Lunar New Year dining spots

Chinese New Year comes early this year as Lunar New Year falls on Jan 29 and marks the end of the Year of the Dragon and the start of the Year of the Snake. Ushering in luck, prosperity and good health, Life joins the celebrations with a line-up of food promotions from leading hotels around town.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

From now until Jan 29

Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

Tea & Tipple, located on the 23rd floor, and Mill & Co, on the ground floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, welcome the Year of the Snake with a touch of citrus luck with the special "Lucky Orange" cake, a delicious symbol of fortune and happiness.

The "Lucky Orange" cake is a contemporary take on the traditional Nian Gao and represents a wish for prosperity and success in the coming year. Each cake combines classic flavours with a unique orange twist.

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Jan 29

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Dynasty Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok celebrates Chinese New Year 2025 with the exclusive "Yee Sang", a symbolic dish believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune throughout the year. Crafted by chef Jackie, other Chinese specials include prosperity raw fish salad, emperor's treasure pot (poon choi), Hong Kong-style roasted suckling pig, braised lobster E-Fu noodles, and steamed red grouper in soy sauce.

Every table dining on Chinese New Year's Day will receive a complimentary Auspicious Tangerine Tree (one per table) and there will be Golden Nest Dessert for all guests.

Dusit Thani Bangkok

Jan 29

Dusit Thani Bangkok.

Chinese chefs at The Pavilion restaurant at Dusit Thani Bangkok will curate The Auspicious set menu which can be shared among four guests.

The menu includes Prosperity Yu Sheng featuring premium fresh salmon, crisp shredded vegetables, and a tangy plum sauce accented with fragrant sesame oil; Dim Sum Quartet with pan-fried Chinese chive dumplings with shrimp, deep-fried taro puff with confit duck, steamed Har Gow, and steamed custard salted egg yolk buns; and double-boiled herbal soup featuring a combination of abalone, Phuket-sourced fresh fish maw, and dried scallops. Main courses feature traditional wok-fried delights including premium Wagyu Beef with black pepper sauce, wok-fried celtuce with crab cream sauce, and steamed grouper with superior soy sauce. As a final touch of longevity, enjoy E-Fu noodles enhanced with a Western twist of braised Boston lobster, cheese, and butter sauce.

Traditional Chinese Rice Dumplings are available as desserts.

The Peninsula Bangkok

From Jan 28 until Feb 9

The Peninsula Bangkok.

The hotel's award-winning Chinese restaurant Mei Jiang offers its specially curated Chinese New Year dinner set menu which showcases a selection of exquisite dishes, including roasted pork belly, fried Alaskan king crab leg with homemade salted egg yolk paste, steamed red grouper fillet with Tianjin preserved vegetables and soy sauce, and stir-fried Japanese A3 Wagyu Sirloin with black garlic and barbecue sauce, among others. Each dish can be paired with an optional superb tea selection to enhance flavours. An a la carte menu is also available.

Additionally, Mei Jiang also offers an array of dim sum for lunch, made with fresh ingredients and a variety of flavours. Handcrafted dumplings and wok-style dishes bring an authentic touch to the Cantonese dim sum experience. Featured dishes include the timeless classic Har Gow, barbecued pork puff, black truffle dumpling, braised tiger prawn with E-Fu Noodles, crispy shrimp cheung fun, and a unique creamy almond soup with deep-fried custard sesame Ball, and many more.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Jan 29

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.

Riverside Terrace offers special Chinese New Year set menus, including Golden Jade Snake Set Menu and Red Diamond Prosperity Set Menu.

The former features roasted Peking duck, wok-grilled king prawns with rice wine, and Reunion waxed-meat rice, while the latter highlights golden suckling pig, wagyu beef tenderloin in black pepper sauce, and steamed cod with rainbow vegetables.

A sweet note to end the meal is Happiness Ang Pow dessert buffet, offering an array of festive treats including Mandarin Gold Cake, pandan lucky coin mille-feuille, and live dessert stations.

For this occasion, auspicious pastries are also available from The Mandarin Oriental Shop.

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok

Jan 29

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok.

Special Chinese New Year feasts at The Glass House at Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok -- apart from its usual International Buffet offerings -- include Chinese favourites like steaming fresh dim sum, suckling pig, roasted duck, drunken chicken, Chinese style stir-fried shrimp with cashew nuts, wok-fried egg noodles with crab meat and mushroom and Chinese desserts.

