Shangri-La’s festive treats sparkle at Chocolate Boutique

Shangri-La Bangkok is embracing the festive season with a magical array of gourmet treats at its elegant Chocolate Boutique, available through 30 December 2024.

Under the skilled direction of Executive Pastry Chef Alex Hekimov, the hotel has unveiled a collection of bespoke festive hampers and goodies, including a specially designed advent calendar, perfect for corporate gifting or sharing with loved ones during the holiday season.

The festive offerings, ranging from THB 220 to THB 6,600 net, showcase the hotel’s commitment to culinary excellence and seasonal creativity. Each item has been thoughtfully curated to create lasting impressions as holiday gifts.

For added convenience, the hotel offers a delivery service to selected areas within Bangkok, with delivery fees varying based on distance. Customers can place orders through the hotel’s online platform at slbk.link/festivegoodies2024.

For more information or to place orders directly, contact 0 2236 7777 or email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com.