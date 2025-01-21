Explore the dimensions of prosperity

The Residence Space on the 1st floor of Central Chidlom has been transformed into a radiant golden chamber that symbolises boundless prosperity and good fortune during "Chok Dee: Enter The Golden Chamber", until Jan 31.

This is an innovative exhibition created in collaboration with Jahan Loh, a pioneering Singaporean pop artist who has been reshaping the contemporary art landscape since the 1990s. His visionary approach seamlessly merges high art with street culture, creating works that transcend traditional boundaries.

Known for challenging artistic conventions, Loh invites viewers into an alternative universe where imagination knows no limits and reinvention is constant. His neo-pop aesthetic weaves hidden social narratives into thought-provoking compositions that address contemporary issues.

This visionary exhibition guides visitors on a journey through prosperity's many dimensions. Inspired by the Chinese proverb: "Abundance overflows the earth," the exhibition weaves symbols of achieved aspirations and infinite possibilities.

Beyond material wealth, the installation explores the true essence of prosperity in Chinese culture -- a harmonious blend of physical and mental well-being, social prosperity and favourable destiny.

The show offers an ingeniously crafted immersive experience where traditional Chinese ingots symbolise prosperity and joy. This multi-sensory experience enchants visitors with dynamic golden light projected across large screens, enhanced by carefully curated soundscapes.

The exhibition's centrepiece invites visitors to interact with playful inflatable gold ingots, creating a unique experience of being surrounded by symbols of abundance.

Loh's exclusive merchandise designed with a nod to Chinese New Year and Thai-style fortune are also available exclusively at the shopping mall. Items include the Chok Dee T-shirt, Stash x Jahan x ACU T-shirt, Sacoche bag, mobile phone cases, ACU x NDPD x CARNIVAL sneakers, inflatable gold ingots and posters.