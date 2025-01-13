Asia's top pizza chefs unite at Massilia

Massilia on Soi Ruamrudee is holding "Pizza Beyond Borders From Shanghai To Bangkok", an extraordinary night full of culinary mastery where Asia's top pizza chefs will present innovation and great tastes, on Jan 24 at 6pm.

This is a special event to celebrate the creativity and expertise of leading pizza chefs from across Asia as the Italian restaurant will collaborate with Bottega from Shanghai for a unique "four hands" dinner.

Chefs Michele Fernando from Massilia and Paolo Salvo from Bottega will combine their skills to create pizzas that go beyond the usual.

Massilia was named the Best Pizza in Thailand and ranked 7th in Asia by 50 Top Pizza, while Bottega has been recognised as the 8th Best Pizzeria in the World in 2023 and the Best in Asia in 2021.

This event is a chance for those who love gourmet food and cultural exploration to come and see why pizza is more than just food -- it's a way of bringing cultures together and experimenting with new ideas.

A la carte menu will also be available, so guests can enjoy their favourites alongside the special event dishes.

Seats are limited and reservations can be made via massiliabkk.com.

Chef Paolo Salvo. photos courtesy of Massilia Italian Restaurant