Guru's Weekly Buzz: Jan 3-9

Children's day / Ginger / Jan 11

Centre this Children's Day around a wonderful meal for young and mature alike at Holiday Inn Bangkok, as Ginger presents a “Kids Eat Free” lunch buffet filled with youthful fun on Jan 11. Buffet highlights include Khao soy gai. At the carving station, will be a baked whole Salmon stuffed with aromatic Thai herbs. There will be a playground with activities such as colouring and drawing, paper mask-making and games. The enjoyment includes outdoor poolside seating. Visit the hotel's website.

Children's Day / Espresso / Jan 11

Espresso at the InterContinental Bangkok will host a Children's Day lunch buffet on Jan 11. Youngsters will find their favourite foods in abundance throughout the spread while being introduced to new and enriching recipes from different cultures. Don't miss the live pasta cooking station with our homemade spinach and cheese ravioli with truffle sauce. Savour the imported cold cuts and cheeses. Experience the essence of local flavours with our signature boat noodle soup with Wagyu beef. End your dining journey on a sweet note with our delectable dessert corner and ice cream selections. Visit the hotel's website.

Children's Day / Goji Kitchen + Bar / Jan 11

Goji Kitchen + Bar at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park is celebrating Jan 11 with a Children's Day buffet lunch or dinner. This weekend feast will feature plenty of delectable dishes for all ages, including seafood on ice, prime grilled meats, sushi and sashimi, wagyu beef noodles, shabu-shabu, Peking duck, international desserts and more. Every child will get a welcome drink and a dedicated kids' corner with special dishes and exciting activities. Visit the hotel's website.

Winter well-being / Quan Spa / Until Jan 31

Quan Spa at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park is offering the “Winter Well-being” package until the end of January. Choose from two revitalising therapies, which are the Office Syndrome Massage or the Acupressure + Compress. Visit the hotel's website.

Fundraising tour / Chiang Rai / Jan 18-25

Friends of Thai Daughters (FTD) invites adventurers, sports enthusiasts and philanthropists to participate in a “Pickle & Pedal Fundraising Tour”, an eight-day journey through the landscapes of northern Thailand from Jan 18–25. The event celebrates 20 years of FTD's mission to prevent child trafficking. Limited to 20 places, the event combines the joy of cycling and pickleball with an inspiring cause. Ride through the verdant hills of the Golden Triangle, with routes designed for all skill levels and a support van for added comfort. Engage in friendly pickle ball matches, with opportunities to coach FTD's Thai Daughters. Stay at Le Méridien Chiang Rai, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and Visama Mae Chan. There are also Sunset cruises on the Mekong River, visits to FTD's jasmine and sunflower farms, a walk with rescued elephants, Thai cooking classes and culinary delights, a visit to Chiang Rai's vibrant night bazaar and a night at Visama Mae Chan, with cocktails and a barbecue at the Ambalama fireside social hub. Visit the FTD website.

Rotating art / Four Seasons Hotel / Jan 10 to April 20

Architect, designer and artist Bill Bensley returns to the Four Seasons Hotel's Art Space by Moca Bangkok with a rotating art exhibition with three separate collections, between Jan 10 and April 20. Bensley's latest collections is dedicated to supporting environmental conservation and educational programmes in Southeast Asia. The rotating exhibition features three distinct shows, each centred on a theme and cause. The artworks reflect Bensley's passion for nature and cultural diversity, with proceeds donated to the Shinta Mani Foundation. "New Paintings By Bill Bensley” will be on display from Jan 10-30; "The Ring Of Fire” from Jan 31 to Feb 27; and “Call Of The Cardamoms from Feb 28 to April 20. Visit the resort's website.

Annual memberships / Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie Bangkok

The Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie Bangkok has launched a membership programme, combining transformative health science with pioneering aesthetic and wellness solutions to maximise health, performance and physical appearance. The hub offers a full suite of Longevity, Wellbeing and Aesthetic treatments, including the latest solutions in cryotherapy, oxygen therapy, IV drips, body and facial therapies, and aesthetics procedures. The programme enables members to address their specific health and wellness needs through cutting-edge treatments by Swiss-trained longevity experts in the ultra-luxury surrounds of The St. Regis Bangkok. Visit the website.

Street food buffet / Shangri-La Bangkok / Jan 4

The Shangri-La Bangkok is host the 22nd “Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Buffet Under The Stars @Poolside”, the only riverfront outdoor market featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet from stalls listed in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, along with Shangri-La Bangkok food stations and desserts, with live music entertainment and fun activities. It will be held in the evening on Jan 4. There will also be arts and handicrafts on display and for sale. Visit the hotel's website.

