The revolution is now

Lenovo announced its newest additions to its Lenovo Yoga and Lenovo IdeaPad portfolios designed to enhance user productivity and creativity through the power of AI. Models include additions to the Lenovo Copilot+ PC portfolio. These new products promise to revolutionise the way consumers create, ideate and produce, offering a seamless blend of performance and user-centric features.

Introducing the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Designed in Collaboration with Intel

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15", 9) is the epitome of premium build and innovative technology, offering a unique blend of features tailored to enhance the user experience:

Smart Modes: Lenovo Aura Edition laptops offer users higher control over PC customisability by using Smart Modes that adapt on-the-fly to user needs, whether it's work, relaxation, creating or more. The Smart Modes dynamically adjust performance and system settings, providing optimal conditions for any activity.

Attention Mode: When productivity is paramount, Attention Mode allows users to specifically block distracting websites so they can focus on the task at hand.

Wellness Features: Includes eye wellness and posture warning features that fight off fatigue and remind users to take breaks, helping keep eye health and posture at top of mind when they are in the zone.

Collaboration Tools: A suite of settings designed to enhance video call experiences, including low light enhancement, virtual presenter, background blur, that increase clarity and comfort when working together with others.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x.

Shield Mode: Focuses on safeguarding privacy with features like privacy alerts, privacy guard and auto prompt VPN to help ensure safety and security when working with sensitive information. Finally, when computing away from a power outlet, battery life is paramount. Users have rapid access to power settings to help optimise battery life and performance, maximising the time between charges.

Smart Share: Enables seamless AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops. Users can effortlessly tap a supported smartphone on the screen's edge, prompting the laptop to automatically launch the Smart Share app on both devices, allowing for a simple drag-and-drop transfer of recent photos. The feature supports both Android and iOS platforms.

Smart Care: Offers real-time support and troubleshooting from real-life Lenovo technicians, accessible both via PC and phone. Via Lenovo's Premium Care Service2, users can live chat or call support for assistance that also offers concierge level support.

In addition to Lenovo Aura Edition features, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15", 9) is an Intel Evo Edition laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), with an 8-core hybrid processor and high-performance graphics (GPU) for smooth and efficient performance during demanding tasks. The neural processing unit (NPU) delivers more than 45 TOPS and accelerates AI-driven applications for creators who require AI-assisted computing power. The laptop's up to 32GB of 8533MHz RAM3 allows users to multitask effortlessly, while the up to 1TB of SSD storage3 provides ample space for larger files and fast data access. Designed for extended creative sessions, the 70WHr battery ensures that users can work on their projects in between charges.

Connectivity is seamless with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, allowing for fast and stable wireless connections. Multiple ports, including Thunderbolt 4, provide versatile options for connecting peripherals, transferring data quickly, and expanding the laptop's capabilities.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 with AMD AI-Powered MultiTasking

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14", 9) is a powerhouse designed for responsive and power-efficient AI processing, featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor complete with up to 50 NPU TOPS. This Copilot+ PC1 accelerates creative workflows, making it an essential tool for content creators and professionals who demand high performance.

X Power Software Accelerate: The AI-improved Lenovo X Power Software Accelerate drastically speeds up software previews, rendering and exports. This feature allows creators to see their work in real-time, significantly reducing waiting times and enhancing productivity.

X Power Hardware Boost: Keeps the system cool even under heavy loads, ensuring sustained performance during intensive tasks. Users can rely on the laptop to perform efficiently without overheating, making it perfect for long creative sessions.

Yoga Premium Suite: A comfortable Soft Touch-coated Yoga keyboard featuring 1.5mm key travel and 0.3mm deep dish keys, a dual tweeter, dual woofer speaker system, four microphones with voice ID noise cancellation, and an FHD IR Camera that ensures clear and sharp video calls.

14.5" PureSight Pro OLED Display: Offers 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and 100% Adobe RGB, P3, and sRGB coverage with automatic colour management and X-Rite Delta E<1 colour accuracy. This high-quality display provides stunning visuals, making it perfect for graphic designers, video editors, and anyone who needs precise and vibrant colour representation.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14", 9) also features a robust set of ports, including USB 4.0, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and an audio combo jack, providing versatile connectivity options for various peripherals and external devices. With Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, users can enjoy fast and stable wireless connections, enhancing both productivity and portability. And starting at just 15.6mm and 1.54kg, these features make the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14", 9) a versatile and powerful tool for professionals and creators who need a reliable and efficient device for their demanding workflows.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 with new Snapdragon X Plus

Productivity comes in many forms with the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14", 9), a convertible Copilot+ PC powered by the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor, making the device an excellent AI-enabled option for mainstream users. The processor features a 45TOPS NPU that enhances AI-driven tasks, ensuring efficient performance no matter the situation. With 16GB of Dual-Channel LPDDR5X RAM3 and up to 1TB TLC 2242 SSD storage3, users can enjoy smooth multitasking and ample storage for all their files.

The 14" 16:10 WUXGA 60Hz 400 nit OLED touch display features 100% DCI-P3 coverage and delivers crisp visuals both as a PC and in tablet configuration, making it perfect for creative professionals and multimedia enthusiasts. And weighing in at 1.49kg and as thin as 17.5mm, it is highly portable.

The front-facing FHD RGB camera delivers crystal-clear video calls and features a manual privacy shutter for peace of mind when not in use. The fingerprint reader provides instant login with Smart Login.

As with all convertibles, durability is key. This is why the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14", 9) is tested to MIL-STD-810H specification 6 and features a metal A-cover to ensure the device is ready for whatever is thrown at it. This extends to connectivity -- the device features two full function USB Type-C ports (DP1.4, PD3.0, 10Gbs, Data transfer), two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, microSD card reader and audio combo jack, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 support, ensuring that users can effortlessly connect to multiple devices.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x with new Snapdragon X Plus

When portability, power, and durability are top priorities, the IdeaPad Slim 5x (14", 9) is the ideal choice. Featuring the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor, up to 32GB LPDDR5X Dual Channel RAM3, and up to 1TB TLC 2242 SSD storage3, the IdeaPad Slim 5x (14", 9) delivers rapid AI-powered performance, enhancing productivity during demanding tasks. The optional 14" 16:10 WUXGA 60Hz OLED display provides extreme colour accuracy and spectacular colour contrast for designers and media enthusiasts.

The full-metal chassis laptop is tested to MIL-STD-810H standards 6 for extreme durability in a package as thin as 16.9mm and as light as 1.48kg including its 57WHr battery, making this laptop durable during long sessions away from power.

The FHD RGB camera with manual privacy shutter for crystal-clear calls when in use and enhanced privacy when not. The two full function USB Type-C (DP 1.4, PD 3.0, Data transfer) ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, microSD card reader and audio combo jack provide versatile options for connecting peripherals. With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users can enjoy fast, stable wireless connections. The optional backlit keyboard enhances useability in low-light environments.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (14", 9), Lenovo has added a powerful, portable Copilot+1 PC to its IdeaPad line-up, offering consumers seeking AI-powered computing a powerful, portable solution for their workflows, making it a comprehensive addition to Lenovo's IdeaPad line-up.