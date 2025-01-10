Guru's Weekly Buzz: Jan 10-16

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Four-hands dinner / Bistrot De La Mer / Jan 12-13

Bistrot De La Mer at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok will be hosting a four-hands dinner on Jan 12-13. The five-course gastronomic journey will be a collaboration between chef Florian Stolte of Michelin-starred 1789 at Traube Tonbach luxury hotel in Germany and chef Slawomir Kowalik of Bistrot De La Mer. Start with Brittany scallop served with jalapeno, hazelnuts and radish, followed by Canadian lobster and Royal Project caviar served with textures of cauliflower, leek oil and dashi. Pan-seared foie gras will be served with Jerusalem artichoke and truffle, while the main-course will be aged Muscovy duck served with braised leg tortellini, celeriac, chestnut and cherries. Blackberry with coconut mousse and beetroot is the dessert. Visit the hotel’s website.

Marriage equality competition / Agoda / Until Jan 31

Same-sex couples in Thailand have a chance of winning a dream honeymoon worth up to B350,000, thanks to a new competition launched by Agoda. The #AgodaLoveWins competition is designed to celebrate the upcoming enactment of marriage equality in Thailand on Jan 23. The competition invites same-sex couples to share their love stories and dream honeymoon destinations for a chance to win a holiday voucher. To participate, couples share a photo or video of themselves along with a description of how they fell in love and their dream honeymoon destination. Entries can be posted on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, tagging Agoda and using the hashtag #AgodaLoveWins. To participate, couples must be part of a same-sex relationship, hold Thai nationality and obtain their marriage license by Jan 31. The winning couple will have the opportunity to enjoy their honeymoon before May 26. Visit the website.

Children's day / Sababa Mediterranean Izakaya / Jan 11-12

To celebrate Children's Day Weekend on Jan 11-12, kids will eat for free at Sababa Mediterranean Izakaya. To enjoy the cool weather in the garden, the eatery has also launched a Sunday brunch, along with the launch of "Sababa Radio - Episode 1". Sababa Radio is the artistic side project on the second floor of the eatery. Musicians will be invited to record live sessions, amongst the diners at Sababa. The first episode of Sababa Radio, filmed on the second floor of Sababa will see singer-songwriter Max Jenmana. Visit the restaurant's website.

Preserving memories / Phayao Photography Biennale 2025 / Jan 17 to April 20

The Office of Contemporary Art and Culture (OCAC), Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Artcade and the Department of Art and Design, Faculty of Architecture and Fine Arts, University of Phayao, is hosting the Phayao Photography Biennale 2025, curated by Sophirat Muangkum. The biennale will take place across eight locations throughout Phayao, including ArtCade, PyeSpace, "Don’t Be Selfish Place”, Wat Sri Khom Kham, Harmony In Town, Nithan Ban Tonmai, Muang Thong Rama, Mae Tam Boon Yong School and public spaces along the Kwan Phayao waterfront from Jan 17 to April 20. Marking its second edition, the biennale will show more than 400 works created by more than 30 photographers and artists, from Thailand and abroad.

Four hands dinner / Resonance x Orma Ristorante / Jan 15

Chef Roy Caceres from Orma Ristorante in Rome, Italy, will join chef Shunsuke Shimomura of Resonance for an exclusive collaboration in Bangkok. Chef Caceres, renowned for his fusion of Colombian passion, Syrian spice and Italian creativity, will bring his boundary-pushing cuisine to Resonance for the 10-course dinner, which takes place on Jan 15.

A castle on big mountain / My Little Castle at Lacol Khaoyai / Jan 10 to Feb 28

Lacol Khaoyai is hosting "My Little Castle" as a family-friendly destination until the end of February. Expect fairy tale-inspired backdrops for your photo-taking spree, kid-friendly activities and food and beverage from Audrey and Journey Cafe. Lacol guests can enter for free. Non-guests can purchase tickets. Visit Lacol Khaoyai's website.

Meet your heroes / King Power Mahanakhon / Until Jan 13

King Power Mahanakhon celebrates Thailand’s Children’s Day 2025 until Monday in collaboration with Playmobil. The event will transform King Power Mahanakhon into a “Heroes Academy”, featuring larger-than-life installations and interactive, engaging activities for everyone in the family. Marvel at 45 giant Playmobil figures at Mahanakhon Square, providing a backdrop for fun family photos. On Jan 11, more fun awaits at the Indoor Observatory on the 74th Floor. Kids can unleash their creativity and immerse themselves in the world of Playmobil through various activities from creating their own unique Playmobil characters to designing a personalised keychain. Children below the age of 12 receive free access to Mahanakhon SkyWalk when accompanied by a paying adult. Moreover, guests who spend B1,000 or more at Mahanakhon Eatery or Thai Taste Hub Mahanakhon Cube will receive one free Playmobil figure.

