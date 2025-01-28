Helpful lifestyle changes for the gut microbiome

DEAR DOCTORS: I just moved to a new city for a job. It has been overwhelming, and my diet and workouts went off the rails. Then I got sick and had to take antibiotics. I can tell that my gut microbiome is messed up. What's the best way to heal it? I'd rather not take probiotics.

DEAR READER: Moving and changing jobs have the dubious distinction of being among the most stressful life events. This grim category also includes major illness, the loss of a loved one and the end of a serious relationship. It's not surprising that in the course of dealing with two of these stressors at the same time, your diet and exercise routines got thrown off course. You are correct in assuming that these, along with stress itself, can adversely affect the health of the gut microbiome. So can antibiotics. As they kill bacteria that cause infection, antibiotics also eliminate beneficial bacteria. Even narrow-spectrum antibiotics, which are targeted to specific pathogens, can adversely affect the health and diversity of the gut microbiome.

The encouraging news is that our guts are resilient. Research shows that most people see a recovery of their intestinal microflora within a few weeks after antibiotic treatment ends. And with healthful lifestyle choices, you can reverse the damage to the gut that stress in your life may have caused. We tend to think of stress in terms of the emotions that come along with it, such as anxiety, depression, anger, hopelessness and fear.

But stress has a physiological component as well. In order to prepare for the perceived battle to come, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. In the short term, these are harmless, but when they persist over time due to chronic stress, they become a risk to general health, and to the health of the gut microbiome.

First, don't worry about your wish to avoid probiotic supplements. Although they are widely available and the subject of numerous health claims, it remains unclear whether they are helpful. Instead, focus on diet, regular exercise, spending time outdoors, getting enough sleep, getting good-quality sleep and finding a way to relax.

With diet, limit ultra-processed foods and added sugars, which add to low-grade inflammation. Instead, choose fibre-rich foods like vegetables, leafy greens, fruit, beans, nuts, seeds, grains and legumes. The indigestible components, known as prebiotics, reach the colon intact and feed your tiny microbe companions. Fermented foods, such as yoghurt, kefir, pickles, kimchi and tempeh -- all natural sources of probiotics -- help bolster gut populations. And remember to drink plenty of water.

Take time out for exercises that help manage stress, such as yoga, tai chi, deep breathing, meditation and stretching. Aerobic and weight-bearing exercises are not only good for the muscles, skeleton, heart and lungs, but they also benefit mental and gut health. Spending regular time outdoors in nature and with other people are beneficial for mental health, and also for adding to the diversity of gut microbiome populations. What's good for gut health is good for general health. Ease into these lifestyle changes, and your whole body will thank you. Universal Features Syndicate