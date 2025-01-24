Your horoscope for Jan 24-30

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for challenges that come with managing budgets and people. Setbacks and losses may test your patience, but they're opportunities to show your resilience and adaptability. You grow stronger and wiser through difficulties.

(₿) You become more mindful of money and get rid of a few wants. You're inspired to become more financially literate. Your friends, connections or online community can help you secure a side hustle.

(♥) You might accidentally send mixed signals or come across as distant to your partner. Take this chance to express your feelings clearly, so your partner knows what's in your heart. Be clear and concise with them. If you're pregnant, avoid lifting heavy stuff or intense exercise.

(⚤) You meet several admirers IRL and online but none makes your heart skip a beat. If you're in a not-quite-official relationship, a goodbye conversation is on the cards. Let’s be real — you probably saw this coming.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your people skills will make everything run smoothly. Everyone around you will be impressed and will want to be around you. A group project will likely succeed. Recognition and a well-deserved reward are on the cards. New opportunities from overseas or potential international clients await entrepreneurs.

(₿) An older lady, possibly a friendly auntie or big sis in your circle, may come through with an exciting money-making opportunity. Investors, your instincts are spot-on. Trust your gut — it’s likely to lead you in the right direction.

(♥) Communication with your partner is getting easier. It's like you two can read each other's mind. A repressed issue may be brought up and resolved. Sweet and playful moments are definitely on the cards.

(⚤) You may meet someone interesting at a social gathering. They seem to be smitten and make their attraction clear. Your ex may reach out to ask for a second chance but you don't want them back.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Your energy and creativity are off the charts and you're ready to conquer everything and anything. Office drama or conflicts cane be expected but it'll be like water off a duck's back. You may reach a new benchmark while your supervisor trusts you more.

(₿) Overdue payments such as insurance coverage, refunds or invoices will finally land in your account. Unexpectedly high returns may happen to investors and speculators. You may successfully negotiate for higher pay. You're getting smarter with your money. You'll know what's worth spending on and what's not.

(♥) Spouses may argue over different opinions on personal hygiene and house chores. Playful squabbles and friendly competitions may happen between you two. Unmarried couples may be nudged to get married by their parents.

(⚤) You're meeting new people IRL and offline but also keeping your options open. You're happily living your best single life while exploring what kind of relationship and person is right for you. This doesn't mean you don't get some action.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You'll keep your cool and make smart decisions no matter what comes your way. You communicate well with people within your organisation and outsiders. Everyone's ready to cooperate with you. Entrepreneurs may release their product or service into a promising new market.

(₿) Valuable insider information or a heartwarming gift may be yours. You become more mindful of spending. Substantial digits in your accounts or portfolio make you feel secure. Your friend may hook you up with a freelance opportunity.

(♥) Couples resolve old issues and discover new dimensions/sparks in their relationships. They may enjoy an out-of-the-box activity this weekend. You see changes in your partner and learn to love as they are now.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers in the flesh and online but you don't see yourself in a relationship with any of them. Dig deeper and you may realise that you yearn for something from a past relationship or your the-one-that-got-away.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your professional network keeps expanding. Your brain fires on all cylinders and you process and analyse data quickly. You'll power through your to-do list without complaining. Your supervisor may entrust you with a big job and it's an opportunity to expand your skill set.

(₿) Social media networks/connections could be your ticket to earn extra cash. Modest returns are on the cards for investors and speculators. Don't buy from unauthorised sellers or you may get counterfeits. Double-check everything whether you buy or sell a property; the smallest details can make a big difference.

(♥) There'll be more disagreements than usual between you and your partner. Communication might need extra patience from both sides. Telling a white lie may be better than telling the truth, for now.

(⚤) Travel might bring you unexpected romance. Enjoy the moment but remember that the magic might fade once you’re back home. If you think your friend is secretly in love with you, you're right.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) An opportunity to learn about new tools and tech is on the cards. You enhance your expertise and gain a better understanding of work dynamics. You face some friction with coworkers, but a supportive senior will step in, to ensure a positive and supportive vibe in your office.

