My Plant, and scented candles and diffusers from The Candle Castle.

For art lovers, a selection of vintage and nostalgic cool gifts are available for sale, including vinyl records of popular bands of yesteryears, record players from P&P Audio & Vinyl, ready-to-use vintage film cameras and vintage digital cameras from Titan_digital7891, and wooden music boxes from 365 Days Of Christmas Store.

The gift festival will also be running at Central Ladprao from Thursday until Jan 3 and Central Rama 9 from Dec 24 to Jan 5.

Ceramics from Lassie Decor.