Guest chef / Dusit Thani Bangkok / Jan 8-11

Begin the new year with a culinary journey at Dusit Thani Bangkok, as chef George Kataras from Amsterdam, the Netherlands will take over the kitchen of Pavilion from Jan 8-11. Chef Kataras will bring his innovative fusion of northern European and Mediterranean culinary techniques in a set dinner. Visit the hotel's website.

EAT

Feast of the Epiphany / Mill & Co / Until Jan 31

Discover the magic of the Feast Of The Epiphany, celebrated on Jan 6, with a Galette des Rois from Mill & Co at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, available throughout January. The traditional French tart is crafted with layers of puff pastry and filled with luscious frangipane, a rich almond custard cream delicately infused with vanilla. The Galette des Rois follows a cherished French custom — hidden inside is a tiny figurines or a fève. Find it and you'll be crowned King or Queen for the day. Visit the hotel's website.

Winter truffles / Akira Back Bangkok / Until Jan 31

Akira Back Bangkok at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park is offering winter truffles specials this month. Chef Back's mother's favourite dish, the Akira Back pizza is famed for its crispy crust, umami aioli made from ponzu sauce, micro shiso and white truffle oil. A selection of three à la carte pizzas will showcase the heady flavour and fragrance of winter truffles. Choose from Truffle tuna pizza, Akira Back's signature dish enriched with fresh black winter truffle and white truffle oil; Truffle zucchini pizza; and Truffle Wagyu pizza. Visit the hotel's website.

Culinary experiences / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

The Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is kickstarting 2025 with a month-long series of culinary experiences. Amber Kitchen will offer a“Children's Day Dinner Buffet” featuring seafood on ice, prime Australian beef, Cantonese pork belly, sushi & sashimi, pizza, pasta and more, plus a dedicated kids' corner with fun activities on Jan 11. The restaurant will also offer a “Chinese New Year Dinner Buffet", including traditional Chinese dishes like whole suckling pig, roasted duck, steamed whole Tasmanian salmon, Hainanese chicken and Szechuan stir-fried beef, plus fresh seafood on ice, all accompanied with lion and dragon shows on Jan 29 to celebrated Chinese New Year. Alternatively, couples can ring in the Lunar New Year by the beach at Big Fish & Bar with four “Chinese New Year Specials”. The Big Fish & Bar will also present its “Mud Crab Creations” with a choice of four dishes. The “Italian-Thai Dinner Buffet” will be held every Friday and will present the best of Italian and Thai cuisines. On Saturdays, the “BBQ Dinner Buffet” will offer a selection of grilled meats and seafood, along with Thai and international favourites, a salad bar and sweet treats. The “Sunday Family Lunch Buffet” offers a live carving station, freshly made pizzas, a live pasta station, premium cheeses and cold cuts, plus an enticing array of Thai, Asian and international delicacies. Siam Bakery will also offer a series of themed buffets throughout the week. Visit the resort's website.

Weekend lunch / Uno Mas

Transport to the culinary heart of Spain with the “Weekend Lunch Buffet” at Uno Mas at Centara Grande at Centralworld. Available every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday, the all-you-can-eat extravaganza includes refreshing starters to hearty mains and irresistible desserts, every dish pays homage to the rich culinary traditions of Spain. Visit the hotel's website.

Jazzy brunch / Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit / Until Jan 31

The Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is kicking off 2025 with a series of Sunday Jazzy Brunch special editions. Staged every Sunday throughout the month, these one-of-a-kind occasions will transport all guests on a themed culinary adventure, enhanced with dynamic live stations and smooth jazz tunes. On Jan 5, join the “Sushi & Poke Paradise” brunch with sushi, sashimi, maki, nigiri and more, including specialties such as dragon rolls, rainbow rolls, spicy tuna rolls, unagi nigiri, and temaki sushi. Guests can also embrace the kaleidoscopic colors of Hawaiian cuisine with a “build your own poke bowl” station, featuring a wide range of nutritious grains, proteins, veggies and garnishes. On Jan 12, celebrate “National Curried Chicken Day” with an exclusive, extra spicy edition showcasing nine types of chicken curry from seven countries on three continents. With recipes from India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Morocco, Jamaica, Japan and Thailand, it is an unmissable occasion for all curry lovers. Cheese takes centrestage on Jan 19, with the “Say Cheese” Sunday brunch. On Jan 26, the Sunday Jazzy Brunch will be infused with Latin flair at the “Flavours of South America”. Visit the hotel's website.

STAY

Anniversary promotion / Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong / Until March 25

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of a special promotion, "#MoxyBangkok Turns One!", running until March 25. The offer a range of enticing benefits, including daily breakfast, late check-out until 4pm, 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night and a complimentary cocktail or mocktail per night. Visit the hotel's website.