Pullman Bangkok King Power

From Jan 29 until Feb 1

Pullman Bangkok King Power.

At Cuisine Unplugged, a seafood on ice selection features king crab legs, tiger prawns, and blue crab claws, alongside the finest offerings at the Sashimi Station, including salmon, hamachi, and mackerel. Options also include handcrafted favourites at the dim sum Station, such as Boston lobster har gow, pork and foie gras shumai, and vegetable fun guo. Signature highlights are Grouper Shanghai Style soup, and steamed pork ribs with black bean.

There will also be lion dance performances on Jan 29 at 10am and 7pm.

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok

From now until Jan 31

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok.

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel marks the arrival of the Year of the Snake with a month-long celebration of Chinese flavours in an all-you-can-eat buffet served in a la carte style at Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar, located on the 7th floor. Highlights include Peking duck, fish maw soup with crab meat, dim sum, Chinese lava buns and more.

Chatrium Grand Bangkok

From Jan 29 until Feb 2

Chatrium Grand Bangkok.

Savio's daily buffet features an exquisite menu of Chinese-inspired delicacies and international favourites. Appetisers include an assortment of dim sum, seafood on ice featuring blue crab, tiger prawns, Dutch green shell mussels, Spotted Babylon, and baby squid (with oysters added for dinner), along with variations of sushi such as maki and nigiri for lunch and sashimi for dinner. Other starters include drunken chicken, jellyfish salad with XO sauce, Taiwan abalone, and shrimp fruit salad.

For barbecue lovers, roasted Chinese duck and crispy pork belly take centre stage. At the same time, the carving station offers suckling pig during the dinner buffet. The main courses feature comfort dishes like chicken in brown sauce, wok-fried soft-shell crab with salt and pepper, steamed sea bass with soy sauce, Yangzhou fried rice, and stir-fried Hong Kong noodles.

Desserts include mango pudding, lotus cheese puff, sago with guava and pomelo, goji berry jelly, a chocolate fountain with traditional condiments, and a selection of Haagen-Dazs ice cream flavours.

Shangri-La Bangkok

From now until Feb 6

Shangri-La Bangkok.

Shangri-La Bangkok offers a Prosperity Chinese New Year's Hamper with signature items from Shang Palace such as Shang Palace XO sauce, Shanghainese sauce, Ginger Plum sauce, Tie Guan Yin Tea, traditional house-made Chinese sponge cupcake (ma lai go cupcake), Chinese New Year's cake (nian gao koi fish l gold ingot), Chinese pastry with pandan and salted egg yolk filling, ceramic Chinese tea set, lucky snake doll, and Chinese New Year Hamper bag. Other Chinese New Year gifts include Shang Palace's Signature Items (set includes Shang Palace XO Sauce, Shanghainese sauce, Ginger Plum Sauce, and Tie Guan Yin Tea), double-boiled bird's nest with peach gum jelly in aged rock sugar syrup, Traditional house-made Chinese sponge cupcake (ma lai go cupcake), Chinese New Year's cake (nian gao koi fish l gold ingot), Chinese pastry with pandan and salted egg yolk fillings, among others.

The restaurant also offers its featured dish poon choi, a symbol of festive opulence. This auspicious one-pot wonder, traditionally enjoyed during celebratory occasions, brims with premium ingredients like braised abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, dried oyster, roasted duck and more. Available from now until Feb 28.

The St Regis Bangkok

From now until Feb 8

The St. Regis Bangkok.

The Lunar New Year celebrations begin with dinner at VIU on Jan 31 and Feb 1, inviting guests to traverse the ancient Silk Road through a culinary showcase of Chinese and European flavours. Inspired by the historic trade routes that linked China with the Mediterranean, the menu brings together the best of both worlds, featuring specially selected Chinese dishes such as suckling pig and Peking duck at the Chinese corner, alongside VIU's European main dishes like Italian pork sausage, wagyu beef striploin, Australian lamb rack, as well as a grilled Boston lobster tail for each diner.

On Feb 2, the Festive Signature Sunday Brunch at VIU features Chinese dishes such as suckling pig, Peking duck, mud crab, and the special Yusheng alongside a main course menu inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine. Other highlights are BBQ pork ribs, Australian Wagyu beef striploin, salmon fillet, and grilled Boston lobster. The brunch features a selection of Chinese-inspired desserts and an orange cake giveaway, symbolising prosperity and good fortune.

