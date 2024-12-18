Gourmet Market presents Italian hampers

Gourmet Market presents a range of Italian hampers for the festive season at "Blissful Hampers 2025: Super Premium The Iconic Italy" at Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere and The Mall Ngamwongwan, Bangkae and Bangkapi branches until Jan 15.

Held in collaboration with the Italian embassy and the Italian Trade Agency, the campaign aims to bring joy through luxurious hampers packed with high-quality Italian imports and vibrant Italian-style festive decorations in four luxurious designs.

This year's highlight is a small wooden cart basket designed to hold abundant gifts and serve as a decorative piece while also offering versatile functionality to spread joy during the New Year season.

It boasts Italian products such as I solai Balsamico Biologico made from grapes that blends well with the tangy flavour of wine vinegar, Cirio Pomodorini cherry tomatoes in tomato juice, I solai Crema Gourmet Demeter made from fresh grapes and balsamic vinegar, Illy coffee roasted beans and Barbera extra virgin olive oil from Sicily.

For every 2,200 baht spent on Italian hampers and other participating Italian brands, customers will receive a mini Italia pouch to hold a bottle. Online purchases can be made via gourmetmarketthailand.com and via Gourmet Market application. There is a free delivery service for every purchase of 5,000 baht.