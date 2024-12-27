Disney dream comes true

Thirada "Tida" Kangwankiattichai's story is a testament to the power of dreams, hard work and an enduring love for animation. Born and raised in Bangkok, Tida grew up like many kids captivated by Disney's enchanting tales. Little did she know that years later, she would join the very studio that brought those magical worlds to life, playing a pivotal role as a layout artist in Disney's Moana 2.

Tida's childhood was filled with artistic pursuits and a deep appreciation for movies. She remembers saving her allowance in high school to buy CDs of her favourite films, often cramming her cabinet to capacity.

"I was a kid who loved drawing and watching movies," she recalled with a smile. "But I never expected to grow up pursuing a career in animation." Her journey into the world of animation was far from linear. After graduating from Nawaminthrachinuthit Bodindecha School, Tida pursued a bachelor's degree in management engineering and logistics at Silpakorn University. However, a move to Vancouver, Canada, was the turning point. "When I arrived in Vancouver, I realised animation could be a viable career," Tida said. "That's when I decided to take it seriously."

Dwayne Johnson in Moana 2. (Photos © IMDB.com)

In 2014, she enrolled at Vancouver Film School to study 3D animation and visual effects. Fast-forward to 2023, Tida's dream became reality when she joined Walt Disney Animation Studios as a layout artist. For her, animation is the perfect marriage of art, technology and storytelling. "It's a medium where I can truly express my creativity," she shared.

Tida's passion for Disney runs deep. When asked if she considers herself a die-hard fan, she beams with pride. "The musical elements and adventurous storylines in Disney films make them timeless," she explains. "No matter how old I am, I can always relate to the stories." Her admiration extends to Disney's legacy in the animation industry. "The company's enduring success speaks to the incredible talent behind the scenes," she said. Collaborating with such gifted individuals has been a dream come true. "It's an honour to contribute to creating timeless classics that inspire future generations."

Below Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda and Auli'i Cravalho in Moana 2.

Working on Moana 2 marked a significant milestone for Tida. As her first Disney credit, the project came with its share of challenges -- and immense rewards. The film, a sequel to 2016's Moana, takes audiences on an even more adventurous journey, reuniting Moana and Maui while introducing new characters and challenges.

"The duration and quality we were striving for were the biggest challenges in creating Moana 2," Tida admited. Her role as a layout artist required meticulous attention to detail. From setting camera angles to determining camera movements, Tida played a key part in capturing the characters and story in the most engaging way possible.

The process involved creating balanced compositions within scenes, ensuring the proportions of the characters were clear and using techniques like "Enhance Depth" to craft visually stunning shots. Every element, from the lighting to the effects, had to align with the story's emotional beats.

Auli'i Cravalho in Moana 2.

"The camera movement has to feel purposeful," Tida explained. "It should never be too still or too complex; it needs to flow seamlessly with the characters." Action scenes were particularly demanding. "These sequences require great precision," she said. "Every movement must connect with the audience and keep them engaged." The result is a visually breathtaking film that raises the bar for animated storytelling.

Tida's personal connection to the original Moana made working on the sequel even more special. "The first Moana is my favourite animated film," she revealed. "It's a princess story full of action, adventure, and catchy songs. It's so much fun!" She promises that Moana 2 delivers more excitement. Alongside Moana and Maui, the sequel introduces new characters embarking on a more challenging mission. "Fans of the original will love this sequel," Tida said. "It's packed with stunning visuals, unforgettable music and a story that will resonate with everyone." Her pride in the project shines through.

"I hope audiences enjoy Moana's new adventure as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life," she shares. "And I'm especially proud that this film highlights the contributions of Southeast Asian talent."

As the only Thai layout artist on Moana 2, Tida hopes her journey will inspire others from her home country to pursue careers in animation. "It warms my heart to see creative talents from Southeast Asia contributing to Disney's legacy," she said. Vineet Puri, general manager and vice president of Disney Entertainment Southeast Asia, echoed this sentiment. "It's incredible to see someone of Thai heritage bringing Moana and Maui's adventures to life," he said. "We hope Tida's work inspires future storytellers and animators from Thailand to pursue their dreams."

For Tida, the journey is about more than personal success. It's about opening doors for others and showcasing the global appeal of animation. "I hope more people in Thailand recognise and support local animators," she said. "It's an honour to represent my heritage in a film that will be seen by audiences around the world."

As Moana 2 hit theatres, Tida reflects on her incredible journey. From a movie-loving teenager in Bangkok to a layout artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios, her path is a powerful reminder that dreams can come true with dedication and passion.

"Animation has the power to make imagination come alive," Tida said. "It's amazing to be part of a team that creates magic on screen." Audiences can now experience the magic for themselves. Set sail with Moana and her crew on a thrilling new adventure in Moana 2. With breathtaking visuals, unforgettable music, and a heartfelt story, it's a journey you won't want to miss. And behind it all is the remarkable talent of artists like Thirada Kangwankiattichai, whose passion and creativity continue to inspire a new generation of dreamers.