Sky-high New Year feasts dazzle at Centara Grand

Bangkok’s festive season reaches new heights as Centara Grand at CentralWorld unveils an array of spectacular New Year’s Eve dining experiences across its celebrated rooftop venues. Early birds can secure preferential rates for an extraordinary selection of celebration packages, ranging from international buffets to sophisticated gala dinners.

At Ventisi on Level 24, guests can savour a global feast featuring Italian and Thai specialities for THB 2,999++ per person, including free-flow beverages and front-row views of the poolside fireworks display. Children aged 6-11 years are welcomed at THB 999++ inclusive of soft drinks.

The 54th floor’s UNO MAS presents an opulent Surf & Turf celebration at THB 9,999++ per person, featuring unlimited

Champagne and premium beverages alongside fresh seafood on ice and gourmet à la carte courses from 7:00 pm to 00:30 am.

For the ultimate fine dining experience, RED SKY on Level 55 offers an exquisite 8-course Gala Dinner priced at THB 17,555++ per person, with couples receiving a complimentary bottle of premium Champagne. The evening continues until 2:00 am with live band entertainment.

The festivities extend upward to RED SKY BAR on Level 56, where THB 3,500 net grants entry to an exclusive cocktail party with a welcome glass of premium Champagne. Meanwhile, chocolate enthusiasts can indulge at Cocoa XO on Level 57, enjoying unlimited beverages and house-made chocolates from THB 8,599++.

Crowning the celebration at CRU Champagne Bar on Level 59, revellers can welcome 2025 with unlimited premium Champagne and beverages at THB 12,955++ per person, accompanied by live DJ performances until 2:00 am.

For bookings and enquiries, contact 0 2100 6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.