Chinese-inspired treats including crafted cakes and pralines are available at The Lounge until Feb 8.

Rosewood Bangkok

From Jan 28 to Feb 4

Rosewood Bangkok.

Chef Matthew Geng of Nan Bei at Rosewood Bangkok crafted authentic Chinese dishes with seasonal delights including the long life noodles, the lo hei fish salad, and Wagyu ribeye with black pepper sauce. Traditional Guzheng musicians are to perform during lunch on Jan 28 and 29.

InterContinental Bangkok

From now until Feb 7

InterContinental Bangkok.

Summer Palace -- Cantonese restaurant at InterContinental Bangkok -- welcomes the Lunar New Year with special festive treats. The Year of the Snake a la carte menu includes highlights like roasted duck lo hei and crispy Boston lobster with salted egg yolk sauce, as well as the essential Nian Gao Chinese New Year Cake.

The Emperor set, featuring wok fried prawn with cashew nuts and kong pho sauce as well as braised pork Belly, is perfect for a group of four to six. Parties of 10 have a choice between the Fortune set, featuring braised shiitake mushrooms and abalone in a rich sauce, and the Wealthy set, with its roasted whole suckling pig and braised Boston lobster with E FU noodles. The all-you-can-eat dim sum is also available with options such as Steamed pork siu mai with abalone, Hong Kong style chicken pot pie, and sesame dumplings with gingko berry in ginger tea.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

From now until Feb 10

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Mott 32 Bangkok, the award-winning Chinese Cantonese restaurant, rings in the Year of the Snake with a specially curated Chinese New Year dishes under the culinary mastery of executive chef Lee Man Sing together with Mott 32 Bangkok's executive Chinese chef Han Long Hua.

Highlights include crispy sesame puff, molten salted egg yolk; wok-fried minced oyster, Chinese preserved meat, prawn cracker; roasted French lamb belly, peppercorns, coriander; and lobster, abalone lo hei salad, assorted vegetables. Other dishes include stuffed crispy chicken, abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, glutinous rice and Chinese preserved Meat; stir-fried lobster with rainbow quinoa; the auspicious braised yellow croaker fish with Shanghainese rice cake; and the soulful wok-fried rainbow cauliflower with termite mushroom and bean curd skin.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

From now until Feb 9

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Maa-Lai Library welcomes the Year of the Snake with a Chinese-themed afternoon tea set that merges beloved Chinese classics and British afternoon tea traditions. The festive afternoon tea is offered in a choice of two sets. The "Signature Set" features highlights such as Peking duck cheese toasties, foie gras mala spring rolls, choux kung pao lobster, and red bean and lotus seeds cake. The "Vegetarian Set" includes delicacies like mapo tofu golden bag, shu mai broccoli cheese, savoury tang yuan, and dried persimmon and crunchy chestnut mousse cup. Both are served with a golden dough twist, almond cookies, fresh ginger scones and pomegranate scones with lemon curd, Devonshire vanilla cream, wild strawberry jam and orange marmalade.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park

From Jan 29 until Feb 2

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park.

Xin Tian Di Restaurant at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park offers three Chinese New Year special sets: Wealth Set Menu for 5 persons, Wealth Set Menu for 10 persons and Longevity Set Menu for 10 persons. Highlights include Prosperity Toss with salmon; steamed fun guo stuffed with spinach, shrimp and pork; steamed fish stuffed with shrimp and spicy chilli sauce; deep-fried taro stuffed with taro and Chinese sausage; steamed charcoal har gow (dumplings) with shrimp and pork; Szechuan mixed seafood soup and many more. A traditional lion dance is to be staged on Jan 29 from 11am to 1pm.

Avani Pattaya Resort

From Jan 31 until Feb 1

Sala Rim Nam offers a specially curated buffet featuring authentic Chinese dishes that symbolise luck, prosperity, and happiness. Guests can also enjoy fresh catches at its Fisherman's Market-inspired seafood BBQ, alongside traditional Chinese delicacies.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

From now until Jan 31

Mocha & Muffins at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel offers four premium hampers for Chinese New Year: Golden Fortune Classic Hamper, Golden Fortune Hamper, Golden Fortune Champagne Hamper and Crochet Bag with Auspicious Oranges. The three Golden Hapmers come with a red leather gift basket, premium chocolates, homemade bookies, eight auspicious oranges, among other highlighted items.