Nationwide Children's Day celebrations / Central Kids Day 2025

Central department stores across the nation are hosting Central Kids Day 2025 this weekend with exciting landmarks, events and promotions. For example, CentralWorld has created an arena for children to learn new skills through fun challenges. Central X members stand to receive Children's Day gifts and free ice creams are up for grabs at participating CentralFoodPark.

Limited collection / Cos x Chris Perani

Cos has launched a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the works of Californian photographer Chris Perani. The 24-piece collection draws inspiration from a shared interest in nature in the form of Perani’s photographs of the unseen intricacies found in organic structures such as the texture of minerals and the multi-coloured, iridescent scales of the butterfly wing. To achieve this level of precision, Perani focuses on a specific area and utilises a lens from a microscope to create an extremely shallow depth of field. Perani’s intricate imagery comes to life in a series of prints and across a variety of tactile materials including a classic white shirt that features a statement beaded applique of the wing. The capsule spanning womenswear, menswear and accessories is available in stores and online.

New store / Balenciaga at Siam Paragon

Balenciaga has opened a 342m2 store in Siam Paragon — its fifth location in Thailand. The store offers the latest collections of ready-to-wear, footwear, bags, jewellery, eyewear and accessories for men and women while maintaining its sleek and minimalist aesthetics. The storefront of sleek grey marble panels and glass panels is punctuated by LED displays featuring visuals from the brand's latest campaigns. The raw architecture concept prioritises sustainability by repurposing existing construction elements and minimising the use of virgin materials. A striking accent of inky black poured resin complements the flooring and pays homage to the black-and-white diamond-point pattern found in Cristóbal Balenciaga’s original Couture salon at 10 Avenue George V.

Herbs and spices / The Siam Tea Room / Until Feb 28

The Siam Tea Room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will have a special menu that showcases the country’s herbs and spices. The “Thai Herbs & Spices” promotion will offer six menu items like Pork with a toasted coriander seed crust, makhuang chili dip and fresh herbs, Spicy clear soup with Korat chicken, galangal seeds and mulberry leaves, and Stir-fried Wagyu beef with chilli, garlic, long pepper and cumin leaves. Seafood lovers can expect Prawn salad with turmeric, finger root, mango, chilli, shallots and garden mint and Spicy yellow curry with red snapper and curry leaves. End on a sweet note with Baked cinnamon taro egg custard, young coconut and pandanus ice cream. Visit the hotel’s website.

Seafood sensations / The Crystal Grill House / Until Feb 28

The Crystal Grill House is two seafood promotions until Feb 28. Showcasing two of the finest delicacies from the world’s oceans and rivers are the Australian Murray cod and David Hervé Royale Oysters. Discover salt-baked whole Murray cod sustainably sourced from New South Wales. The freshwater fish is infused with lemon and fragrant herbs and baked whole in salt. It is paired with butter-baked baby potatoes, roasted baby broccoli, baby carrots and accompanied with a light caper and dill cream sauce. Sourced from spacious beds in France's Atlantic coast, David Hervé Royale Oysters No. 3 are famed for their size and sweet taste. Enjoy them freshly-shucked and served with a light, vibrant finger lime dressing. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Flavours of Thailand / basil

The “Flavours Of Thailand” is an unlimited tasting experience that will treat all lovers of fine Thai cuisine, including vegetarian guests, to a choice of 30 delectable Thai dishes. A wide range of timeless classics and original recipes are available, including enticing appetisers and spicy salads, soups, wok-fried delights, fresh seafood, curries and desserts, expertly crafted using premium, locally sourced ingredients. The experience is available for dinner on Monday and Tuesday evenings at basil, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. Visit the hotel’s website.

Seasonal menu / Nimitr Restaurant & Rooftop Bar / Until April 30

Nimitr Restaurant & Rooftop Bar at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok has revived long-lost recipes from the Lanna and Central regions of Thailand and will be serving them until April 30. The seasonal menu offers a curated selection of heritage dishes, which include Miang sot, a dish, rooted in Chiang Mai's culinary history, and believed to be an original recipe by Princess Dara Rasami; Faux turtle egg salad with longan and prawns, a reinvention of an ancient aristocratic Thai salad from the King Rama V era; Ngow ngord curry soup, a rare gem from the Ayutthaya period, originating as a Portuguese-influenced dish enjoyed by royal families; and Som choon, a dessert celebrated in King Rama II’s famous "Verse Of Food And Dessert". Visit the hotel's website.

Galette des Rois / Scarlett Bangkok / Until Jan 19

Scarlett at the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G celebrates a beloved French tradition with the Galette des Rois. A timeless classic, the sweet frangipani pastry is fit for a king and perfect for sharing. Available until Jan 19, the “King’s Cake”, is puff pastry encase a rich almond frangipani filling. Hidden inside is a fève (a small charm), adding an element of surprise and joy as the lucky finder is crowned king or queen for the day. Visit the hotel’s website.