(₿) You become more budget-conscious and keep up with your savings goal. You manage your portfolio with confidence even in the face of market volatility. Your returns may be modest but steady. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples listen to each other and don't make light of serious situations in their relationships. They're each other's sources of encouragement and inspiration. They may explore new places or activities this weekend.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may experience a spark of romance and instant connection with someone from a different circle and lifestyle. If you're seeing someone, you may go Facebook official soon.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) All that effort you've been putting in is about to pay off. Expect positive changes and higher achievements. Higher-ups start to notice you. An opportunity to work with celebrities or influential players in your field, or revive a project you once put aside, could come your way.

(₿) Your past investments or hard work are about to bring some happy financial news. Whether you're selling your assets or someone's else, you'll close a deal soon. You stay on top of your finances and may discover a tax benefit you're unaware of.

(♥) Juggling "me-time" and "us-time" becomes easier. Sexy time becomes more meaningful, with less fireworks but more of a slow burn. Oooh. Expect talks about moving in, getting engaged or walking down the aisle.

(⚤) You may hit it off with someone from a different background. However, the said difference may also hold you back from pursuing a relationship.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) If you're stuck on an issue, you may experience a big-brain moment. You finish your daily tasks before the punch-out time most of your workdays. Your struggling colleague may ask for help. This may be an opportunity to improve your standing at work and build credibility.

(₿) Unexpected fortune may fall into your lap. Don't brag about it or else you may jinx it. Breadwinners should stay thrifty in case your dependents may need more financial support than usual. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes or investment scams.

(♥) No matter what life throws at you, you two have each other's back. Getting cozy with your partner and writing down new couple goals is in the cards. Cross-cultural couples discuss what country should they settle down in.

(⚤) You may finally get over a heartbreak and feel like you're ready for love again. Dating app users may meet their matches the same day they meet online. A friendly older lady, perhaps an auntie or big sis in your circle, plays matchmaker for you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A long-term project finally enters its final phase. Success seems to be on the horizon. You become creative, intuitive and proactive and can handle office conflicts and politics. You showcase your strengths in managing priorities and resources, as well as your leadership qualities.

(₿) You may receive a surprise windfall or find an old piggy bank you forgot about. An opportunity to earn extra income through behind-the-scenes work or uncredited contributions is on the cards.

(♥) You feel safe to be vulnerable or share negative feelings with your partner because you know that it stays between you two. A dream you two share may come true. Unmarried couples may bring up their plans to wed before their parents.

(⚤) You may possess main character energy but it's also the reason some people find you attractive. Someone who has a crush on you may "accidentally" show up at your fave spot.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle take up most of your waking hours. You stay happily busy and full of energy and creativity. Your mental acuity helps you analyse situations with sharp insights and make sound decisions. New work projects could mean more cash flowing into your pocket and a better understanding of work dynamics and relationships.

(₿) You stay below your budget and treat yourself to a few nice things without guilt. If you have debts, you may pay off the one with the highest interest rate. You explore possible new income sources as your financial future looks more promising.

(♥) Communication with your partner gets better and easier. You're both on the same wavelength. A repressed issue may be brought up but you two will amicably address it. If your baby is due soon, they will arrive with no complications.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may experience an instant connection with someone they just met. Those with some experience may meet someone with main character energy from a different socio-cultural background.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Be ready to take on more significant responsibilities. You may be entrusted with more intricate tasks and confidential/sensitive information. This illustrates your superiors' confidence in your potential. Your quick wit and smart choices will help you deliver great results.

(₿) A small gain or gift may make you smile. Refund, insurance coverage or overdue payment will finally arrive. Brand-name collectors may sell a rare item for nice profits. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes or fundraising scams.

(♥) Couples adjust to something new in their relationship. Spouses put more time and effort into bettering their family life. Couples find sweetness in simple moments like a trip to the supermarket or a walk in the park.

(⚤) You meet new people in real life and online, but you're staying casual. You still prefer being single and keeping your options open. No-strings-attached sex is on the cards.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your teamwork will be extra smooth while tech and tools (especially AI) help you get things done. Your outstanding performance and positive attitude catch your supervisor's attention. You may be given golden opportunities from them.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns on your past investments or efforts. Your quest for new income sources starts to yield results. You may find what you recently lost. Help comes to those with financial struggles.

(♥) You gain a deeper understanding of your partner and vice versa. Your bond becomes stronger and you two let past issues stay in the past. Couples may find joy in simple pleasures or low-key activities.

(⚤) Your natural rizz can't be tamed and you may attract admirers without trying. Woo-hoo. Someone more mature may take special notice of you at a professional event or meeting.