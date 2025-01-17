Charting her own course

The rise of Thai golf sensation Atthaya Thitikul has been nothing short of spectacular. From a six-year-old who grew up in suburban Ratchaburi, who chose golf over tennis after watching YouTube videos, to making history as the youngest-ever winner of a professional tournament at age 14, her journey to the pinnacle of golf has been phenomenal.

Yet, some advice that Atthaya -- affectionately known as Jeen or Jeeno -- has for aspiring athletes is striking: Don't be like me.

"Every person has their own path. I hear some amateur golfers say they want to be like Atthaya, but that isn't necessary. Nobody can be exactly like someone else. And if we set ourselves such an impossible goal, we will never enjoy the game," Atthaya said.

Born in 2003, Atthaya quickly established herself as one of golf's brightest amateur stars, winning two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games -- both for individual and team events -- as well as the 2018 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.

Unlike many professional golfers, Atthaya comes from a family where no one plays golf. It is her grandfather who introduced her to the sport.

"He wanted me to play some sports and he probably was reading about Tiger Woods in the newspaper at that time," Atthaya recalled.

Atthaya at the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship.

"I have to credit my grandfather and father for their vision in encouraging me to choose a game I could play individually -- one I could pursue as a profession over a long period of time," Atthaya said.

Her victory at the 2017 Ladies European Thailand Championship, where she became the youngest winner of a professional tour, was just the beginning of an incredible career. After going professional in 2020, Atthaya's rise was meteoric, winning multiple titles on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in 2021 and earning the Rolex Rookie of the Year award in 2022.

At 19, Atthaya made history again by securing the World's Number 1 spot in the Women's World Golf Rankings in 2022, the second youngest player to reach the milestone.

"Was I excited? Frankly, I didn't quite know how I felt about it, so I called up a senior friend, who told me it was okay. I didn't have to make a big deal out of it because I definitely was not the first or only one to have reached that top rank," Jeen said.

After a week as the world's No. 1, Atthaya realised it was such an honour to hold the position, but it does not change who she is.

"I am still the same old Atthaya, who tries to improve myself every day. No matter where I am ranked, I never forget to do my part as an athlete," Atthaya said.

At the level she is competing, pressure is part of the game. As an athlete who made extraordinary achievements at an early age, Atthaya constantly finds herself in the media spotlight.

"There are good days and bad days and I can only do the best in each moment. Focus with what I have. I believe there are ups and downs for every athlete. What we can do is make the most out of the highs and be satisfied with what we have done. I think it is the best self-care under pressure."

Among her most memorable matches, Atthaya said her first LPGA victory will always have a special place in her heart. She secured the win after fighting hard to come back, overcoming a seven-or-eight-shot deficit in the final round. Yet, the match she values most is not the one she won, but the one she lost.

"The 2021 Honda LPGA. I wouldn't be here today if not for the tournament. I am thankful I didn't win because it forced me to reflect on myself, essentially start over and revisiting my experience from European tours before qualifying for the LPGA. Those experiences fortified my resolve and made me stronger," Atthaya noted.

Before she learned to value failure, Atthaya revealed that she was once too concerned with winning. In that mindset, losing became not only disheartening but almost unbearable.

"I would feel anxious about the next win even though my performance wasn't bad. And I would feel down and out even if I hadn't really failed in reality," Atthaya said.

Describing herself as a hard-working athlete, Atthaya often practises for eight to ten hours a day. She openly acknowledged the amount of time, and effort, it took to reach where she is now.

"It is definitely a roller coaster of a career, with extreme highs and lows. If I have to describe it in one word, it would be 'challenging.' I am not even halfway through my career, but it has already been an amazing ride," Atthaya said.

Looking ahead, Atthaya feels that it would be sweet to win the upcoming 2025 Honda LPGA -- not only because of her history with the 2021 tournament but also because it will be played on home soil.

Her immediate goal is improving her short game. In the longer term, Atthaya aims her shot at winning another major and an Olympic medal -- whether it is in a year, two years, or even more does not matter.

Balance is what the pro golfer has learned to appreciate. Golf is a mental game. Atthaya viewed that at the pro level, athletes' abilities may not differ that much. What often makes a difference is their state of mind.

"Working hard is definitely a key to success but I have found that working smart is also necessary. I now prioritise quality over quantity. I also think the team is very important. My team -- my family, manager, coach and caddy -- pushes me to achieve what I want. They are always there, through thick and thin. No matter how I play, no matter the scores I have, they are still there for me," Atthaya said.

As the first Thai to join the Rolex family of Testimonees, Atthaya wants to encourage the next generation of Thai and Asian golfers to dream big and show their talents overseas.

"We have a lot of talented golfers but many don't go overseas to compete. Some find it scary to be away from home for a whole year. They see foreign athletes as strong, but don't view themselves the same way. I want to show them that we have the potential and talent to compete with Americans or Europeans. We, especially women golfers, are strong."

The best advice she has received is simple: Don't lose yourself. Atthaya acknowledged that being at the top attracts not only attention but also criticism and judgement.

"We can't let other people decide what is right, or wrong, for us -- that comes from their perspective. We can only do what is right in our eyes. As long as we accomplish what we set out to do, that's enough," said the athlete whose Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II is engraved with the phrase: Be your own beautiful flower.

As a role model herself, Atthaya emphasised that youngsters aiming for global success should not take things too seriously as it can lead to burnout.

"Each person has their own definition of success. Don't compare yourself to anyone. You can have idols but it's futile to try to follow in their footsteps or measure yourself against them. Try to enjoy what you are doing. We tend to do well when we do what we love," Atthaya said.

Then what inspires her?

"My family inspires me to play golf and do what I love every day. Golf also inspires me to keep improving and practising. It is hard, has always been, but I am still motivated to keep hitting the white ball," Atthaya concluded with a smile.