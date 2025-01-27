Pandas take over EM district for New Year

More than 3,000 adorable panda sculptures are roaming across Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere and Benjasiri Park as part of the "EM District: The Golden Year of Friendship", which is running until Feb 28.

Held in collaboration with the Embassy of China to mark Chinese New Year and 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, the exhibition offers a perfect photo opportunity to capture the charm of pandas, ranging from tiny to towering 10m tall, in endearing postures -- sitting, lying down, walking, climbing, crawling, hugging and more.

You can also explore a wide selection of panda-themed products, including food, collectables and lifestyle items imported from China, at the Em Market Hall of Emsphere, until Feb 25. The festival is a chance for foodies to embark on a culinary journey and try over 100 auspicious Chinese dishes at renowned restaurants within Em District, until Sunday.

Alternatively, indulge in signature Chinese dishes by famous eateries from across the country at Quartier Avenue in EmQuartier. Here, shoppers can witness the traditional Chinese tea ceremony, known as Gong Fu Cha, conducted by experts from the Ekaya shop, which also serves peony tea. This exclusive food market is running until Sunday.

The highlight of the festival, however, is the "Dragon Enchanted Show", a spectacular performance that combines dazzling lights and sound. It will kick off today at 7pm at Quartier Park in EmQuartier, followed by a one-of-a-kind fashion show showcasing exquisite jewellery from Chow Tai Fook, a renowned jewellery brand from Hong Kong.

The lights and sound show will repeat tomorrow and Wednesday, also at 7pm.

Set to enchant visitors with their music after the show on all three days will be leading stars and artists, including Bow Maylada, Tor Saksit, Daou Pittaya, Nene Pornnappan, Gam Wichayanee and more.