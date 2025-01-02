Bangkok nursing conference explores innovative solutions for multimorbidity

The Faculty of Nursing, Mahidol University, is hosting an international conference on "Triple Burdens Of Diseases: Nurse-led Game Changer To Optimize The Outcomes Of Care", at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, from Jan 7 to 9, starting 9am onwards.

The complexity of diseases has changed from co-morbidity to multimorbidity resulting in challenges in healthcare resource management. Hence, nursing management has had to shift from disease-based to person-centred care, known as precision nursing. In order to promote healthcare sustainability, the implementation of nurse-led interventions can optimise outcomes of care and reduce healthcare expenses.

Held in collaboration with the Siriraj Nurses' Alumni Association and Department of Nursing Siriraj Hospital, the conference aims to address the global burden of multimorbidity, which has impacted economies worldwide, and explore innovative approaches to care.

It will bring eminent experts in the fields of medicine and nursing from around the world to share knowledge and experiences on managing the triple burden of disease and explore innovative nursing-led solutions.

Keynote speakers include Dr Leslie D Mancuso from Jhpiego, Prof Dr Supasit Pannarunothai from Centre for Health Equity Monitoring Foundation, Prof Dr Virasakdi Chongsuvivatwong from Thaksin University, Prof Patricia Davidson from Australia's University of Wollongong, and Prof Dr Siriorn Sindhu from the Nurses' Association of Thailand.

The three-day conference will cover the following themes -- "Understanding Global Health Policy And Complexities Of Triple Burden Of Disease On Health And Well-being"; "Strategies To Manage Triple Burden Of Disease Across The Lifespan"; "Nursing Approaches And Best Practices In Managing Triple Burden Of Disease"; and "Leaders In Multidisciplinary Teams Optimising Outcomes Of Care And Alleviating The Triple Burden Of Disease".

The fee is 8,000 baht (6,000 baht for students) for Thai participants and US$700 ($550 for students) for foreign participants.