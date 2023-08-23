English Traffy Fondue app aids foreigners

The provincial office has introduced an English language-supported version of the Traffy Fondue application to help foreign visitors air complaints about the local environment and public services.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew yesterday revealed the app has received positive feedback from islanders hoping for a swift resolution to everyday problems they face.

Mr Narong said Phuket acquired the system from the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec) of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) on Dec 19 last year to serve as a channel for submitting complaints.

People have so far registered 3,122 complaints via the app. Of these, 1,887 or 60%, of the complaints have been dealt with.

The Traffy Fondue system has been implemented in Bangkok and other provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani and Chai Nat.

Most complaints concerned traffic issues, followed by cleanliness, road condition, power outages, faulty pavements, taps running dry, noise disturbance, air pollution and drugs.

Phuket has introduced the English version to assist foreign visitors and aid in the collecting of data needed to map out ways to improve the natural environment and road safety in the province, according to the governor.

In neighbouring Phangnga province, deputy governor Thalerngsak Nuchpraharn said the number of foreign tourists had gone up by 20% so far this month, compared to the same periods in 2019-2020, which marked the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Thalerngsak said most tourists are from countries in Scandinavia, such as Sweden, who come for medical and health tourism in Thailand.

He said that spa massage, health food and herbal therapy are big selling points for the island.

"We are confident that Phangnga will not face a low season in the future," he said.

"The province is also promoting other activities to attract more domestic tourists."

He added that the province is prepared for a rise in tourists during the high season in November.

He said the safety technology had been deployed along the beaches and piers.